Christophe Soumillon loses Aga Khan contract after elbow incident

Christophe Soumillon Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Christophe Soumillon’s retainer with the Aga Khan Stud has been ceased with immediate effect following the incident on Friday when he elbowed his fellow rider, Rossa Ryan, from the saddle during a race at Saint-Cloud.

Soumillon, one of racing’s most successful and high-profile jockeys, received a 60-day ban over the incident, from which Ryan emerged unscathed, and although he was permitted to ride Vadeni in the Arc on Sunday, he has now lost an important deal in France.

“Following last Friday’s incident at Saint-Cloud, which resulted in the fall of Rossa Ryan, the Aga Khan Studs have taken the decision to cease their retainer with jockey Christophe Soumillon with immediate effect,” said the stud in a statement.

Nottingham 1.30 Platinum Prince 2.05 Tough Enough 2.40 Cappoquin 3.15 Khal 3.50 Manifested 4.20 Shaladar 4.55 Mount Kosciuszko (nap) 5.30 A E Housman Sedgefield 1.40 Summer Moon 2.15 Hajey 2.50 Oceans Red 3.25 Bempton Cliffs 4.00 Lady Stanwix 4.30 Sonning 5.05 Hidden Commander Kempton Park 4.40 Kensington 5.15 Culture 5.50 Lunar Landscape 6.25 Supreme King 7.00 Lir Speciale (nb) 7.30 Shine So Bright 8.00 Double Time 8.30 Manettino

“From this week onwards, Soumillon may still ride in the Aga Khan silks on occasion at the discretion of the French trainers and the Aga Khan Studs team. At this stage, there is no intention to retain a jockey in France for the foreseeable future.”

Soumillon was the Aga Khan’s retained rider in France from 2002 to 2009 and from 2014 to 2022.