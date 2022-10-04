ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

WacoTrib.com

Waco High celebrates work on new school

Surrounded by signs of construction already underway, Waco Independent School District officials and supporters joined Waco and McLennan County representatives in a Waco High School groundbreaking Friday, a symbolic start to the district’s first new high school in 14 years. The $141 million high school, the capstone of a...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Businesses face challenge along University Parks Drive

Some may find it hard to remember when traffic could move freely along University Parks Drive between downtown and Interstate 35. Motorists have encountered pockets of resistance for months, even years. The city of Waco closed the University Parks intersection at Webster Avenue in November 2020 for installation of a...
WACO, TX
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
WacoTrib.com

Church calendar: Oct. 8-14

Nonperishable food giveaway, 10 a.m. to noon, St John Catholic Church, 1312 Dallas St. Call: 254-495-5292. Boy Scouts/Girls Scouts of America, Pack 1400, meets 10 a.m. to noon, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Parents must be present at all times. Call: 254-867-1109 or 254-749-2441. Sunday. 107th church anniversary...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Family, community remember McGregor shooting victims in funeral Mass

About 250 people attended the Friday funeral Mass for three of the five people slain in last week’s shootings in McGregor. Catholic priest Albert Ruiz conducted a funeral Friday for Monica Delgado and two of her children, teenagers Miguel and Natallie Avila, at The Exchange Event Center in McGregor. Toward the end of the service family members spoke.
MCGREGOR, TX
WacoTrib.com

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2022 in Waco, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Warrant: McGregor suspect was firing at a home as police shot him

McGregor police officers shot the suspect in the killing of five people last week as he was firing his weapon at a home, according to search warrants obtained Thursday. Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35, of McGregor, has remained hospitalized and in McLennan County custody since he was arrested. McGregor police officers responding...
MCGREGOR, TX
WacoTrib.com

Amazon aims to hire 500 for holidays at Waco operation

Delivery giant Amazon will hire 500 people to work during the holidays and possibly beyond at its new fulfillment center on Exchange Parkway, where employment already exceeds 2,000, doubling initial estimates. “We’re proud to offer a wide variety of roles for people of all backgrounds, with more than 150,000 roles...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Down early, La Vega scores 50 unanswered against Waxahachie Life

An inauspicious start couldn’t hold the Pirates from beating up on Waxahachie Life Friday night. After Life quarterback James Hicks took the first play from scrimmage 75 yards for a touchdown and a quick 7-0 lead, La Vega scored 50 unanswered points en route to a 50-7 win over the Mustangs in their district opener.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor soccer seeks second straight win

The Baylor soccer team will seek its second straight win over a Sunflower State school when it hosts Kansas State at noon Sunday at Betty Lou Mays Field. The Bears (3-6-2, 1-2) snapped a four-game losing streak by scoring two goals in the final three minutes to overcome Kansas, 3-2, on Thursday at Betty Lou Mays Field.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

No. 5 Chilton delivers knockout blow to Bremond, 41-30

CHILTON — The Chilton Pirates and Bremond Tigers have played each other enough to know it’s going to be a proper battle when they get together. Add state rankings on both sides for the District 13-2A Division II opener for both teams and the intensity goes up a couple of notches.
CHILTON, TX
WacoTrib.com

Turnover, goal line stand key Crawford victory

CRAWFORD — Marlin put up a fight, scoring more points than any other team has against still undefeated Crawford (6-0, 3-0) this season. In the end the Pirates capitalized on some of the Bulldogs’ mistakes at the line and on special teams to take a 33-20 victory at Pirate Stadium Friday night.
MARLIN, TX

