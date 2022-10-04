ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL News

China lashes out at latest U.S. export controls on chips

BEIJING — China on Saturday criticized the latest U.S. decision to tighten export controls that would make it harder for China to obtain and manufacture advanced computing chips, calling it a violation of international economic and trade rules that will “isolate and backfire” on the U.S. “Out...
U.S. POLITICS
WRAL News

Commerce tightens export controls on high end chips to China

The Commerce Department is tightening export controls to limit China's ability to get advanced computing chips, develop and maintain supercomputers, and make advanced semiconductors. The department said Friday that its updated export controls are focusing on these areas because China can use the chips, supercomputers and semiconductors to create advanced...
FOREIGN POLICY
WRAL News

A bump and a miss: Saudi oil cut slaps down Biden's outreach

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday effectively acknowledged the failure of one of his biggest and most humiliating foreign policy gambles: a fist-bump with the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia, the crown prince associated with human rights abuses. Biden’s awkward encounter with Mohammed bin Salman in July...
POTUS
WRAL News

K-pop group BTS members face possible military conscription

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — South Korea’s military appears to want to conscript members of the K-pop supergroup BTS for mandatory military duties, as the public remains sharply divided over whether they should be given exemptions. Lee Ki Sik, commissioner of the Military Manpower Administration, told lawmakers on Friday...
MILITARY
WRAL News

Mexico president taps tax agency head for Economy Department

MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Friday he has chosen the head of the country’s tax agency to fill the cabinet-level post of secretary of the economy. The designation of Raquel Buenrostro for the post comes one day after the emotional resignation...
POLITICS
WRAL News

UN: Ukraine nuclear power plant loses external power link

BERLIN — Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe, has lost its last remaining external power source as a result of renewed shelling and is now relying on emergency diesel generators, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Saturday. The International Atomic Energy Agency said the plant's link to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WRAL News

Stocks lose more ground on fears a recession may be looming

NEW YORK — Good news on the economy remains bad news for Wall Street, as stocks fell sharply Friday on worries a still-strong U.S jobs market may actually make a recession more likely. The S&P 500 ended 2.8% lower after briefly dropping 3.3% as traders weighed a government report...
STOCKS
WRAL News

Truck bomb hits bridge to Crimea, hurts Russian supply lines

KYIV, UKRAINE — An explosion Saturday caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia, damaging a key supply artery for the Kremlin's faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. Russian authorities said a truck bomb caused the blast and that three people were killed. The...
EUROPE
WRAL News

Ukrainian authorities take stock of ruins in liberated Lyman

LYMAN, UKRAINE — Ukrainian authorities are just beginning to sift through the wreckage of the devastated city of Lyman in eastern Ukraine as they assess the humanitarian toll, and possibility of war crimes, from a months-long Russian occupation. Few of the buildings in the city in the Donetsk region...
POLITICS
WRAL News

Telemedicine was made easy during COVID-19. Not any more

Telemedicine exploded in popularity after COVID-19 hit, but limits are returning for care delivered across state lines. That complicates follow-up treatments for some cancer patients. It also can affect other types of care, including mental health therapy and routine doctor check-ins. Over the past year, nearly 40 states and Washington,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRAL News

Biden order promises EU citizens better data privacy

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday designed to allay European concerns that U.S. intelligence agencies are illegally spying on them. It promises strengthened safeguards against data collection abuses and creates a forum for legal challenges. The order builds on a preliminary agreement Biden announced in March with European...
U.S. POLITICS
