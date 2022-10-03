ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This 59-year-old’s lucrative side hustle: Earning $16,000 a month selling recycled fire pits on Etsy

With inflation on the rise, Tim Riegel wanted a side project for extra income — so in September 2021, he bought seven $90 propane tank ends off Facebook Marketplace. The 59-year-old intended to repurpose the tank ends as fire pits — a freestanding, open metal container for fires, typically for backyards or patios — and sell them for $400 each in his hometown of Lamar, Missouri. The fire pits proved popular: They sold out in just 10 days, and Riegel was inundated with requests for more.
Here Are 2022’s Best American Coffee Cities

Coffee lovers, how does your local coffee scene measure up? In anticipation of National Coffee Day on October 1, personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2022’s Best Coffee Cities in America. In order to determine the country’s best coffee scenes, the site compared the 100 largest American cities across 12 key indicators of strong coffee culture (from coffee-centric events to average coffee prices).
Don't Miss the ABS Commercial 10th Anniversary Sale!

ABS Commercial is celebrating 10 years in beer by offering 10% off all fermenters + brite tanks, plus a free keg washer with new brewhouse packages! They stock equipment ranging from 3BBL to 90BBL, and offer custom-designed equipment up to 900BBL. Contact ABS Commercial to discuss your next project or...
10 BBL Brewhouse – HLT, Mash Tun, Grist Case, Brew Kettle, Control Panel and pumps

10 BBL Brewhouse - HLT, Mash Tun, Grist Case, Brew Kettle, Control Panel and pumps ( $30,000 ) Complete 10 BBL Brewhouse for sale. Hot Liquor Tank is direct gas fire about 20 bbls I’m guessing, always had plenty of hot water for brewing, tank cleaning, etc. The Mash Tun has rakes to assist mash in and will cut the grain bed if things go south. There is a control panel to control pumps and motors. The Brew Kettle was originally direct fire gas, but we were at 6,000+ feet elevation and we converted to an internal low pressure steam calandria. (engineered and installed by JVNW tech).
1/2 BBL Sankey “D” Kegs

(4) 1/2 BBL Sankey Kegs available [along with (7) 1/6 BBL kegs – see separate posting]. All purchased new from the OEM and used exclusively for in-house taproom service. $60 per unit, or $200 for all four. Manufacturer : KREW KEGS. Original Manufacture Date : 2018. Where Manufactured :...
GAI Model 6031 ReBier S/S Mono Block Rinser/Filler/Crowner

GAI Model 6031 ReBier S/S Mono Block Rinser/Filler/Crowner ( $65,000 ) GAI Model 6031 ReBier S/S Mono Block Rinser/Filler/Crowner with 16 Head Bottle Rinser, 20 Head Filler, 4 Head Crowner, Maximum Production 2,100 Liters Per Hour. Speeds of 1,500-6,000 Bottles Per Hour. Manufacturer : GAI. Where Manufactured : USA. Ships...
Velo Acciai 5 sq meter DE filter 2013

Used Velo Acciai vertical pressure DE/Perlite filter. Manufactured in 2013. 5 square meters. Vibrating candle de discharge. Residual filter. Works great, great DOs. All valve seats, o-rings, soft gaskets replaced in last 6 month. Many spart parts included. Detailed manual included. Ran it on 50 bbl fermenters for 5 years. Well maintained. Available immediately. Scott labs has all spare parts in US.
16 oz Amber Boston Rounds Glass

13 pallets of 16 oz Boston Rounds. 28mm /400 neck finish. individualy wrapped in packs of 35. 1,260 per pallet. $650 per pallet. Discount for the entire lot.
Cadbury changes packaging for all Dairy Milk products

Cadbury has announced a change to its packaging of Dairy Milk products to improve sustainability. The Birmingham-founded company said Cadbury Dairy Milk and Cadbury Mini Snowball packaging will change to include 30 per cent recycled plastic. As reported by BirminghamLive, the new packaging will be rolled out over 28 million...
20 BBL Bright Tank

20 BBL Bright Tank. This is a great tank with dimple jacket cooling in the sides and bottom dish, excellent cooling. Sight glass, sample and carbonation stone ports. Smooth welds, really a nice BT. Manufacturer : Pacific Brewing Systems. Original Manufacture Date : 02/01/2011. Where Manufactured : China. Ships From...
10 x 7 bbl Brite/Serving Tanks ($5,500 Each)

For sale is a lot of Ten 7 bbl Brite/Serving Tanks. We Purchased this equipment brand new in 2018. Each Tank has a Carb Stone that Fits a 2″ Tri-Clamp, 15 PSI PRV, Pressure Gauge. Purchaser is responsible for all shipping and freight. I can palletize & crate to...
Specific Mechanical 3 head keg washer

Specific Mechanical Three Head Semi Automatic Keg Washer. Compressed Air: 30-40psi at the machine, regulator included. All service leads: power, water, CO2, compressed air, drain hose. Hoses and couplers for kegs. Spare couplers x3. Spare air control solenoids x3. Great machine, absolute workhorse. Easy to service and maintain, stainless everything...
1.5 BBL Complete Brew System w/ Conical Fermenter & Brite Tank (Skid Mounted)

1.5 BBL Complete Brew System w/ Conical Fermenter & Brite Tank (Skid Mounted) ( $21,000 ) System was originally manufactured for Busch Gardens in San Antonio, Texas and the rumor has it that the original Shock Top recipe was created on this system. This system has a lot of history and has completely shaped and built our current brewery for 5 years. The system has a complete overhaul and has been all updated with new wiring, pump seals, electric heating element, new stainless platform (not pictured), etc. The system is built on a skid and comes with a 1.5 bbl boil kettle, mash tun, hot liquor tank, 1.5 bbl brite tank, 1.5 bbl fermenter, pump, controller, glycol temperature controllers. Everything you need to start a brewery or use for an existing breweries pilot system. Contact Dustin at (two one zero-414-277six) to request more information or a showing. Serious inquiries only. System would need to be picked up by purchaser or freight and rigging will need to be arranged by purchaser. Freight and rigging not included in price. No international sales.
10 Innovative and Socially Conscious US Wineries Shaking Up the Wine Industry From Coast to Coast

The pages of several new innovation chapters in the wine industry are being written right now. They’re not perfect pages, but they’re great works in progress — perhaps some of the best advances yet to be made in the American wine industry. Those chapters could be titled “Environment,” “Regenerative Farming,” “Sustainability” and “Social Equity.” They also include “Education,” “Promotion of the Arts” and “Healthy Living.”
Used Combi Brewpack Case Erector/Stuffer For Sale

Used Combi Brewpack Case Erector/Stuffer For Sale ( $19,000 ) Terminal Gravity Brewing is selling a Combi Brewpack Carrier and Case Erector. The machine was used for 3 years from 2018 – 2020. We decided to make the switch from bottles to cans, and we’ve had the machine in storage since we decommissioned it in 2020.
1BBL brewery or pilot system

This is a 3 vessel, 50 gallon brew system set up for natural gas. I bought it to scale up recipes for production, but never opened a brewery. I have brewed on it probably 6 or 8 times in the 7 years I’ve had it, but life dictates that I don’t have the time to use it, or the occasion to brew that much beer anymore. This is located in Crested Butte, CO. When I purchased it, I was able to fit everything in a full size 6ft pickup, but you might need a bit more room as I added a fermenter. Looking for basically what I have into it, $5,500. Or, feel free to make an offer. Now asking $3500.
