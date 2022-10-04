ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

'It was great': LA Clippers' Kawhi Leonard makes long-awaited return from injury in preseason win over Portland Trail Blazers

By OHM YOUNGMISUK via
ABC News
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Steph Curry Makes His Opinion On Jordan Poole Very Clear

Late Wednesday night, a report emerged suggesting Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and teammate Jordan Poole were involved in an altercation. Following the altercation, Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes said the fight stemmed from Jordan Poole's "behavior." "Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole,...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Seattle, WA
City
Portland, OR
Seattle, WA
Basketball
Portland, OR
Basketball
Local
Washington Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
California Basketball
Local
Oregon Basketball
Local
Washington Basketball
Seattle, WA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy