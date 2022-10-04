ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

WTOL 11

Man shot overnight in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot overnight in west Toledo. He has been transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Toledo police said the shooting happened around midnight at Orchard Farms Apartments in the 4300 block of West Alexis Road. Police are investigating the incident. If you have...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Rail crossing construction to close three Toledo-area roads beginning Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo announced Thursday the partial closures of three roads in the area due to railroad crossing construction projects. In conjunction with CSX construction, the following sections of roads will be closed:. Matzinger Road between Stickney Avenue to Enterprise Boulevard. Detour via Stickney Avenue...
TOLEDO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: 3 people shot outside Toledo high school football game

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police in Toledo said three people were wounded in a shooting outside a high school football game Friday night. A high school student and two adults were wounded and transported to area hospitals after being shot outside the Whitmer High School stadium in West Toledo around 9:30 p.m., WTOL-TV reported. Police […]
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Wauseon police searching for stolen truck, trailer

WAUSEON, Ohio — Wauseon police are searching for a stolen trailer and vehicle, according to a Facebook post made by the department Friday. According to the post, the trailer is a 2022 black 18-foot tandem axle, bumper pull trailer with a dove tail. It also has an aluminum box and a winch. The license plate is Michigan and reads: E712245.
WAUSEON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

BP refinery fire affects gas prices in Cleveland

OREGON, Ohio — The BP refinery near Toledo could be shut down for months following a deadly fire in September. De Haan said a bigger factor is a fire at another BP refinery in Indiana in August. “I don’t expect once things go back to normal at the refinery...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot outside east Toledo bar after argument

TOLEDO, Ohio — A fight at an east Toledo bar ends with one man shot overnight. The incident happened around midnight outside of Mahoney’s Irish Pub on Woodville Road near East Broadway Street. Toledo Police on scene tell us that the victim, 43-year-old Marquise Leach, was involved in...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

BG woman dies after Thursday crash

A Bowling Green woman injured in a Thursday crash has died. Sally Davenport, 82, died Friday due to injuries sustained from the crash. At 1:06 p.m., the Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 6 near Sand Ridge Road involving a Freightliner semi-tractor with an attached trailer and a Honda Accord sedan.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Man shot Tuesday in east Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot in east Toledo on Tuesday. Toledo Police responded to a call of a person shot just after 4:30 p.m. in the 7-00 block of Seigel Court near Wofford Dr. The victim, Kevin Williams, 30, was transported to the hospital by car before...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo Zoo celebrates conservation at Sturgeon Fest

TOLEDO, Ohio — Thousands of lake sturgeons are now swimming in the Maumee River. It's all a part of the Toledo Zoo's plan to keep the fish alive and populated in northwest Ohio. The annual Sturgeon Fest took place at the city of Toledo boat launch in south Toledo...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

One injured after multiple shootings on Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was injured after multiple shootings that took place on Tuesday. According to TPD, police responded to the 700 block of Seigel Court around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 after they received a call for a person shot. The victim, a 30-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital by a private vehicle prior to police arriving on the scene.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Suspect in Damia Ezell killing injured in Lagrange/Expressway shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One of the people shot early Thursday morning at Lagrange and Expressway is a suspect in the killing of a Toledo 10-year-old. Carmanetta Wilson was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She was a passenger in the vehicle. The other two individuals, a 21 and a 26-year-old, sustained life-threatening injuries.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Toledo man overdoses while driving car, crashes into home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested after police say he overdosed while driving his vehicle and crashed into a home. Toledo Police say numerous 911 calls came in reporting that about a man was driving recklessly and overdosing in his vehicle. According to TPD, police observed David...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Second suspect in deadly Toledo drive-by shooting pleads not guilty

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man facing charges in connection to a fatal drive-by shooting pleaded not guilty on Wednesday. James Hairston is facing murder charges in the death of Annise Purifie. Hairston was arrested Friday after eluding police for nearly three months. He pleaded not guilty to the murder charge on Wednesday and a judge set his bond at $1 million at no 10%.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

