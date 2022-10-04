ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Big Frog 104

The Most Haunted Restaurant in New York State

We're just under four weeks away from Halloween and if you have looked around at any store, you probably would have guessed that. Here in New York State, it's full on spooky mode as people gear up for pumpkin patch trips, hayrides, apple picking and visiting haunted houses. New York...
RESTAURANTS
WIBX 950

Sneak Peek: Major Changes Coming To 9 Upstate New York Airports

Major changes are coming to nine upstate New York airports. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that $230 million will be spent to revitalize nine "upstate" New york airports. Officials say this will reimagine and further modernize airports across upstate New York. 9 Upstate New Yorks Getting Facelifts. "Our upstate airports...
LIFESTYLE
WIBX 950

New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law

Soon you will be able to walk around one town in New York with an open beer, mixed drink, or any other alcoholic beverage. Earlier this week the town board in Angola, New York voted to lift the open container law which didn't allow people to walk around in public with an open alcoholic drink. The board voted 4 to 1 to lift the open container law in the town.
ANGOLA, NY
Big Frog 104

Nearly 80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Close to 80 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. Help is needed in finding these children. Take a look to see if you have seen any. From Oct 1., 2022 until Jan. 1 2022, nearly 80 children have gone missing in the Empire State. Please, take a look and see if you recognize any of these missing children.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lite 98.7

6 Great Hiking Trails Not Far Off the New York State Thruway

DISCLAIMER: Before embarking on a hike, always do your research on trail conditions and potential trail closures. Apps like AllTrails can be a helpful resource in finding the most up-to-date information. With New York being home to two famous mountain ranges in the Catskills and Adirondacks, it's no surprise that...
TRAVEL
96.9 WOUR

Two Shockingly Hidden Laws in New York State

Believe it or not, there are new laws that are proposed and either passed or never get off the ground in the State of New York. There are many obstacles that a potential new law needs to get through in order to be signed into law. Most people know the...
POLITICS
Travel
Lite 98.7

New York State Confirms Legal Weed Sales Are Coming Very Soon

It appears legal weed sales are finally about to start in the Empire State. It's been almost two years since weed was legalized in the Empire States. However, legal sales of marijuana have yet to start in New York. Gov. Cuomo Legalizes Recreational Marijuana In New York. In 2021, then-Governor...
POLITICS
Big Frog 104

NY State Fall Foliage Report! Which Areas Will Reach Peak This Weekend?

Nobody likes change unless it's the leaves changing colors in New York State and man we are about to his the best time of year for leaf-peeping!. According to I Love New York, we are closing in on peak Fall foliage conditions in the Adirondacks and much of the Catskills. By this weekend you should see peak color in those areas of the state! Check out the maps below.
ENVIRONMENT
Big Frog 104

The 10 Richest People Living In New York State

A number of Empire State residents are among the richest in the nation. We found out how they made their billions and how much each is worth. Forbes recently released its "Definitive Ranking of The Wealthiest Americans In 2022." A number of people from New York State made the list. Forbes 400 highlighted the 400 wealthiest Americans.
ECONOMY
Lite 98.7

20 New York Hometowns With Most Divorces After COVID Pandemic

With the world opening back up, as many predicted, divorce rates are skyrocketing in New York State. But where in the state are the most divorces happening?. A spokesperson from DivorceAnswers.com reached out to Hudson Valley Post to share with us where in New York State people are getting divorced the most after the COVID pandemic lockdown.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

Don’t Miss These 11 Upstate New York Famous Military Sites

There are numerous historic military sites throughout Upstate New York. Big or small, they all are fascinating and worthy to be put on your road trip bucket list. Our list tells of 11 different places scattered all over Upstate New York that you should visit. Some are very well-known on a national level, like the Saratoga battlefield or the West Point Military Academy. Others are much smaller in scope, maybe just a rural museum, or a famous ship, or a fort, but they should be noted for their historical importance.
MILITARY
Lite 98.7

