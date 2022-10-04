Read full article on original website
Related
22 WSBT
Silver Alert cancelled for missing 69-year-old out of Kosciusko County
UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Terry Nash was cancelled just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday. The Silver Lake Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Terry Nash. Nash is a 69 year old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 173 pounds, blond hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a blue jacket with a grey hood and blue jeans, and riding a white mountain bike pulling a yellow and grey cart.
22 WSBT
South Bend shooting leaves one person in critical condition
South Bend. Ind. — The South Bend Police department responded to a shooting near Indiana Ave and Chapin Street early Thursday afternoon. Police spokesperson says the call came in at around 12:40 p.m. One shooting victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The South Bend Violent Crimes...
22 WSBT
Suspected arrested in connection to church burglary and vandalism
A suspect has been arrested for the June 30th burglary and vandalism of Our Lady of Hungary Church in South Bend. The South Bend Police Department’s property crimes unit investigated the burglary, processed the evidence and identified the suspect. Police say they arrested, Cedrick Holloway, 20, of South Bend.
22 WSBT
South Bend restaurant catches fire Saturday morning
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Firefighters were called to Polito's Pizza in the 400 block of North Hickory Road just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday after calls came in reporting light smoke coming from the building. Crews at the scene worked to put out flames on the roof of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
22 WSBT
Road to Restoration driver's license clinic in Benton Harbor
Happening Friday, October 14 in Benton Harbor, the Michigan Department of State is hosting a free clinic to help Michiganders get back on the road. The clinic will explain how to get driver's licenses restored; this affects nearly 150,000 Michigan drivers. You can meet one-on-one with an MDOS staff member...
22 WSBT
News Alert: Suspect accused of shooting at excise officer charged with attempted murder
South Bend. Ind. — A man who is accused of shooting at an Indiana State Excise officer on September 29th has been charged with attempted murder. In a probable cause document, police say that the Excise officer was at Eddy Street Food Mart and noticed an older Honda Civic leave the Food Mart. The officer followed the suspect, identified as Ian Austin, 20, of South Bend. According to police, Auston abruptly stopped his vehicle near Jacob Street and fire multiple shots toward the Excise Officer’s car.
22 WSBT
20-year-old found guilty following 2020 bank robbery
20-year-old Shamond Jenkins of South Bend was found guilty of bank robbery Thursday. He was sentenced to 100 months in prison with 2 years of supervised release. Court documents say in December of 2020, Jenkins went into a bank and handed a note threatening to kill an employee if the employee did not give him cash.
22 WSBT
Fentanyl is more dangerous than heroin, local health officials warn
Health officials in St. Joseph County say fentanyl overdose deaths are on the rise in our area and all across the nation. October is National Substance Abuse Prevention Month. WSBT sat down with one South Bend man to share his story with addiction, who also warns we're walking a scary line with fentanyl.
IN THIS ARTICLE
22 WSBT
Goshen woman faces charges after admitting to abusing her 3-month-old daughter
A Goshen woman faces multiple counts of child neglect and battery after admitting abusing her 3-month-old daughter. 29-year-old Kyrie Brenneman is being held on a quarter-Million dollars bond. A Probable Cause affidavit spells out how doctors at Goshen Hospital suspected child abuse. The baby was flown to Riley Hospital for...
22 WSBT
Benton Harbor lead line replacement could be finished within one month
A call to action to those in Benton Harbor to make sure everyone has clean drinking water. Over the last year, the city has replaced 95% of its lead piping. Benton Harbor continues to provide bottled water and water filters to the community. That's because the all-clear hasn't been given...
22 WSBT
Last Linden Avenue Pop-Up Markets of the 2022 season
This special market is dedicated to bringing fresh, healthy and culturally appropriate food to South Bend's marginalized communities. Food insecurity affects 12.9% of St. Joseph County. That means roughly 34,800 residents do not have access to healthy, fresh and affordable food. With Linden Avenue Pop-Up Markets, you'll find a variety...
22 WSBT
HIGHLIGHTS: Penn Girls Soccer captures state record 16th consecutive Sectional Title
SOUTH BEND — Trips to the IHSAA Regionals were on the line Saturday on pitches across Indiana. Penn girls soccer, who beat St. Joe in penalty kicks earlier this week to advance to the sectional final. The Kingsmen beat SB Adams, 1-1, and clinched the victory in penalty kicks,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
22 WSBT
Highlight of the Night: New Prairie's Dallas Ryans interception
Penn and New Prarie, Dallas Ryans in coverage, the bobble and picks it off in the end zone. What a great play, the focus, the concentration.
22 WSBT
City of Dowagiac hosts Under the Harvest Moon Festival
Just in time for the full moon, the Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce presents the Under the Harvest Moon Festival this weekend. It celebrates Michigan's beautiful autumn colors with Michigan-grown produce, antiques and handmade merchandise. There will be vintage tractors on display and horse-drawn wagon tours of the city. The event...
22 WSBT
Vaping use up among teens
Vaping use among adolescents is on the rise once again. It's causing quite an issue for those at local middle and high schools who have to watch for these devices. More than 2 and a half million adolescents are using e-cigarettes. The CDC is estimating that those numbers are at...
22 WSBT
High School Spotlight: Elkhart's Hannah Teich
Elkhart’s Hannah Teich is killing it. The senior middle hitter ranks first in the state in hitting percentage and sits in the top three in several categories in the Northern Indiana conference. "I'm hard working and I try to be the best I can at everything, being perfect basically,"...
22 WSBT
$4 million grant awarded to Notre Dame psychologists researching youth suicide prevention
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — A new University of Notre Dame project could potentially save lives. Psychologists at the school have received a 4-million-dollar grant to research ways to prevent youth suicide. A potentially lifesaving project is being explored here at Notre Dame. The goal: reducing youth suicide risk.
22 WSBT
Penn volleyball coach suspended after video surfaces
A Penn High School volleyball coach has been suspended from the team after a video surfaced of the coach allegedly putting her hands on a player. Lisa Pawlik, who has been the head coach of the volleyball team for several years. Penn-Harris-Madison schools released the following statement. “Penn-Harris-Madison and Penn...
Comments / 0