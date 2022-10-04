Read full article on original website
Related
Lake Effect Snow in October Possible For New York State
After a brief warming trend over the last few days, we're back into a cooling pattern across the State of New York. Temperatures will be anywhere from the low 40's to high 50's on Saturday and Sunday, however, the weather will warm up again by early-to-mid next week. But as...
Upstate New York In For October Temperature “Roller Coaster”
The way the weather works in Upstate New York, we are always ready to ride the roller coaster. Ya know, it is usually around this time of year the weather starts getting a little crazy here in the Capital Region. It can be shifty in the summer, but nothing like the swift changes the cooler months can bring. That shiftiness will literally shift into gear this weekend.
New York Pediatrician Offices Are About To Get Busy
Burr! The cold air has arrived in New York State and the forecast is calling for cold air and some rain for many residents in The Empire State. Friday night football and weekend soccer games will be muddy and cold! Saturday morning will be frosty for some places as the temperatures will be in the lower 30's.
Buffalo Braces For Massive Temperature Drop Across New York
A major cold front is set to sweep across Western New York tonight and with that will be a massive drop in our expected high temperature. Today we are expected to see a high near 70, which is above average for this time of the year, but with this cold front, we could see a drop in the high temperature of nearly 20 degrees.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NY State Fall Foliage Report! Which Areas Will Reach Peak This Weekend?
Nobody likes change unless it's the leaves changing colors in New York State and man we are about to his the best time of year for leaf-peeping!. According to I Love New York, we are closing in on peak Fall foliage conditions in the Adirondacks and much of the Catskills. By this weekend you should see peak color in those areas of the state! Check out the maps below.
12 Stores That Will Be Open on Thanksgiving in New York State
We're three days into the month of October, which means that spooky season is upon us. It also means that the colder weather is here and we can now look forward to the 2022 holiday season. I know, it's early. We're still four weeks away from Halloween and eight weeks...
Is It Safe To Eat Fish From Lake Erie In New York State?
A new report calls the conditions in Lake Erie poor. Is it safe to consume fish from the lake? According to the 'State of the Great Lakes 2022', Lake Erie is in poor condition and it's not getting better. Nutrient concentrations and algae blooms are causing problems in the lake, according to the report by the United States and Canadian governments. Jill Jedlicka, Executive Director for the Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, told WGRZ,
Can These Animals Really Predict Weather In New York?
We've got a ton of ways to find out what the weather is going to be. But even with all those methods it's not 100% certain. These animals might be able to help. Here in New York, we can go from an 80 degree day to a 40 degree day in just a couple hours. In one part of town, you need your sunglasses because it's so sunny. In the other part of town they're getting ready to bail out their basements because of a crazy storm that just passed through.
IN THIS ARTICLE
These New York Towns Named Most Beautiful In Country
New York State is made of some of the most awe-inspiring natural beauty and on top of that, there are amazing little towns that are right out of a Hallmark movie. Recently, Architectural Digest put together a list of the 55 most beautiful small towns in the country and two towns here in Western New York made the list.
Shockingly This Is The Best City To Buy A Car In New York
If you are in the market to buy a used car there is probably one city in New York State that wouldn't even think about buying a vehicle. But it turns out that the last city you would think is a used vehicle is one of the best places in the country to score a deal on a used vehicle.
Major Change For Goodwills in New York
This is huge for Goodwill in New York State! The busiest time of the year for Goodwill has to be October for the Halloween season and December around the holiday season. Goodwill has started an online shopping website. It is pretty interesting. The goods that are donated and given to Goodwill are sorted and then posted on their website. You can shop through all of their categories. Even getting as specific as going to the clothes category and then picking RETRO, CLASSIC, DRESSES, etc. The difference is that each item is up for a bid. Usually, the timeframe is only a couple of days, but if you are the highest bidder then you win the item.
Boat Crash Last Night in Buffalo, New York is Odd
What the heck happened here? Erie County Sheriffs Department, Lake Erie Towing, Buffalo Police & Buffalo Fire were all involved in a rescue at the Erie Basin Marina recently. Check out the picture below. If you missed it, the accident really happened on Tuesday night. The distress call was made...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sneak Peek: Major Changes Coming To 9 Upstate New York Airports
Major changes are coming to nine upstate New York airports. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that $230 million will be spent to revitalize nine "upstate" New york airports. Officials say this will reimagine and further modernize airports across upstate New York. 9 Upstate New Yorks Getting Facelifts. "Our upstate airports...
Winter Weather Forecasted for New York State
It’s only the first week of October but it feels like we are in the thick of fall across New York State. It’s that’s time of the year where the temperature is cold in the morning, maybe even reaching 38-42 degrees, but rebounds into the 60’s by the mid-afternoon.
Register Citizen
New England winter 2022-23 expected to be snowier than usual, AccuWeather predicts
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut residents are experiencing chilly temperatures following the arrival of autumn, and according to a new report, they should anticipate heavy snowfall in the coming winter. AccuWeather released its 2022-23 early winter weather forecast to predict the snowfall, temperature...
newyorkalmanack.com
Invasive Hydrilla Found Infesting Niagara River
This past summer, a hydrilla plant found by a boat steward during a routine inspection prompted another round of surveys along the Niagara River. The intercepted hydrilla fragment was wedged between a boat and trailer at the Niawanda Park boat launch in the city of Tonawanda in Erie County, NY. DEC and the Western New York Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (WNY PRISM) are conducting more extensive surveys of marinas and inlets in the area to monitor hydrilla infestations. DEC is expected to work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (Ontario, Canada) to amend the North Tonawanda hydrilla management plan to include the new finds and to conduct control activities.
These Are The 11 Most Populated Counties In New York State
New York State has the fourth biggest population in the United States, only behind California, Texas, and Florida. According to Info Please, based on 2020 U.S. Census data, California has almost twice the population of New York - 39,538,223 (11.91% of the population) compared to 20,201,249 (5.86% of the population).
5 Hauntingly Good Scary Movies Filmed In Western New York
It is Halloween season here in Western New York and this would be a perfect weekend to sit down with family and friends and get into the spooky mood with a Halloween movie. The cold, dark, rainy weather is the perfect setting to get scared this weekend. It would be...
localsyr.com
New York State Fall Foliage Report: October 5
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Empire State Development Division of Tourism issued its first Fall Foliage report for the month of October, and parts of the state are nearing peak colors heading into the Columbus Day holiday weekend. Peak colors can be found in parts of the Adirondacks, Catskills, and Southern Tier.
Can The Utility Company Control Your Heat This Winter In New York
Autumn has arrived in the northeast and as temperatures begin to cool off, a lot of us are thinking about if it's time to turn the heat on. Now, while we may see a mini-fall heatwave or two before winter really sets in, we all know it's pretty much downhill from here weatherwise.
96.1 The Breeze
Buffalo NY
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://961thebreeze.com
Comments / 25