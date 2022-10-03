Read full article on original website
wpr.org
Wisconsin's Latino leaders say their voters need to be heard. Which party are they listening to?
In a swing state with a knack for close elections, political organizers are paying attention to Wisconsin's growing Latino population. And it's not just because they're a growing group. It's also because of their willingness to change their minds. "Latinos don't always neatly fit into the nation's two-party system," said...
Wrn.com
Evers slams Republican controlled Wisconsin Legislature for gaveling out of special session
As expected Tuesday, both chambers of the Republican controlled Wisconsin legislature quickly gaveled in and out of a special session, on a resolution to allow for direct referendum in Wisconsin. At a campaign rally afterwards, Governor Tony Evers took them to task. “What’s half a day? What’s a day? Even...
Sudden death of candidate throws Minnesota election into chaos - again
MINNEAPOLIS — The Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate for Minnesota's Second Congressional District, Paula Overby, has died, KARE 11 learned on Wednesday. Overby previously ran for the Second Congressional District as an independent in 2014 and 2016. She was a Green Party candidate for U.S. Senate in 2018, then later ran in the DFL primary for the U.S. Senate in 2020.
wizmnews.com
Wisconsin Attorney General candidate Toney says area voters regard crime as a major election issue
Republicans have honed in on crime as a major issue in Wisconsin’s fall elections. Campaign ads portray Democratic office holders as critics of police and quick to let crime suspects out of jail. Law and order is a major concern for the state attorney general (AG), and Republican nominee...
Lt. Gov. Barnes on past Twitter statements: 'A lot of things are sarcastic'
As voters weigh the issues both candidates' reputations and credibility are under the microscope. We sat down for an exclusive interview with Senate candidate, Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes.
Wis. Republicans quickly adjourn special session on abortion without discussion
Republican state lawmakers were defiant Tuesday in taking only seconds to gavel in and gavel out of a special session on abortion that was ordered by Governor Tony Evers.
tonemadison.com
We’re paying Wisconsin Republicans to lie about bail and everything else
Drawing a line from Ron Johnson’s tax-cut votes to the 2022 campaign’s merciless attack ads. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin on the agenda during DOJ election safety meeting
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin was one of the states specifically discussed when hundreds of election officials met Tuesday to discuss how to pay to protect people at voting locations across the country. The U.S. Dept. of Justice hosted the virtual meeting, which the agency stated included approximately 300 election...
voiceofalexandria.com
As Republicans focus on crime, Mandela Barnes in Racine shows support for strikers and abortion access
RACINE — What are Democrats focusing on? Abortion. Particularly, making the public aware of what they see as Republican candidates’ anti-abortion stances. On Monday, both Planned Parenthood and Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes launched advertisements focused on Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson’s pro-life position on abortion; Johnson supported the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and also co-sponsored a bill in 2011 that includes no exceptions to abortion bans.
Wisconsin DOJ prepared to identify threats to elections, election workers
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice said Wednesday it will protect elections and election workers in the state. Attorney General Josh Kaul said the DOJ’s Wisconsin State Intelligence Center is ready to identify threats to Wisconsin’s elections as well as threats against election administrators. The WSIC will also monitor for election interference both from domestic and foreign actors....
wortfm.org
Special Session on Ballot Initiatives Lasts 15 Seconds in State Senate
The state Senate met for all of 15 seconds today for a special session to debate bringing binding ballot initiatives to Wisconsin. The session was called by Governor Tony Evers last month as a way to let Wisconsinites themselves decide on whether or not to bring abortion access back to Wisconsin.
WSAW
7th Congressional candidates debate at Lakeland High School
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - The two candidates for Wisconsin’s Seventh Congressional District went head-to-head Tuesday in their first debate. Students from Lakeland high school in Minocqua hosted and conducted the discussion, giving the area’s younger generation a chance to express their concerns and interests. Representative Tiffany talked about...
wizmnews.com
Sadly, Wisconsin Governor race leads nation in campaign spending
Like many, I sat down to watch some football this weekend. I ended up watching a bunch of campaign commercials. They were everywhere, one right after another, often from competing candidates. We are inundated with nasty, misleading ads from the Super-pacs, and those feel-good ads from the candidates themselves. Millions upon millions are being spent on political advertising in Wisconsin. In fact, the race between Tony Evers and Tim Michels has already become the most expensive general election in the country, with $55 million already spent between the two candidates and their supporters. And the money is still pouring in. Michels just pumped another $5 million of his own money into his campaign, a total of $15 million out of his own pocket so far. That $55 million is just in the governor’s race. Spending is ridiculously high in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race as well. And with more than a month until the election, we know the cash will keep coming, the ads will keep running, and they will get even nastier in the closing weeks of the campaign. It all seems so sordid, and unnecessary. Most people know who they plan to vote for. Apparently the handful of undecideds are worth spending all this money on. It seems a big waste. It just seems there is so much good all this money could do other than bashing us over the head with more lies and innuendoes.
voiceofalexandria.com
Waukesha County judge bans guidance from Elections Commission boss, staff
(The Center Square) – The full Wisconsin Elections Commission is going to have to agree before making any changes to the state’s election rules going forward. A judge in Waukesha County last month ruled that the Elections Commission administrator, Meagan Wolfe, and her staff cannot issue guidance on their own.
cwbradio.com
Two More Lawsuits Filed Regarding Absentee Ballots in Wisconsin
(AP) Two lawsuits filed this week argue that Wisconsin election clerks should be allowed to accept absentee ballots that are missing portions of witness addresses, the next step in the ongoing legal battle that has pit conservatives against liberals in the battleground state. The lawsuits come after a judge in...
CBS 58
Republican supermajority real possibility for Wisconsin ahead of Midterms
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- We're just six weeks away from midterms that political experts say could change the political landscape of the state of Wisconsin forever. If Wisconsin Republicans can edge out enough seats in state Senate and Assembly races for two thirds majority in both the State Assembly and Senate come November, they'll have a veto-proof supermajority.
Candidates for Wisconsin governor make pitch to voters at La Crosse’s Maple Leaf Parade
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse’s Oktoberfest Maple Leaf Parade provided a chance for candidates to put their faces before the crowd. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and his opponent, Republican Tim Michels made a visit to see La Crosse’s 61st Oktoberfest over the weekend and get their messages out to the public.
$10 million in ARPA money opens up for well owners
The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is accepting applications for a new well compensation and well abandonment program, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Applications will be accepted until the $10 million fund runs out. The new programs will assist well owners in tackling contamination and award grants...
CBS 58
Cash bail: How it works in Wisconsin and the proposed changes explained
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With Darrel Brooks' trial underway, cash bail is back in the spotlight and has emerged as a key issue in the U.S. Senate race. In November, Brooks was arrested and accused of killing six and injuring dozens during the Waukesha Christmas parade. Prior to his arrest, Brooks was released on $1,000 cash bail, an amount Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm called "inappropriately low" in the days following the tragic event.
wpr.org
Where does the 'Driftless Area' get its name? The history, boundaries of the southwest Wisconsin region
Claire Holland’s three years living in Madison mostly coincided with the coronavirus pandemic, which limited how much she could explore. "Anytime — and this is sincere — when I wanted to go someplace that would make me feel good, I just started driving west," she said. "And I think I was going into the Driftless Area."
