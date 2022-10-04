ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northglenn, CO

Colorado shooting: 2 teens accused of trespassing killed in shootout with resident

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OG5nd_0iL8Gndk00

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Two teenage boys have died from gunshot wounds after they allegedly trespassed in a Colorado backyard and exchanged fire with the resident, police said.

According to The Associated Press, the incident occurred Sunday afternoon at a home on Pearl Street in Northglenn, a Denver suburb. Northglenn police arrived to find two juvenile males who had been shot and rushed them to a nearby hospital, where they died, the department said in a news release Monday.

“Based on preliminary investigation, it is believed that the two males broke a fence to gain entry into the backyard of the home,” the release said. “When approached by the resident, there was an exchange of gunfire.”

Investigators added that the incident was “linked to a burglary in the area,” according to the release.

Authorities have not arrested anyone in connection with the case, the AP reported. No further details, such as the identities of the people involved, were immediately available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

1 dead, 3 injured in Greeley crash

GREELEY, Colo. — A two-vehicle crash early Thursday in Greeley killed one person and injured three others, according to police. Greeley Police responded to the crash at 4:17 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 59th Avenue and West 10th Street, according to a news release. A GMC truck driven...
GREELEY, CO
KJCT8

2 teens fatally shot in shootout with resident of home

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (AP) — Two teen boys were fatally shot in a shootout with a resident of a home in suburban Denver after they are suspected of trespassing into the backyard, police said Monday. The teens, whose names and ages were not released, were shot in Northglenn on Sunday...
OutThere Colorado

Two Lamborghinis destroyed in fiery Colorado crash

Two luxury sports cars were destroyed on Thursday night in an accident that occurred near the Denver intersection of Colfax Avenue and Speer Boulevard, right in front of the Denver Fire Department's Station 1. According to officials from the fire department, one of the vehicles caught fire following the crash.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northglenn, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Northglenn, CO
Crime & Safety
CBS Denver

Richard Lee Arellano arrested, accused of shooting at police

A shoplifting suspect has been arrested, accused of firing a gun at Lakewood police officers. The shooting happened last Friday, Sept. 30, about 9:30 p.m. when police were called to the Walmart located at 7455 W. Colfax Ave. on reports of a shoplifting. Employees told police that a male and female were seen leaving the store with hundreds of dollars of stolen merchandise. When they left the store, employees said the male suspect pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at them before running away.Officers began searching the area and found the suspect. When they tried to contact him,...
LAKEWOOD, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Trespassing#The Resident#Police#Violent Crime#The Associated Press#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1310kfka.com

Man sentenced to 40 years in violent Greeley home invasion

A man will spend more than 40 years behind bars for a violent home invasion and robbery in Greeley. 22-year-old Raymond Ramirez was sentenced to 42 years in prison. Police said Ramirez and for others forced their way into a woman’s home and pointed a gun in her face while she slept before putting her into a headlock and dragging her to the basement, where they beat her. Her adult son, who’s a military veteran, and her grandson tried to stop the intruders, and Ramirez shot the veteran in the shoulder. Ramirez pleaded guilty in August to charges of attempted murder, aggravated robbery, burglary and child abuse.
Westword

Denver Neighborhoods With the Most Crimes Now

Crime in Denver typically decreases as summer leads into the fall. But overall offenses in the hardest-hit neighborhoods during a two-week period covering the transition between seasons were actually higher than during an equivalent stretch in July, when crime was supposedly at its hottest. What's behind the rise? A closer...
DENVER, CO
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
95K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy