China lashes out at latest U.S. export controls on chips
BEIJING — China on Saturday criticized the latest U.S. decision to tighten export controls that would make it harder for China to obtain and manufacture advanced computing chips, calling it a violation of international economic and trade rules that will “isolate and backfire” on the U.S. “Out...
Commerce tightens export controls on high end chips to China
The Commerce Department is tightening export controls to limit China's ability to get advanced computing chips, develop and maintain supercomputers, and make advanced semiconductors. The department said Friday that its updated export controls are focusing on these areas because China can use the chips, supercomputers and semiconductors to create advanced...
A bump and a miss: Saudi oil cut slaps down Biden's outreach
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday effectively acknowledged the failure of one of his biggest and most humiliating foreign policy gambles: a fist-bump with the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia, the crown prince associated with human rights abuses. Biden’s awkward encounter with Mohammed bin Salman in July...
K-pop group BTS members face possible military conscription
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — South Korea’s military appears to want to conscript members of the K-pop supergroup BTS for mandatory military duties, as the public remains sharply divided over whether they should be given exemptions. Lee Ki Sik, commissioner of the Military Manpower Administration, told lawmakers on Friday...
'War crime:' Industrial-scale destruction of Ukraine culture
KYIV, UKRAINE — The exquisite golden tiara, inlaid with precious stones by master craftsmen some 1,500 years ago, was one of the world’s most valuable artifacts from the blood-letting rule of Attila the Hun, who rampaged with horseback warriors deep into Europe in the 5th century. The Hun...
Mexico president taps tax agency head for Economy Department
MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Friday he has chosen the head of the country’s tax agency to fill the cabinet-level post of secretary of the economy. The designation of Raquel Buenrostro for the post comes one day after the emotional resignation...
Families seek truth as Airbus, Air France face crash trial
PARIS — Nicolas Toulliou had just proposed marriage to his girlfriend. Nelson Marinho Jr. was heading off on a new oil exploration job. Eric Lamy was about to celebrate his 38th birthday. They were among 228 people killed in 2009 when their storm-tossed Air France flight from Rio de...
Documented Dreamers: Apex student dreams of serving in US Army, but faces deportation
Imagine spending your childhood and most of your life growing up in North Carolina – only to suddenly find out that at age 21 you could be deported to a country you don't even remember. This is the reality for over 200,000 Documented Dreamers, including some students at North Carolina State University.
UN: Ukraine nuclear power plant loses external power link
BERLIN — Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe, has lost its last remaining external power source as a result of renewed shelling and is now relying on emergency diesel generators, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Saturday. The International Atomic Energy Agency said the plant's link to...
Stocks lose more ground on fears a recession may be looming
NEW YORK — Good news on the economy remains bad news for Wall Street, as stocks fell sharply Friday on worries a still-strong U.S jobs market may actually make a recession more likely. The S&P 500 ended 2.8% lower after briefly dropping 3.3% as traders weighed a government report...
Truck bomb hits bridge to Crimea, hurts Russian supply lines
KYIV, UKRAINE — An explosion Saturday caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia, damaging a key supply artery for the Kremlin's faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. Russian authorities said a truck bomb caused the blast and that three people were killed. The...
Ukrainian authorities take stock of ruins in liberated Lyman
LYMAN, UKRAINE — Ukrainian authorities are just beginning to sift through the wreckage of the devastated city of Lyman in eastern Ukraine as they assess the humanitarian toll, and possibility of war crimes, from a months-long Russian occupation. Few of the buildings in the city in the Donetsk region...
Telemedicine was made easy during COVID-19. Not any more
Telemedicine exploded in popularity after COVID-19 hit, but limits are returning for care delivered across state lines. That complicates follow-up treatments for some cancer patients. It also can affect other types of care, including mental health therapy and routine doctor check-ins. Over the past year, nearly 40 states and Washington,...
Biden order promises EU citizens better data privacy
President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday designed to allay European concerns that U.S. intelligence agencies are illegally spying on them. It promises strengthened safeguards against data collection abuses and creates a forum for legal challenges. The order builds on a preliminary agreement Biden announced in March with European...
