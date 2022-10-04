Read full article on original website
Nation radio (vast network of great stations)
Ask your smart speaker to enable Nation player. When prompted say "list" it'll start reeling off lots and lots of stations. Nation 60s, 70s, 80s (very good) etc but also Nation rock. Nation Party (good of you're throwing a party) , Dragon Radio (mixed music with very little adverts etc) and the DAB stations Nation Radio Scotland etc.
Arrow Classic Rock. Still a great classic rock station ?
I haven't listened to Arrow Classic Rock from the Netherlands in a while, even though I was a regular listener when it was on 675kHz. So I decided to give it a go again via the V Radio app ( I payed for the ad free version ). Wow. What...
Banning Orders For Fans Wanting To Travel Too World Cup
More than 1,300 people who have been subject to football banning orders will be forced to hand in their UK passports to police in new measures that come into force on Friday. https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/people-with-football-banning-orders-forced-to-hand-in-passports-to-police/. Hopefully there won’t be trouble out in Quatar. occy wrote: ». More than 1,300 people who...
The Masked Dancer UK 2022 - Episode 6 - October 8 - 6.30pm - ITV1
And there was 5 with three unmaskings last week as we take another step closer to this year's winner being crowned. Not a triple elimination as such, but more a double with Pillar and Post and Tomato Sauce making their exits from the competition. Pillar and Post unfortunately had to...
Dancing on Ice makes history with line-up as Drag Race UK winner joins
Yet another star has been announced for the upcoming series of Dancing on Ice. Taking to the ice in 2023 is RuPaul's Drag Race UK series one winner The Vivienne, who will be the first drag artist to compete in the series' history. Making the announcement on her social media,...
Which Supermarket is Best for "Yellow Sticker" aka "Reduced to Clear" items?
Always had a weakness for these bargains, though it was much easier when I was working and I could shop at around 6pm which seemed peak time. There's now Too Good to Go, which in our area at least is pretty underwhelming. I was on my way home yesterday evening...
Advice please. Are small 4K gaming monitors worth it?
I’ve got an Xbox series X and not sure if I should get a 4K or 1080p monitor. I will be using it for my Flight simulator 2020. But due to space I can’t get anything bigger than 27 inch. A lot of people say 4K is only...
Home Projector
Tuned into qvc by chance and saw them selling a ....Anker Nebular.... home projector.... (strange name ) only the size of a coke tin but once charged up it can project pics movies vids etc onto a wall. or white sheet. obviously portable so you could take it anywhere..... from...
Transferring humax recordings
We have a recordable Humax box, via satellite. I have a lot of recordings I would like to watch when I go into hospital next week, so is it possible to transfer to a USB stick so I will be able to watch via a Samsung tablet?. No you can’t...
Best piece of commentary you have heard over the years
I loved the commentary from thirty years ago in the Sweden England game at the Euros and i think it was Barry Davies who said, Dahlin, Brolin, Dahlin Brolin when Sween scored the winner and knocked us out. Is Gascoigne going to have a crack he is you know. Tottenham...
Reagan assassination attempt 1981
Been reading about this recently, even though Ronald Reagan survived the attempt, how did British TV cover it? Were there newsflashes on both BBC 1 and ITV? As don't forget we still only had 3 channels (BBC 1, BBC 2 and ITV of course) at the time. Been reading about...
