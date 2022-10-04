Read full article on original website
Confirmed Wolf Spotted In New York State For Just 3rd Time In 25 Years
New York State officials were shocked to discover a wolf roaming the Empire State. Officials now want the public to report sightings of any unusually large animals. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently confirmed an animal taken by a New York hunter was a wolf. Wolf Confirmed...
The Most Haunted Restaurant in New York State
We're just under four weeks away from Halloween and if you have looked around at any store, you probably would have guessed that. Here in New York State, it's full on spooky mode as people gear up for pumpkin patch trips, hayrides, apple picking and visiting haunted houses. New York...
Sneak Peek: Major Changes Coming To 9 Upstate New York Airports
Major changes are coming to nine upstate New York airports. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that $230 million will be spent to revitalize nine "upstate" New york airports. Officials say this will reimagine and further modernize airports across upstate New York. 9 Upstate New Yorks Getting Facelifts. "Our upstate airports...
New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law
Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
New York Woman Wins Life-Changing Money In Hudson Valley
Empire State residents can win life-changing money this weekend. One Hudson Valley resident just claimed her prize. This week the New York State Lottery confirmed a Hudson Valley woman claimed her nearly $20 million jackpot prize. Westchester County, New York Woman Claims New York Lotto Jackpot Prize. Patricia Wahl of...
Nearly 80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State
Close to 80 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. Help is needed in finding these children. Take a look to see if you have seen any. From Oct 1., 2022 until Jan. 1 2022, nearly 80 children have gone missing in the Empire State. Please, take a look and see if you recognize any of these missing children.
6 Great Hiking Trails Not Far Off the New York State Thruway
DISCLAIMER: Before embarking on a hike, always do your research on trail conditions and potential trail closures. Apps like AllTrails can be a helpful resource in finding the most up-to-date information. With New York being home to two famous mountain ranges in the Catskills and Adirondacks, it's no surprise that...
Two Shockingly Hidden Laws in New York State
Believe it or not, there are new laws that are proposed and either passed or never get off the ground in the State of New York. There are many obstacles that a potential new law needs to get through in order to be signed into law. Most people know the...
New York State Confirms Legal Weed Sales Are Coming Very Soon
It appears legal weed sales are finally about to start in the Empire State. It's been almost two years since weed was legalized in the Empire States. However, legal sales of marijuana have yet to start in New York. Gov. Cuomo Legalizes Recreational Marijuana In New York. In 2021, then-Governor...
NY State Fall Foliage Report! Which Areas Will Reach Peak This Weekend?
Nobody likes change unless it's the leaves changing colors in New York State and man we are about to his the best time of year for leaf-peeping!. According to I Love New York, we are closing in on peak Fall foliage conditions in the Adirondacks and much of the Catskills. By this weekend you should see peak color in those areas of the state! Check out the maps below.
Upstate NY’s Most Unique Airbnb! Want to Sleep In A Snow Globe?
Billy Joel said it best 'some folks need to get away, take a holiday from the neighborhood'. If you need you need a break from your routine and a change of scenery we have some unique options right here in New York State. I have seen elaborate treehouses, glamping tents...
Are You Brave Enough To Stay At This Haunted New York AirBnb? Do You Dare?
Halloween is right around the corner. If you're looking for a was to be fully immersed in spooky experiences, how would you like to stay the night at a haunted AirBnb? You can do so right here in Upstate New York. It's called the "The Haunted Bedroom" inside The Enslin...
12 Stores That Will Be Open on Thanksgiving in New York State
We're three days into the month of October, which means that spooky season is upon us. It also means that the colder weather is here and we can now look forward to the 2022 holiday season. I know, it's early. We're still four weeks away from Halloween and eight weeks...
The 10 Richest People Living In New York State
A number of Empire State residents are among the richest in the nation. We found out how they made their billions and how much each is worth. Forbes recently released its "Definitive Ranking of The Wealthiest Americans In 2022." A number of people from New York State made the list. Forbes 400 highlighted the 400 wealthiest Americans.
3 New York Cities Make The List Of 2022 Best Foodie Cities In America
If you need another reason why New York State is the best when it comes to food, here is your reasoning on a big dinner platter. WalletHub has just named 3 New York cities part of the best Foodie cities in America. WalletHub compiled a list of this year's best...
20 New York Hometowns With Most Divorces After COVID Pandemic
With the world opening back up, as many predicted, divorce rates are skyrocketing in New York State. But where in the state are the most divorces happening?. A spokesperson from DivorceAnswers.com reached out to Hudson Valley Post to share with us where in New York State people are getting divorced the most after the COVID pandemic lockdown.
Owner Posts Hilarious Sign On Upstate New York Mailbox to Avoid Bills
The only thing worse than getting junk mail is getting bills. Someone has come up with a hilarious way to avoid those nasty bills in the mailbox. Don Peterson came across a creative cardboard sign hanging from a mailbox in Upstate New York. It read - "My mailbox is under quarantine. Not accepting bills at this time."
These Are The 11 Most Populated Counties In New York State
New York State has the fourth biggest population in the United States, only behind California, Texas, and Florida. According to Info Please, based on 2020 U.S. Census data, California has almost twice the population of New York - 39,538,223 (11.91% of the population) compared to 20,201,249 (5.86% of the population).
Don’t Miss These 11 Upstate New York Famous Military Sites
There are numerous historic military sites throughout Upstate New York. Big or small, they all are fascinating and worthy to be put on your road trip bucket list. Our list tells of 11 different places scattered all over Upstate New York that you should visit. Some are very well-known on a national level, like the Saratoga battlefield or the West Point Military Academy. Others are much smaller in scope, maybe just a rural museum, or a famous ship, or a fort, but they should be noted for their historical importance.
Medical Cannabis: Users Can Now Legally Grow Plants in New York
Ok medical marijuana or medical cannabis users in New York State, are you ready? Set! Get growing. So how many plants can you grow and can you grow them for someone else or just yourself?. So, when did New York State finally give the okay to go ahead and grow,...
