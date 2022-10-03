1.5 BBL Complete Brew System w/ Conical Fermenter & Brite Tank (Skid Mounted) ( $21,000 ) System was originally manufactured for Busch Gardens in San Antonio, Texas and the rumor has it that the original Shock Top recipe was created on this system. This system has a lot of history and has completely shaped and built our current brewery for 5 years. The system has a complete overhaul and has been all updated with new wiring, pump seals, electric heating element, new stainless platform (not pictured), etc. The system is built on a skid and comes with a 1.5 bbl boil kettle, mash tun, hot liquor tank, 1.5 bbl brite tank, 1.5 bbl fermenter, pump, controller, glycol temperature controllers. Everything you need to start a brewery or use for an existing breweries pilot system. Contact Dustin at (two one zero-414-277six) to request more information or a showing. Serious inquiries only. System would need to be picked up by purchaser or freight and rigging will need to be arranged by purchaser. Freight and rigging not included in price. No international sales.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO