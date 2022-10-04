ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 1

Related
NOLA.com

Looking to help? Volunteer opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans

Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Camp Bon Coeur is dedicated to giving children with heart defects a place to grow...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases

When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Dardenne
NOLA.com

Founder of company that built Natchez steamboat dies at 86

William Dow, a steamboat enthusiast who founded the New Orleans Steamboat Co., which built and operates the steamboat Natchez, died on Sept. 13 at his home in Lake George, New York, of complications of a fall, his colleague Gordon Stevens said. He was 86. “Bill was a lover of boats,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell travels to Amsterdam for conference

In her third trip to Europe since June, Mayor LaToya Cantrell is traveling to Amsterdam this weekend to attend an “innovation” conference, her administration said Friday afternoon. Cantrell was leaving Friday for the Bloomberg CityLab Conference and Mayors Innovation Studio. She is set to return Tuesday. Since the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Linus Business#Tech#Dxc Technology#Tulane University
NOLA.com

Beleaguered New Orleans trash hauler files for bankruptcy protection, possibly freezing new contracts

Metro Service Group, one of New Orleans’ two primary garbage haulers, filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday, potentially freezing new sanitation contracts set to take effect for half the city next month. Metro claims Mayor LaToya Cantrell's refusal to enact emergency contract provisions during Hurricane Ida and the pandemic caused its financial woes and led to service breakdowns.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

EPA says Denka wastes emitting likely cancer-causing chemical stored at site

The controversial Denka Performance Elastomers neoprene manufacturing facility in LaPlace held wastes emitting high levels of the likely cancer-causing chloroprene in an open storage bin in an area where workers were not wearing protective masks, according to reports filed by the federal Environmental Protection Agency documenting two unannounced inspections of the plant in April and May.
LAPLACE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NOLA.com

The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories

NOPD demotes a Third District commander, Drew Brees discusses retirement, a look inside a $4.3 million firehouse turned fashionable home and more. Also, have you played today's Clue Dat? Test your Louisiana knowledge here. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. NOPD...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy