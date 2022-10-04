Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Train derailment in Sandusky closes underpass
A train derailment Saturday afternoon has closed the Columbus Avenue underpass, the city reported on Twitter.
No suspects in custody following Whitmer HS football shooting, all 3 victims expected to recover
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Whitmer High School student and two adults - one male, one female - were shot outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium on Friday night during a game between Whitmer and Central Catholic, according to Washington Local Schools spokesperson Katie Peters. All three were...
Man shot overnight in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot overnight in west Toledo. He has been transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Toledo police said the shooting happened around midnight at Orchard Farms Apartments in the 4300 block of West Alexis Road. Police are investigating the incident. If you have...
WTOL-TV
Rail crossing construction to close three Toledo-area roads beginning Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo announced Thursday the partial closures of three roads in the area due to railroad crossing construction projects. In conjunction with CSX construction, the following sections of roads will be closed:. Matzinger Road between Stickney Avenue to Enterprise Boulevard. Detour via Stickney Avenue...
Police: 3 people shot outside Toledo high school football game
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police in Toledo said three people were wounded in a shooting outside a high school football game Friday night. A high school student and two adults were wounded and transported to area hospitals after being shot outside the Whitmer High School stadium in West Toledo around 9:30 p.m., WTOL-TV reported. Police […]
Wauseon police searching for stolen truck, trailer
WAUSEON, Ohio — Wauseon police are searching for a stolen trailer and vehicle, according to a Facebook post made by the department Friday. According to the post, the trailer is a 2022 black 18-foot tandem axle, bumper pull trailer with a dove tail. It also has an aluminum box and a winch. The license plate is Michigan and reads: E712245.
spectrumnews1.com
BP refinery fire affects gas prices in Cleveland
OREGON, Ohio — The BP refinery near Toledo could be shut down for months following a deadly fire in September. De Haan said a bigger factor is a fire at another BP refinery in Indiana in August. “I don’t expect once things go back to normal at the refinery...
3 shot outside Ohio high school stadium during football game
TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people were shot Friday night outside a high school stadium in Ohio during a football game, authorities said. The victims were shot at Whitmer High School in Toledo as the school hosted Central Catholic High School, The Toledo Blade reported. According to Washington Local Schools...
Person shot outside east Toledo bar after argument
TOLEDO, Ohio — A fight at an east Toledo bar ends with one man shot overnight. The incident happened around midnight outside of Mahoney’s Irish Pub on Woodville Road near East Broadway Street. Toledo Police on scene tell us that the victim, 43-year-old Marquise Leach, was involved in...
Overnight shooting in central Toledo leaves one man wounded
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot overnight in central Toledo. This happened in the 16-00 block of Freeman St. shortly after 2:30 a.m. this morning. Toledo Police say they found Aaron Byrd, 38, on the front porch of a home suffering from...
sent-trib.com
BG woman dies after Thursday crash
A Bowling Green woman injured in a Thursday crash has died. Sally Davenport, 82, died Friday due to injuries sustained from the crash. At 1:06 p.m., the Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 6 near Sand Ridge Road involving a Freightliner semi-tractor with an attached trailer and a Honda Accord sedan.
Semi-Truck Smashes Into Ohio School Bus
Seven children were inside at the time of the accident.
Man shot Tuesday in east Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot in east Toledo on Tuesday. Toledo Police responded to a call of a person shot just after 4:30 p.m. in the 7-00 block of Seigel Court near Wofford Dr. The victim, Kevin Williams, 30, was transported to the hospital by car before...
Toledo Zoo celebrates conservation at Sturgeon Fest
TOLEDO, Ohio — Thousands of lake sturgeons are now swimming in the Maumee River. It's all a part of the Toledo Zoo's plan to keep the fish alive and populated in northwest Ohio. The annual Sturgeon Fest took place at the city of Toledo boat launch in south Toledo...
13abc.com
One injured after multiple shootings on Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was injured after multiple shootings that took place on Tuesday. According to TPD, police responded to the 700 block of Seigel Court around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 after they received a call for a person shot. The victim, a 30-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital by a private vehicle prior to police arriving on the scene.
13abc.com
Suspect in Damia Ezell killing injured in Lagrange/Expressway shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One of the people shot early Thursday morning at Lagrange and Expressway is a suspect in the killing of a Toledo 10-year-old. Carmanetta Wilson was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She was a passenger in the vehicle. The other two individuals, a 21 and a 26-year-old, sustained life-threatening injuries.
13abc.com
TPD: Toledo man overdoses while driving car, crashes into home
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested after police say he overdosed while driving his vehicle and crashed into a home. Toledo Police say numerous 911 calls came in reporting that about a man was driving recklessly and overdosing in his vehicle. According to TPD, police observed David...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Vacant lot turned junk yard on Apple Ave.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Apple Avenue sits a vacant lot that neighbors are calling an eyesore. The home on the land burned down years ago, and since then the new lot owner has used the place to store his junk. William Fogle has lived next door for years and...
Bowling Green transportation director evacuates residents from apartment fire
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Toby Snow has worked as Bowling Green City Schools' transportation director for years. "I get in to work about 5:30, quarter to 6 (a.m.)," Snow said. "Make sure our drivers show up, and make sure everything runs smooth during the day." Recently, Snow has had...
13abc.com
Second suspect in deadly Toledo drive-by shooting pleads not guilty
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man facing charges in connection to a fatal drive-by shooting pleaded not guilty on Wednesday. James Hairston is facing murder charges in the death of Annise Purifie. Hairston was arrested Friday after eluding police for nearly three months. He pleaded not guilty to the murder charge on Wednesday and a judge set his bond at $1 million at no 10%.
Comments / 1