ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

What's Putin thinking? Tough to know for nuclear analysts

By JOHN LEICESTER
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FPeK8_0iL8GQHv00

PARIS — (AP) — Will President Vladimir Putin pull the nuclear trigger?

For Kremlin watchers trying to figure out whether the Russian leader’s nuclear threats are just bluffs, there is no more pressing -- or tough -- question.

For now, analysts cautiously suggest that the risk of Putin using the world's biggest nuclear arsenal still seems low. The CIA says it hasn't seen signs of an imminent Russian nuclear attack.

Still, his vows to use " all the means at our disposal " to defend Russia as he wages war in Ukraine are being taken very seriously. And his claim Friday that the United States "created a precedent" by dropping atomic bombs in World War II further cranked up the nuclear stakes.

The White House has warned of “catastrophic consequences for Russia” if Putin goes nuclear.

But whether that will stay Putin's hand is anyone's guess. Nervous Kremlin watchers acknowledge they can’t be sure what he is thinking or even if he’s rational and well-informed.

The former KGB agent has demonstrated an appetite for risk and brinkmanship. It's hard, even for Western intelligence agencies with spy satellites, to tell if Putin is bluffing or truly intent on breaking the nuclear taboo.

"We don't see any practical evidence today in the U.S. intelligence community that he's moving closer to actual use, that there's an imminent threat of using tactical nuclear weapons," CIA Director William Burns told CBS News.

“What we have to do is take it very seriously, watch for signs of actual preparations," Burns said.

Kremlin watchers are scratching their heads in part because they don't see how nuclear force could greatly help reverse Russia's military losses in Ukraine.

Ukrainian troops aren't using large concentrations of tanks to wrest back ground, and combat is sometimes for places as small as villages. So what could Russian nuclear forces aim for with winning effect?

“Nuclear weapons are not a magic wand,” said Andrey Baklitskiy, a senior researcher at the U.N.'s Institute for Disarmament Research, who specializes in nuclear risk. “They are not something that you just employ and they solve all your problems."

Analysts hope the taboo that surrounds nuclear weapons is a disincentive. The horrific scale of human suffering in Hiroshima and Nagasaki after the U.S. destroyed the Japanese cities with atomic bombs on Aug. 6 and Aug. 9, 1945, was a powerful argument against a repeat use of such weapons. The attacks killed 210,000 people.

No country has since used a nuclear weapon. Analysts guess that even Putin may find it difficult to become the first world leader since U.S. President Harry Truman to rain down nuclear fire.

“It is still a taboo in Russia to cross that threshold,” said Dara Massicot, a senior policy researcher at RAND Corp. and a former analyst of Russian military capabilities at the U.S. Defense Department.

"One of the biggest decisions in the history of Earth,” Baklitskiy said.

The backlash could turn Putin into a global pariah.

“Breaking the nuclear taboo would impose, at a minimum, complete diplomatic and economic isolation on Russia,” said Sidharth Kaushal, a researcher with the Royal United Services Institute in London that specializes in defense and security.

Long-range nuclear weapons that Russia could use in a direct conflict with the United States are battle-ready. But its stocks of warheads for shorter ranges — so-called tactical weapons that Putin might be tempted to use in Ukraine — are not, analysts say.

“All those weapons are in storage,” said Pavel Podvig, another senior researcher who specializes in nuclear weapons at the U.N.'s disarmament think tank in Geneva.

“You need to take them out of the bunker, load them on trucks,” and then marry them with missiles or other delivery systems, he said.

Russia hasn’t released a full inventory of its tactical nuclear weapons and their capabilities. Putin could order that a smaller one be surreptitiously readied and teed up for surprise use.

But overtly removing weapons from storage is also a tactic Putin could employ to raise pressure without using them. He’d expect U.S. satellites to spot the activity and perhaps hope that baring his nuclear teeth might scare Western powers into dialing back support for Ukraine.

“That’s very much what the Russians would be gambling on, that each escalation provides the other side with both a threat but (also) an offramp to negotiate with Russia," Kaushal said.

He added: ”There is a sort of grammar to nuclear signaling and brinksmanship, and a logic to it which is more than just, you know, one madman one day decides to go through with this sort of thing.”

Analysts also expect other escalations first, including ramped-up Russian strikes in Ukraine using non-nuclear weapons.

“I don’t think there will be a bolt out of the blue,” said Nikolai Sokov, who took part in arms control negotiations when he worked for Russia's Foreign Ministry and is now with the Vienna Center for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation.

Analysts also struggle to identify battlefield targets that would be worth the huge price Putin would pay. If one nuclear strike didn't stop Ukrainian advances, would he then attack again and again?

Podvig noted the war does not have “large concentrations of troops” to target.

Striking cities, in hopes of shocking Ukraine into surrender, would be an awful alternative.

“The decision to kill tens and hundreds of thousands of people in cold blood, that’s a tough decision," he said. “As it should be.”

Putin might be hoping that threats alone will slow Western weapon supplies to Ukraine and buy time to train 300,000 additional troops he's mobilizing, triggering protests and an exodus of service-aged men.

But if Ukraine continues to roll back the invasion and Putin finds himself unable to hold what he has taken, analysts fear a growing risk of him deciding that his non-nuclear options are running out.

"Putin is really eliminating a lot of bridges behind him right now, with mobilization, with annexing new territories," said RAND's Massicot.

“It suggests that he is all-in on winning this on his terms,” she added. "I am very concerned about where that ultimately takes us — to include, at the end, a kind of a nuclear decision.”

