Spangler brings special abilities to Johnstown football

JOHNSTOWN — Caleb Schneider carries a full plate every time he steps onto the field for the Johnstown football team.

Fellow senior Bryce Spangler has been there to assist. Spangler has taken the kicker and punter duties from Schneider, the Johnnies’ standout quarterback and linebacker.

"It's really a compliment to me, showing I'm a leader and I can handle that," said Spangler, also a starter at receiver, who made both of his extra-point attempts and averaged 40 yards per punt in last week's 42-14 loss to Newark Catholic.

"It's been fun, hitting guys but also kicking field goals and punting," he added.

The Johnstown coaching staff has asked plenty of a small but mighty senior class. The season has reached its final month, and the oldest Johnnies are making the most of their time left on the field wherever that might be.

Johnstown (1-6, 1-1), which continues Licking County League-Cardinal Division play with a trip to Utica (2-5, 0-2) on Friday, also has Nathan Sheets starting in the offensive and defensive backfields, Garrett Grinstead at tight end and defensive end, Cooper Criner anchoring the offensive line and Spencer Thomson starting at wingback and linebacker nearing the end of their careers.

"They are great citizens in their school," said Carter, whose team received two touchdown runs from Sheets against NC and strong defensive games from Grinstead and Schneider.

"They get great grades," Carter added. "They are very nice to each other. They are incredible leaders for the student body. When they become adults, they are going to leaders in their community."

Spangler moved into the Johnstown district from Northridge before his eighth-grade year, and he said it was a seamless transition. He has been embraced in Johnstown’s football culture and a recent 41-10 victory at Northridge in Week 6 certainly brought a smile.

"I feel like I have fit in well and they've accepted me," Spangler said. "We've become really good friends. Getting that last win against Northridge was really fun and a little bit extra enjoyable for me."

That unity is what makes Carter smile. The Johnstown senior class has not only made an impact across multiple sports but also is making a mark in the school building.

The Johnnies are on the outside looking in for a Division IV postseason berth, but their legacy will be about more than wins and losses.

"All of the seniors pitching in any way they possibly can on special teams, going both ways," Carter said. "That's part of being an older player and the responsibility of being a leader. Be there to be able to be counted on, and we can count on them day in and day out."

Of course, the Johnnies still would like a couple more wins, too. Another chance comes up U.S. 62 at Utica.

"It's a joyride because we are all coming together," Spangler said. "We are starting to really put together what coach has been teaching — doing your 1/11th and hitting really hard on knowing your position and being really good at it."

