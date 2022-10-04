Read full article on original website
Scholz's Social Democrats seen winning state vote in Germany
BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s center-left Social Democrats were set to win a German state election Sunday in which the environmentalist Greens and the far-right were expected to make gains as the country faces high inflation and worries about energy supplies this winter, exit polls showed. Some 6.1 million people were eligible to vote for the state legislature in Lower Saxony, which occupies a large swath of northwestern Germany and has strong industry and agriculture. Exit polls for ARD and ZDF television showed the Social Democrats leading with around 33% of the vote, with the main opposition party at national level, the center-right Christian Democrats, polling around 27.5%. That was a lower score for both parties than five years ago. The Greens were projected to take around 14% of the vote and the far-right Alternative for Germany 11-12%.
Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia kills 17 as Zelensky condemns ‘absolute evil’
At least 17 people have been killed and dozens wounded after Russian missiles hit residential blocks and houses in an overnight attack condemned as “absolute evil” by Ukraine’s president.The missiles struck buildings in the Zaporizhzhia region, one of four regions that Russia announced it had annexed this month following illegal referendums. However, the city of Zaporizhzhia remains under Ukrainian control.At least one tower block caved in after the missile strike – completely destroying several storeys of apartments. Around 20 houses and numerous highrise buildings also suffered damage.More than 40 people have been hospitalised as a result of the attack,...
Putin calls Kerch Bridge attack "a terrorist act" by Kyiv
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russia President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called the attack on the sprawling Kerch Bridge to Crimea “a terrorist act” carried out by Ukrainian special services and Russia's investigative chief immediately opened a criminal terror investigation into the explosion that damaged a prominent Russian landmark. What Russian authorities are calling a truck bomb on Saturday hit the huge bridge linking Russia with the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed eight years ago from Ukraine. Road and rail traffic on the bridge were temporarily...
COVID-19 world weekly cases drop 7% but European nations rise 2%
Coronavirus cases are surging in some European nations, including Germany, Austria, Italy and France at least 24% each in the past week though world infections are down 7% and deaths 10%.