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

'Ukraine will win': Estonia's departing spy chief opens up on Putin's war

TALLINN, Estonia — "Early retirement" is a strange way to describe a 44-year-old's acceptance of a new government role, but for Mikk Marran, Estonia's spymaster, it feels a lot like that. As of next month he will no longer helm Välisluureamet, the Baltic state's foreign intelligence service, which, long before Vladimir Putin's faltering invasion of Ukraine, was at the forefront of assessing the threats and capabilities of a resurgent and revanchist Russia.
POLITICS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ukraine coach wants Euro success to help fight Putin

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — Ukraine head coach Oleksandr Petrakov says he is too old to fight on the front line but is still trying to help his country in another way. Soccer, he believes, can play its part in the effort to defeat Russian President Vladimir Putin.
UEFA
The Hill

Former NATO commander says Kerch Bridge explosion ‘very significant psychologically’

Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Wesley Clark on Sunday said the explosion that partially collapsed part of the Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia to Crimea, is “very significant psychologically” amid Moscow’s ongoing war in Ukraine.  “I think it’s very significant psychologically and politically,” Clark, a retired U.S. Army general, said of the bridge blast on CNN’s…
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
KRMG

Putin calls Kerch Bridge attack "a terrorist act" by Kyiv

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called the attack that damaged the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea “a terrorist act” masterminded by Ukrainian special services. The Kerch Bridge, which holds important strategic and symbolic value to...
POLITICS
KRMG

'Fake heiress' released to house arrest, fights deportation

NEW YORK — (AP) — Phony socialite and convicted swindler Anna Sorokin, whose scheme inspired a Netflix series, has been released from U.S. immigration custody to house arrest, immigration officials and her spokesperson said. Anna Sorokin is on home confinement in New York City, said her spokesperson, Juda...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KRMG

Kyrgyzstan cancels Russian-led military drill on its land

The Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan on Sunday unilaterally cancelled joint military drills between the six nations comprising the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), less than a day before they were due to start on its territory. The Kyrgyz defense ministry did not specify the reason for cancelling the...
MILITARY
KRMG

German minister calls for EU sanctions over Iran crackdown

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister is calling for European Union entry bans and asset freezes against those responsible for what she described as brutal repression against anti-government protesters in Iran. The most sustained protests in years against Iran's theocracy are now in their fourth week....
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear War#Tactical Nuclear Weapon#Cia#Ukraine War Politics#Kremlin#Russian#The White House#Kgb#Cbs News
KRMG

Masters tries to put Kelly on defense in Ariz. Senate debate

PHOENIX — (AP) — Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters tried to put Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly on defense Thursday, tying the incumbent to President Joe Biden and saying the party had done nothing to secure the southern border. In their first and only scheduled debate, Masters sought to...
ARIZONA STATE
KRMG

Scholz's Social Democrats seen winning state vote in Germany

BERLIN — (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz's center-left party won a German state election Sunday in which the environmentalist Greens and the far-right made gains as the country faces high inflation and worries about energy supplies this winter, projections showed. Scholz's Social Democrats, whose nationwide polling has been...
ELECTIONS
KRMG

Bosnian Serbs protest alleging vote-rigging by Dodik

SARAJEVO, Bosnia — (AP) — Thousands of people rallied Sunday in Bosnia for the second time in a week, alleging that a pro-Russian Bosnian Serb leader rigged a ballot during a general election in the Balkan country earlier this month. Final results of the Oct. 2 vote in...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
KRMG

Shaken UK Conservatives seek unity after Truss' rocky start

LONDON — (AP) — U.K. government ministers implored Conservative colleagues to rally behind Prime Minister Liz Truss after a disastrous start to her premiership that has left the governing party demoralized and divided. Cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi told the BBC that with two years or less until the...
POLITICS
KRMG

Israel pays family of dead Palestinian-American detainee

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel's Defense Ministry said Sunday that it had reached a settlement to compensate the family of a Palestinian-American man who died earlier this year after he was detained by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank. The settlement marks a rare case of compensation...
MIDDLE EAST
KRMG

Sorokin, under house arrest, speaks about deportation fight

NEW YORK — (AP) — Convicted swindler Anna Sorokin spoke to The New York Times about how important it is to her to remain in New York despite risks of deportation. Sorokin, 31, was released Saturday from U.S immigration custody to house arrest. She told the Times she would feel like she was "running from something" if she were to let herself be deported to Germany.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KRMG

Prosecutors seek prison for rioter's attack on AP journalist

Federal prosecutors on Sunday recommended a prison sentence of approximately four years for a Pennsylvania man who pleaded guilty to assaulting an Associated Press photographer and using a stun gun against police officers during a mob's attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss is scheduled to sentence...
FLEETWOOD, PA
KRMG

Pope slams treatment of migrants as 2 Italians become saints

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday denounced Europe's indifference toward migrants risking their lives to cross the Mediterranean Sea as he elevated to sainthood an Italian bishop and Italian-born missionary whose work and life paths illustrated the difficulties faced by 19th Century Italian emigrants. Francis...
WORLD
KRMG

CNN apologizes for entering Thai massacre site, pulls video

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand — (AP) — CNN pulled a story on the massacre of Thai preschoolers and apologized Sunday over criticism its journalists entered the day care where the children were slain and filmed the crime scene without permission. The two CNN journalists involved were fined after authorities...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRMG

CNN crew fined, leaving Thailand in day care attack coverage

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand — (AP) — Thai authorities on Sunday fined two CNN journalists for working in the country on tourist visas but cleared them of wrongdoing for entering the day care center where more than 20 children were massacred, saying they had filmed inside believing they had obtained permission.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
95K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy