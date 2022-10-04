Read full article on original website
KTBS
Pumpkin Shine on Line
SHREVEPORT, La. - Glowing, decorated, and painted jack-o-lanterns will line the sidewalks of Betty Virginia Park in Shreveport for this special afternoon and evening event. A number of local elementary schools perform Halloween songs. Parking at Betty Virginia by permit only - must arrive by foot or by shuttle from...
KTBS
2022 Battle of the Bags in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3's Patrick Dennis tells us about the 2022 Battle of the Bags on October 7th, at the Seventh Tap Brewing Project. The event is open to all active or retired first responders including police, fire, EMS, healthcare, military, etc. Payment will be required at check in...
KTBS
State Fair of LA, Shreveport Downtown Development Authority team up for Treasure Hunt
SHREVEPORT, La. - The State Fair of Louisiana is just around the corner, and this year there’s something new that could put money in your pocket – a treasure hunt! The Fair and Shreveport Downtown Development Authority have partnered for this exciting new adventure. The lucky person who...
KTBS
Local charities providing aid to Hurricane Ian survivors
SHREVEPORT, La. - As they struggle to recover from Hurricane Ian, Florida residents are getting help from the ArkLaTex. Judah 1 has already sent a half dozen 18-Wheelers filled with water, cleaning supplies and hygiene times to Florida. Saturday morning, they sent a small plane filled with even more supplies.
KTBS
Shreveport opens new high-tech fire station
SHREVEPORT, La. - The city of Shreveport cut the ribbon and opened the doors to the new Fire Station 8 today. The state-of-the-art station is located in the Queensborough community. It features a commercial grade kitchen, drive through apparatus bays, low-maintenance floors, vehicle exhaust removal system, and a dedicated physical fitness training area.
KTBS
Economist: 'Basket full of good news" for northwest Louisiana four-parish area
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana Economic Forecast shows all the state's metro areas are expected to add jobs over the next two years, which will help boost the state's slow recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Louisiana State University economist Loren Scott presented his predictions for the state's economy in 2023 and...
KTBS
Drive-by shooting at Shreveport park
SHREVEPEORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a drive-by shooting at the Airport Park Recreation Center on Kennedy Drive. It happened just before 8:45 p.m., Saturday night. KTBS 3 has learned that multiple people were shot. A 19-year-old was shot in the arm.
KTBS
Friday Football Fever forecast
SHREVEPORT, La. - Cloudy skies, a northeast breeze and temperatures in the 70s is the outlook for this evening's high school football games. Get the scores and highlights of this evening's games from Alex Anderson, Daniel Brown, Chloe Abbott and the rest of the hard working Friday Football Fever crew on Friday Football Fever airing live tonight on KPXJ CW 21 at 10:30 p.m.
KTBS
Capt. Ron's passenger goes into space
KARNACK, La. - A northeast Texas tour company, Capt. Ron's Swamp Tours, recently hosted an out-of-this-world guest. It was cosmonaut Anna Kikina who this week launched into space aboard the SpaceX rocket. She'll spend six months conducting scientific tests aboard the International Space Station. She is the first Russian cosmonaut to ride SpaceX to the ISS.
KTBS
Drought increasing
SHREVEPORT, La. - Thursday's updated Drought Monitor from NOAA indicates that our drought is getting worse and spreading. Burn bans are also increasing. Outdoor burning is prohibited in the shaded regions until further notice or when we see significant rainfall. If your location is not one of the shaded areas...
KTBS
Union Parish @ North Webster
North Webster - 17 Join us each Friday night at 10:30 on KPXJ CW 21 for the Lander's Scores & Highlights Show. Count on Alex Anderson, Daniel Brown, and the entire KTBS 3 Sports Team to fan out across the ArkLaTex each week capturing the best highlights on the field. Also, don't miss out on the exclusive coverage on the KTBS 3 Friday Football Fever Facebook page. Keep up with local, regional and national sports headlines on the sports section of ktbs.com, complete with schedules and scores from the ArkLaTex. Be sure and follow the KTBS Sports Twitter feed and download our mobile app to make sure you get the final scores of those key games. Of course the KTBS 3 Storm Team is there to help you prepare for the game with the latest conditions so you know what to wear and bring. Click here for the latest forecast. Finally, don't forget to share your practice, game and fans photos with the world by sending them to pics@ktbs.com and use #3Fever on social media.
KTBS
Fight outside Shreveport restaurant leaves 2 men injured
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a fight Saturday night which led to a shooting in the parking lot of a restaurant at the intersection of East 70th Street and East Kings Highway. Police say there was a confrontation involved a restaurant employee and the manager. The employee's boyfriend...
KTBS
Geaux 4 Kids seeks volunteers to pack Geaux Bags for children in crisis
SHREVEPORT, La. - Geaux 4 Kids is seeking 1,500 local volunteers to help pack Geaux Bags with clothing, necessities and comfort items for Louisiana's most vulnerable children. Geaux 4 Kids, Inc. is an advocate for children in crisis going into emergency foster care situations and provides support for their well-being, while aiding the foster parents in the transition.
KTBS
3 missing in the ArkLaTex
Three people have been reported missing from their homes in the ArkLaTex. Here's a look at each one. Call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203 with any information that could help locate Mitchell. Herman Buxton. Herman Buxton was last seen at the Randy Sams Shelter in Texarkana, Texas on...
KTBS
Cotton Valley gas explosion survivor released from hospital
SHREVEPORT, La. - Reagan Hardaway waved goodbye as he left a Shreveport rehabilitation facility on Friday, Oct. 7. Hardaway was one of three men severely injured in a gas explosion in Cotton Valley in May of 2022. It happened at the company's propane truck loading facility off Old Highway 7...
KTBS
Man wounded in early morning carjacking in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are looking for the suspects responsible for a carjacking in Shreveport early Friday. According to police, three people carjacked a vehicle in the 1000 block of Dudley Drive at the Lakeville Townhomes around 1:45 a.m. As the victim ran away, the suspects fired multiple shots and...
KTBS
Drive-by shooting at Shreveport car wash leaves 1 man wounded
SHREVEPEORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a drive-by shooting Saturday at a carwash in the 5200 block of Jewella Avenue. Detectives said several shots were fired and a 19-year-old man was hit in the arm. Police say no one has been arrested.
KTBS
Webster Parish jury finds Ark. man guilty in shooting death of Springhill man
MINDEN, La. -- It took a Webster Parish jury of six men and six women barely an hour to return a guilty verdict in the murder trial of an Arkansas man who killed a Springhill man two years ago. Logan Smith, 23, was charged with the June 19, 2020 shooting...
KTBS
Shreveport man charged with capital murder in deaths of 2 men in East Texas
RUSK, Texas - A Shreveport man has been charged with capital murder after two men were found shot dead on the side of the road in January in Cherokee County. Devon Harris turned himself Tuesday into the Mesquite Police Department, where he was taken into custody, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said.
KTBS
Woman arrested following West Laurel Street house fire
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman has been charged in connection with a house fire Thursday morning on West Laurel Street. Shreveport firefighters arrived on the scene shortly after 8:30 a.m. to find flames and heavy smoke coming from the single-story wood frame structure. Two of the occupants evacuated before firefighters got there.
