Despite a valiant effort and a great audition tape, a local singer will not get to perform at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo this year. As reported by Bigfoot 99, Caitie Hefner of Encampment was one of the final eight contestants in the NFR National Anthem Contest. Singers from across the country sent in application videos in hopes of scoring one of two spots on offer to sing the national anthem in Las Vegas, Nevada. Through voting on the NFR website, that field was narrowed down to just 30 contestants. NFR National Anthem judges trimmed those down to just eight.

ENCAMPMENT, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO