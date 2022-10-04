South Bend. Ind. — A man who is accused of shooting at an Indiana State Excise officer on September 29th has been charged with attempted murder. In a probable cause document, police say that the Excise officer was at Eddy Street Food Mart and noticed an older Honda Civic leave the Food Mart. The officer followed the suspect, identified as Ian Austin, 20, of South Bend. According to police, Auston abruptly stopped his vehicle near Jacob Street and fire multiple shots toward the Excise Officer’s car.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO