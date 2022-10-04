ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTBS

Pumpkin Shine on Line

SHREVEPORT, La. - Glowing, decorated, and painted jack-o-lanterns will line the sidewalks of Betty Virginia Park in Shreveport for this special afternoon and evening event. A number of local elementary schools perform Halloween songs. Parking at Betty Virginia by permit only - must arrive by foot or by shuttle from...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

2022 Battle of the Bags in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3's Patrick Dennis tells us about the 2022 Battle of the Bags on October 7th, at the Seventh Tap Brewing Project. The event is open to all active or retired first responders including police, fire, EMS, healthcare, military, etc. Payment will be required at check in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Local charities providing aid to Hurricane Ian survivors

SHREVEPORT, La. - As they struggle to recover from Hurricane Ian, Florida residents are getting help from the ArkLaTex. Judah 1 has already sent a half dozen 18-Wheelers filled with water, cleaning supplies and hygiene times to Florida. Saturday morning, they sent a small plane filled with even more supplies.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport opens new high-tech fire station

SHREVEPORT, La. - The city of Shreveport cut the ribbon and opened the doors to the new Fire Station 8 today. The state-of-the-art station is located in the Queensborough community. It features a commercial grade kitchen, drive through apparatus bays, low-maintenance floors, vehicle exhaust removal system, and a dedicated physical fitness training area.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Drive-by shooting at Shreveport park

SHREVEPEORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a drive-by shooting at the Airport Park Recreation Center on Kennedy Drive. It happened just before 8:45 p.m., Saturday night. KTBS 3 has learned that multiple people were shot. A 19-year-old was shot in the arm.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Friday Football Fever forecast

SHREVEPORT, La. - Cloudy skies, a northeast breeze and temperatures in the 70s is the outlook for this evening's high school football games. Get the scores and highlights of this evening's games from Alex Anderson, Daniel Brown, Chloe Abbott and the rest of the hard working Friday Football Fever crew on Friday Football Fever airing live tonight on KPXJ CW 21 at 10:30 p.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Capt. Ron's passenger goes into space

KARNACK, La. - A northeast Texas tour company, Capt. Ron's Swamp Tours, recently hosted an out-of-this-world guest. It was cosmonaut Anna Kikina who this week launched into space aboard the SpaceX rocket. She'll spend six months conducting scientific tests aboard the International Space Station. She is the first Russian cosmonaut to ride SpaceX to the ISS.
KARNACK, TX
KTBS

Drought increasing

SHREVEPORT, La. - Thursday's updated Drought Monitor from NOAA indicates that our drought is getting worse and spreading. Burn bans are also increasing. Outdoor burning is prohibited in the shaded regions until further notice or when we see significant rainfall. If your location is not one of the shaded areas...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Union Parish @ North Webster

North Webster - 17 Join us each Friday night at 10:30 on KPXJ CW 21 for the Lander's Scores & Highlights Show. Count on Alex Anderson, Daniel Brown, and the entire KTBS 3 Sports Team to fan out across the ArkLaTex each week capturing the best highlights on the field. Also, don't miss out on the exclusive coverage on the KTBS 3 Friday Football Fever Facebook page. Keep up with local, regional and national sports headlines on the sports section of ktbs.com, complete with schedules and scores from the ArkLaTex. Be sure and follow the KTBS Sports Twitter feed and download our mobile app to make sure you get the final scores of those key games. Of course the KTBS 3 Storm Team is there to help you prepare for the game with the latest conditions so you know what to wear and bring. Click here for the latest forecast. Finally, don't forget to share your practice, game and fans photos with the world by sending them to pics@ktbs.com and use #3Fever on social media.
FARMERVILLE, LA
KTBS

Fight outside Shreveport restaurant leaves 2 men injured

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a fight Saturday night which led to a shooting in the parking lot of a restaurant at the intersection of East 70th Street and East Kings Highway. Police say there was a confrontation involved a restaurant employee and the manager. The employee's boyfriend...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Geaux 4 Kids seeks volunteers to pack Geaux Bags for children in crisis

SHREVEPORT, La. - Geaux 4 Kids is seeking 1,500 local volunteers to help pack Geaux Bags with clothing, necessities and comfort items for Louisiana's most vulnerable children. Geaux 4 Kids, Inc. is an advocate for children in crisis going into emergency foster care situations and provides support for their well-being, while aiding the foster parents in the transition.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

3 missing in the ArkLaTex

Three people have been reported missing from their homes in the ArkLaTex. Here's a look at each one. Call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203 with any information that could help locate Mitchell. Herman Buxton. Herman Buxton was last seen at the Randy Sams Shelter in Texarkana, Texas on...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Cotton Valley gas explosion survivor released from hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. - Reagan Hardaway waved goodbye as he left a Shreveport rehabilitation facility on Friday, Oct. 7. Hardaway was one of three men severely injured in a gas explosion in Cotton Valley in May of 2022. It happened at the company's propane truck loading facility off Old Highway 7...
COTTON VALLEY, LA
KTBS

Man wounded in early morning carjacking in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are looking for the suspects responsible for a carjacking in Shreveport early Friday. According to police, three people carjacked a vehicle in the 1000 block of Dudley Drive at the Lakeville Townhomes around 1:45 a.m. As the victim ran away, the suspects fired multiple shots and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Woman arrested following West Laurel Street house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman has been charged in connection with a house fire Thursday morning on West Laurel Street. Shreveport firefighters arrived on the scene shortly after 8:30 a.m. to find flames and heavy smoke coming from the single-story wood frame structure. Two of the occupants evacuated before firefighters got there.
SHREVEPORT, LA

