ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 2

Related
KARE 11

Sudden death of candidate throws Minnesota election into chaos - again

MINNEAPOLIS — The Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate for Minnesota's Second Congressional District, Paula Overby, has died, KARE 11 learned on Wednesday. Overby previously ran for the Second Congressional District as an independent in 2014 and 2016. She was a Green Party candidate for U.S. Senate in 2018, then later ran in the DFL primary for the U.S. Senate in 2020.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
tonemadison.com

We’re paying Wisconsin Republicans to lie about bail and everything else

Drawing a line from Ron Johnson’s tax-cut votes to the 2022 campaign’s merciless attack ads. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin on the agenda during DOJ election safety meeting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin was one of the states specifically discussed when hundreds of election officials met Tuesday to discuss how to pay to protect people at voting locations across the country. The U.S. Dept. of Justice hosted the virtual meeting, which the agency stated included approximately 300 election...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Bill Kristol
Person
Tim Michels
Person
Mandela Barnes
Person
Donald Trump
voiceofalexandria.com

As Republicans focus on crime, Mandela Barnes in Racine shows support for strikers and abortion access

RACINE — What are Democrats focusing on? Abortion. Particularly, making the public aware of what they see as Republican candidates’ anti-abortion stances. On Monday, both Planned Parenthood and Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes launched advertisements focused on Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson’s pro-life position on abortion; Johnson supported the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and also co-sponsored a bill in 2011 that includes no exceptions to abortion bans.
RACINE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin DOJ prepared to identify threats to elections, election workers

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice said Wednesday it will protect elections and election workers in the state. Attorney General Josh Kaul said the DOJ’s Wisconsin State Intelligence Center is ready to identify threats to Wisconsin’s elections as well as threats against election administrators. The WSIC will also monitor for election interference both from domestic and foreign actors....
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

7th Congressional candidates debate at Lakeland High School

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - The two candidates for Wisconsin’s Seventh Congressional District went head-to-head Tuesday in their first debate. Students from Lakeland high school in Minocqua hosted and conducted the discussion, giving the area’s younger generation a chance to express their concerns and interests. Representative Tiffany talked about...
MINOCQUA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac#Republicans#Election State#Anti Trump#Accountability Project#The Bulwark#Democratic#U S Senate
wizmnews.com

Sadly, Wisconsin Governor race leads nation in campaign spending

Like many, I sat down to watch some football this weekend. I ended up watching a bunch of campaign commercials. They were everywhere, one right after another, often from competing candidates. We are inundated with nasty, misleading ads from the Super-pacs, and those feel-good ads from the candidates themselves. Millions upon millions are being spent on political advertising in Wisconsin. In fact, the race between Tony Evers and Tim Michels has already become the most expensive general election in the country, with $55 million already spent between the two candidates and their supporters. And the money is still pouring in. Michels just pumped another $5 million of his own money into his campaign, a total of $15 million out of his own pocket so far. That $55 million is just in the governor’s race. Spending is ridiculously high in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race as well. And with more than a month until the election, we know the cash will keep coming, the ads will keep running, and they will get even nastier in the closing weeks of the campaign. It all seems so sordid, and unnecessary. Most people know who they plan to vote for. Apparently the handful of undecideds are worth spending all this money on. It seems a big waste. It just seems there is so much good all this money could do other than bashing us over the head with more lies and innuendoes.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Two More Lawsuits Filed Regarding Absentee Ballots in Wisconsin

(AP) Two lawsuits filed this week argue that Wisconsin election clerks should be allowed to accept absentee ballots that are missing portions of witness addresses, the next step in the ongoing legal battle that has pit conservatives against liberals in the battleground state. The lawsuits come after a judge in...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Republican supermajority real possibility for Wisconsin ahead of Midterms

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- We're just six weeks away from midterms that political experts say could change the political landscape of the state of Wisconsin forever. If Wisconsin Republicans can edge out enough seats in state Senate and Assembly races for two thirds majority in both the State Assembly and Senate come November, they'll have a veto-proof supermajority.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WausauPilot

$10 million in ARPA money opens up for well owners

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is accepting applications for a new well compensation and well abandonment program, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Applications will be accepted until the $10 million fund runs out. The new programs will assist well owners in tackling contamination and award grants...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Cash bail: How it works in Wisconsin and the proposed changes explained

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With Darrel Brooks' trial underway, cash bail is back in the spotlight and has emerged as a key issue in the U.S. Senate race. In November, Brooks was arrested and accused of killing six and injuring dozens during the Waukesha Christmas parade. Prior to his arrest, Brooks was released on $1,000 cash bail, an amount Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm called "inappropriately low" in the days following the tragic event.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy