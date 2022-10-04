Virginia is a about a third of the way through the 30-day public comment period of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s administration’s policies on transgender students. The newest member of the Harrisonburg City School Board, Tom Domonoske, was on Early Mornings this week and he encourages folks to go to the Regulatory Town Hall website and express their views. At last check, over 56-thousand comments have been made so to the regulatory town hall website and again, anyone in Virginia is allowed to make a comment.

