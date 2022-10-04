ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Factory Orders Might Increase By This Much In August, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Tuesday

By Lisa Levin
 5 days ago
U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 200 points amid a rise in Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Apple Inc. AAPL shares.

Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.

  • Data on factory orders for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Factory orders are expected to increase 0.2% in August compared to a 1.0% drop in July.
  • The Labor Department's JOLTS report for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Job openings are likely to decline to 11.150 million in August from 11.239 million in the previous month.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan will speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester is set to speak at 9:15 a.m. ET.
  • Fed Governor Philip N. Jefferson will speak at 11:45 a.m. ET.
  • San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Benzinga

Benzinga

