ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Christophe Soumillon loses Aga Khan contract after elbow incident

By Guardian sport
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VNz8v_0iL8QUAv00
Christophe Soumillon Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Christophe Soumillon’s retainer with the Aga Khan Stud has been ceased with immediate effect following the incident on Friday when he elbowed his fellow rider, Rossa Ryan, from the saddle during a race at Saint-Cloud.

Soumillon, one of racing’s most successful and high-profile jockeys, received a 60-day ban over the incident, from which Ryan emerged unscathed, and although he was permitted to ride Vadeni in the Arc on Sunday, he has now lost an important deal in France.

“Following last Friday’s incident at Saint-Cloud, which resulted in the fall of Rossa Ryan, the Aga Khan Studs have taken the decision to cease their retainer with jockey Christophe Soumillon with immediate effect,” said the stud in a statement.

Nottingham 1.30 Platinum Prince 2.05 Tough Enough 2.40 Cappoquin 3.15 Khal 3.50 Manifested 4.20 Shaladar 4.55 Mount Kosciuszko (nap) 5.30 A E Housman

Sedgefield 1.40 Summer Moon 2.15 Hajey 2.50 Oceans Red 3.25 Bempton Cliffs 4.00 Lady Stanwix 4.30 Sonning 5.05 Hidden Commander

Kempton Park 4.40 Kensington 5.15 Culture 5.50 Lunar Landscape 6.25 Supreme King 7.00 Lir Speciale (nb) 7.30 Shine So Bright 8.00 Double Time 8.30 Manettino

“From this week onwards, Soumillon may still ride in the Aga Khan silks on occasion at the discretion of the French trainers and the Aga Khan Studs team. At this stage, there is no intention to retain a jockey in France for the foreseeable future.”

Soumillon was the Aga Khan’s retained rider in France from 2002 to 2009 and from 2014 to 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Move over Brits: Danish royals in crisis after decision to strip titles

Popular royal family rocked by rows after Queen Margrethe’s decision to take titles away from four of her eight grandchildren. On a crisp Copenhagen morning, Amalienborg has the same air of royal and stately permanence it must have had two-and-a-quarter centuries ago, when Christian VII became the first of Denmark’s rulers to make it his home.
EUROPE
The Guardian

‘I thought my boyfriend of 10 years was going to propose – then he told me he was trans’

It was 3am and I’d had a lot to drink; two reasons why I was pressing my boyfriend of 10 years on why he hadn’t yet proposed. We were strong and happy, and loved each other madly, so his reticence seemed ludicrous to me when sober, let alone drunk. I suspect it was my ceaseless questioning that ultimately blew a fuse in his brain, because that’s when he told me his secret.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christophe Soumillon
The Guardian

Did Trump really hide classified documents in his former wife’s grave? Or is the left now as bonkers as the right?

Poor Ivana Trump: even in death she hasn’t been able to escape her ex-husband’s drama. After being found dead at the bottom of her stairs in July, Donald Trump’s first wife suffered the ignominy of being laid to rest near the first hole of Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey. Burying someone on a golf course is weird – even for a Trump – and theories immediately began to swirl. New Jersey exempts cemetery land from taxes, so was this a creepy form of tax avoidance? (Short answer: possibly, but it doesn’t make much business sense and seems unlikely.)
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#Saint Cloud#Arc#Supreme King#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
Country
France
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Vladimir Putin’s latest frightening gambit lies at the bottom of the ocean

“Once is happenstance,” wrote James Bond’s creator. “Twice is coincidence. Three times, it’s enemy action.” As European politicians and security agencies ponder the three explosions that caused leaks in the two Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea on Monday, they may find this adage of Ian Fleming’s helpful in resolving their doubts about who was responsible.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Mystery over new woman in Kim Jong-un’s inner circle

Often spotted in an understated suit dress, glasses, and carrying a black handbag, there’s a new character in the inner circle of Kim Jong-un in nuclear-armed North Korea. But her identity, for now, remains a mystery. She was at Kim’s side last week during a massive outdoor concert and...
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

463K+
Followers
106K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy