Newark's offensive success comes behind connected front

NEWARK — The Newark football team has hit the stretch run, and the Wildcats certainly feel a sense of urgency.

Newark’s seniors are playing to extend their season and make history. The Wildcats (2-5, 0-2) continue Ohio Capital Conference-Buckeye Division play Friday, visiting Central Crossing (3-4, 1-1), and a victory would strengthen their bid for the program’s first Division I playoff berth since 2005.

"I think about it every day," senior lineman Reese Redman said. "It does run through my mind. It's sad, but I have to give it one last hurrah."

Redman at guard and classmate Sean Lee at tackle anchor the right side of the line for an emerging Newark offense. The line played a big part in the bright spot in an otherwise frustrating offensive night for the Wildcats last Friday in a 13-7 loss to Reynoldsburg.

Newark’s only score came at the end of a 13-play, 90-yard march. The work was done mostly between the tackles as junior tailback Tee Davie broke a 20-yard run and junior quarterback Steele Meister converted a fourth-and-2 with a run behind his powerful front before Davie finished it with a 3-yard TD run right behind Redman and Lee on the right side.

"We are like brothers on the line," said Redman, who has sophomore Adrian Taylor to his left at center and sophomore Parker Campbell at guard and junior Shane Seville at tackle form the left side for the Wildcats. "We speak to each other, and it plays a factor in us winning."

Coach Bill Franks has noticed the way a mix of classes has formed a cohesive unit.

"They have a veteran leader in (assistant coach Bob German), and they have real senior leadership," Franks said. "Our young bucks are listening. They had a couple games there where they were very effective."

Davie totaled 68 yards on 19 carries, who also gets help on the edge from sophomore tight end Austin Rose.

Rose and classmate Kalen Winbush are top playmakers on defense, too. They supported senior Calvin Untied, who made a season-high 10 1/2 tackles, as sophomores continue to boost the Wildcats’ present and speak to a bright future.

"There is a lot of talent in our sophomore class right now, and we have a big freshman class coming up," Redman said. "We are just trying to instill a culture in them. They are buying into it very well, better than before classes did."

Like Newark, Central Crossing is attempting to fight its way into the postseason. The Comets fell 35-0 to Pickerington Central last Friday, but a three-headed rushing attack of Malik Kamara, Anthony Whatley and quarterback Kolin Hendricks powered them to a 28-7 victory against Lancaster in Week 6.

Intensity will be high. The Wildcats are planning to take the proper mind-set into a critical 48 minutes.

"Just win the day," Redman said. "That's my favorite thing. If you can't win the day, you can't win the week, you can't win the month. Like coach Franks says, 'Time is money.' If you aren't using your time wisely, then what are you doing?"

ksnyder@newarkadvocate.com

740-973-4541