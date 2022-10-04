Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
‘Secret Delaware’ author talk set Oct. 12
The Lewes Public Library and Browseabout Books will welcome authors Rachel Kipp and Dan Shortridge for a discussion and signing of their new book, “Secret Delaware: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure,” at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the library. The talk also will be available to view live online via Zoom.
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 10/7/22
Sussex County Council will meet at 9 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the county administration building, 2 The Circle, Georgetown. Included on the agenda is an appeal of the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission’s approval of the Coral Lakes subdivision. It will be followed by an executive session.
Cape Gazette
Coldwell Banker Premier Announces September Top Sales Producers in Rehoboth and Lewes
Coldwell Banker Premier is pleased to announce the firm’s top producers for the Rehoboth and Lewes Offices for the month of September. For the Lewes office, the top listing agent was Sarah Russ. The top selling agent was Jeff Gibson. The top overall agent was Ruth Sivils. The top team for listing, selling and overall was the Julie Gritton Team. For the Rehoboth office, the top listing agent was Ben Steward. The top selling and overall agent was Skip Faust.
WBOC
Neighbors requesting buffer ahead of new medical facility
LEWES, Del. -- Neighbors living in the Somerset Green community off of Shady Rd. are looking forward to welcoming a new medical facility to the area, but they are not looking forward to the increased traffic and disturbance it may be bring. As a solution, some residents are requesting a buffer be placed in front of their community to block the traffic.
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware beaches recovering from Ian
A prolonged, hurricane induced nor'easter did some damage to Delaware's coastline according to state officials. "A period of four or five days with strong northeast winds that caused some shoreline erosion along basically the entirety of the Delaware Bay and Atlantic coastlines," said Jesse Hayden, Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) Shoreline and Waterway Management Section administrator.
Cape Gazette
When it comes to ‘craft,’ it’s not all about beer
Our Cape Region is home to a significant number of small businesses that specialize in unique food products, many of which are not available anywhere else. We have craft breweries, of course. And craft distilleries. Even a couple of craft wineries. Take a closer look at Milton, and you’ll find Krista Scudlark’s Backyard Jams & Jellies. We’ve even got craft hot sauces like Rick Ewing’s Eagle Wingz, Chef Mark Schaeffer’s Murder Sauce and Travis Bowers’ Tatanka Sauce.
Dining in Lewes: 10 reasons to eat downtown
In the mid-20th century, Lewes, Delaware, was known for menhaden fish factories, and locals referred to the distinct aroma as the “smell of money.” The odor kept many tourists away, which in turn kept developers from tearing down city blocks to build motels. Bicentennial-related activism — and the death of the local menhaden fishery — led to preservation initiatives and a listing ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Lewes in Bloom thanks community for support
Our lovely town has done it again. Lewes was awarded a first-place trophy by America in Bloom for being the most beautiful city in its population category (2,000 to 5,000 residents). Our participation in this competition was spearheaded by Lewes in Bloom, but it took the entire city – government, nonprofits, citizens and businesses – to bring home the award. Thank you to all who participated. We should all be proud of our little gem of a town.
Cape Gazette
State park friends thank R&L Liquors
A letter to the editor expresses a reader's opinion and, as such, is not reflective of the editorial opinions of this newspaper. To submit a letter to the editor for publishing, send an email to newsroom@capegazette.com. Letters must be signed and include a telephone number and address for verification. Please keep letters to 500 words or fewer. We reserve the right to edit for content and length. Letters should be responsive to issues addressed in the Cape Gazette rather than content from other publications or media. Only one letter per author will be published every 30 days. Letters restating information and opinions already offered by the same author will not be used. Letters must focus on issues of general, local concern, not personalities or specific businesses.
Cape Gazette
Crime Stoppers unveils kiosk at Lewes ferry terminal
Delaware Crime Stoppers, in partnership with Delaware River and Bay Authority, unveiled a new informational kiosk Oct. 3 inside the Cape May-Lewes Ferry terminal in Lewes. It’s the first of many to be placed in areas with good public interaction and in high-crime areas throughout the state, said Crime Stoppers Executive Director Michael Gallagher.
Cape Gazette
Cape Henlopen Senior Center making plans for new home
It’s been nearly 20 years since the Cape Henlopen Senior Center was given six acres of land off Hebron Road outside Rehoboth Beach with the express purpose of building a new home. Senior center board members are now in the beginning stages of developing a site plan. For a...
Cape Gazette
Cape state park restaurant sets precedent
Where do the commercialization and building in Sussex County stop?. The answer is nowhere, not even in our most protected areas. A recent article in the Cape Gazette outlined the project by DNREC to build a commercial structure next to the Hawk Watch in Cape Henlopen State Park. It will be open until 10 p.m., serve alcohol and permit live music year-round. Construction is to begin this spring. How could all of this happen without the public knowing about it? This is an environmentally sensitive area where annual bird counts are conducted by local and regional bird clubs. The recreational activity in the park should promote biking, hiking, bird watching and quiet days on the beach, not drinking and driving.
WMDT.com
Pickup truck crashes into house in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A man was ejected from his vehicle after crashing into a house Friday afternoon. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company (RBVFC) responded to the crash on Warrington Road around 2:30 p.m. on October 7th. When first responders arrived, they found a pickup truck that had crashed into a house.
Cape Gazette
Schellville undergoing major expansion
With opening night for Schellville’s Enchanted Winter Celebration about six weeks away, construction workers and decoration designers have been busy for weeks getting the Christmas wonderland ready for its 28-night season. And the 2022 season will bring some major upgrades and additions to the popular holiday destination. The expansion will allow for 30% to 40% more people to attend.
Cape Gazette
Under Contract - Beautiful home in Wolfe Pointe
A beautiful 4-bedroom, 4-full bath home in the sought-after community of Wolfe Pointe located east of Route One and close to historic downtown Lewes, Lewes Canalfront Park, and Cape Henlopen State Park. Additionally, walking, and biking enthusiasts will enjoy easy access to the popular Junction & Breakwater Trail, which is located just outside the community! This beautiful home offers a striking two story family room with a stone wood burning fireplace, with plenty of natural light, a first floor master suite, office/study, vaulted dining area, custom built-in bookcases and cabinets, 2-attics, dual zone HVAC system, tankless water heater, spectacular landscaping, large patio, koi pond with water fall, outdoor shower, lawn irrigation with well, and much more.
starpublications.online
Paula Ann Baker Coulbourn, 61
Paula Ann Baker Coulbourn passed away peacefully on Sept. 28, 2022 in her home in Seaford with her family by her side. Born on Aug. 22, 1961 in Wilmington, Paula was the daughter of the late Barbara Ann Schumacher Baker and Fred Hastings Baker, Sr. She graduated from Seaford High School in 1979 and Salisbury State University in 1983 with a B.A. in political science and government. She married Spencer Brent Coulbourn, Sr. on Sept. 12, 1987; this fall, they celebrated 35 wonderful years of marriage.
rehobothfoodie.com
Sodel buying Cottage Cafe
Brent Poffenberger and Tom Neville's iconic Bethany Beach restaurant, Cottage Cafe, is being acquired by SoDel Concepts. This will being SoDel Concepts' restaurant list to around 15 popular eateries. Word is that they plan to change NOTHING at Cottage Cafe – why mess with success? That popular hometown spot has...
Cape Gazette
Lewes named most beautiful city in America again
It comes as no surprise to the people of Lewes that their beloved city has again been named one of the most beautiful towns in America. Lewes was awarded the top prize for towns with a population of 2,000 to 5,000 people at the 2022 America in Bloom annual symposium held Sept. 29-Oct. 1 in St. Louis, Mo.
Cape Gazette
OPEN HOUSE-SAT-10/8-11AM-1PM~33384 HARTFORD CT #42882-ANGOLA BEACH
33384 Hartford Court #42882, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ ANGOLA BEACH ~ LIGHTLY USED, METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED three bedroom, two bath home in the land lease community Angola Beach & Estates. This home is situated on a corner lot across from the dog park. Home features a large screened in porch and split floor plan layout with off the living room two bedrooms, one with two closets and bath then on the other end of the home the primary bedroom with en suite. Off the main living room is a bonus room that can be used as an additional bedroom, office or den. This home boasts upgrades throughout with a roof and water heater two years old, freshly painted, new crawlspace liner and brand new carpet & vinyl plank floor June 2022. Home comes with a home warranty plan through American Home Shield. Park approval is required, with credit/background check and verification of assets/income. With all this home has to offer, don’t miss seeing this one! Call for more information!
Cape Gazette
Tanger’s Joey Venezia takes advantage of opportunities
“You never know when opportunity will strike,” says Joey Venezia, the operations director for Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach. Joey mentioned that phrase several times during our recent sit-down meeting. It’s also an idea he ensures his staff at Tanger Outlets embraces. He wants them to understand they will likely never know what person they meet, what situation they face or what decision they might make that presents them with that unique opportunity to make a significant impact on someone or something.
