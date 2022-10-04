ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas PRIDE Festival kicks off with annual parade

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fixtures on the iconic Strip like the Eiffel Tower at Paris, the High Roller and the Luxor were illuminated in rainbow colors to mark the celebration of PRIDE in Las Vegas Friday night. Festivities kicked off with a night parade. During the parade there were...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Classic Rock Legend

The Las Vegas Strip's reputation for hosting some of the greatest performers in the world is unmatched as the hotel casinos on the Strip continuously book headliners for residencies, as well as individual concerts, to bring the crowds to Sin City. Despite a full schedule of concerts lined up for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Oktoberfest at Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Raise your steins and get ready to cheers to Oktoberfest. The Hofbrahaus is the place to be with celebrity guests keg tappings, giant pretzels and loud music. Jillian Lopez is joined by Jessica Maass and Kevin Binowski to tell us all about it.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Adding a Walt Disney Attraction

Las Vegas spent part of the 1990s trying to be a family-friendly destination. That failed fairly spectacularly. It turns out that gambling and kids don't mix all that well. That does not mean that families never visit Las Vegas. Circus Circus still caters to people forced to visit Sin City with their kids who aren't looking to be the folks you have to report based on the flyers about abandoned kids you see on hotel counters all over the city.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Ethel M announces dates for holiday cactus garden

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Marking its 29th year, Ethel M Chocolates has announced it will once again host its beloved holiday cactus garden. According to its website, the holiday cactus garden will run from Nov. 4 through Jan. 1, 2022. Ethel M says the attraction will be open nightly...
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

A Chic Two Story Custom Estate in Las Vegas with more than 10,000 SF of Beautiful Interior Space Asking for $5.5 Million

The Estate in Las Vegas, a chic custom home in the Southern Highlands Golf Club with interior and exterior spaces that can be highly personalized to offer the ultimate comfort is now available for sale. This home located at 11 Quintessa Cir, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ivan G Sher (Phone: 702-315-0223) at BHHS Nevada Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bigfoot99.com

Local singer makes top eight in NFR singing competition

Despite a valiant effort and a great audition tape, a local singer will not get to perform at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo this year. As reported by Bigfoot 99, Caitie Hefner of Encampment was one of the final eight contestants in the NFR National Anthem Contest. Singers from across the country sent in application videos in hopes of scoring one of two spots on offer to sing the national anthem in Las Vegas, Nevada. Through voting on the NFR website, that field was narrowed down to just 30 contestants. NFR National Anthem judges trimmed those down to just eight.
ENCAMPMENT, WY
lasvegasmagazine.com

Big Boys Toys convention returns to Las Vegas

From fatigue-resistant motorcycles toa full-motion precision flight simulator, Big Boys Toys has the latest products that are changing the face of luxury. This year’s showcase will also include designer watches and multimillion-dollar art. Las Vegas Convention Center, bbtvegas.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES RETURN OF EPIC DRINKSGIVING BLACKOUT PARTY WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23 WITH FLO RIDA

FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES RETURN OF EPIC DRINKSGIVING BLACKOUT PARTY WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23 WITH FLO RIDA. Multi-award-winning artist, Flo Rida, will host the highly anticipated Blackout party for Fremont Street Experience’s DrinksGiving party on November 23 alongside The Great Onesie Bar Crawl. (Photo Credit: Black Raven Films) Fremont Street...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Strip Could Soon See A New 43-Story Resort

This may come as a shock (not really), but the Las Vegas Strip could soon see a brand new 43-story resort and casino at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. According to an article posted by Eli Segall on ReviewJournal.com, billionaire Tilman Fertitta has filed plans with the Clark County Commission to build an upscale project on approximately 6 acres of land on the southeast corner of the Strip at Harmon. Clark County records show that plans include “restaurants, convention space, a spa, wedding chapel, auto showroom, and a theater with around 2,500 seats,” plus “suites, villas, VIP salons, and a bar and lounge for high-limit gamblers.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Huge New Upscale Resort Coming To The Las Vegas Strip

A huge new upscale resort is coming to the Las Vegas Strip. A billionaire from Houston, named Tilman Fertitta, is behind the project. Fertitta recently filed plans to build a hotel-casino on a piece of real estate he purchased. The land is approximately six acres at the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. That’s between where the MGM Grand and Planet Hollywood are.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Be My Travel Muse

The 11 Best Day Trips from Las Vegas, Nevada

Vegas is a destination in itself. The Strip has so much to offer, plus there are all of the gems just a stone’s throw from it. But if you’ve been many, many times like I have, or just want to get away from the madness, what are your options for day trips?
LAS VEGAS, NV

