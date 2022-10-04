Read full article on original website
david s
5d ago
Ron DeSantis told everyone to evacuate days prior to the storm. We even heard it up in Michigan. Left wingers need to quit watching CNN.
3
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Residents were allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the disaster isn’t over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services, so portable restrooms,...
Migrants Rebuilding Florida After Hurricane Ian Face New Battle With Julia
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) announced that Tropical Storm Julia will strengthen to be a hurricane later today.
Ian evacuees return to mud, rubble as death toll hits 101
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Rotting fish and garbage lie scattered in Sanibel Island’s streets. On the mainland, debris from washed-away homes is heaped in a canal like matchsticks. Huge shrimp boats sit perched amid the remains of a mobile home park. “Think of a snow globe. Pick...
Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist to reschedule face off
Debate planners are working with the teams of Governor Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist to organize the new debate date. It was initially scheduled for Oct. 12 in Fort Pierce.
wuft.org
In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway
The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
FEMA approves $150 million in disaster relief for Florida households, here’s how to apply
ORLANDO, Fla. — It has only been 10 days since a major disaster declaration was made for Florida due to Hurricane Ian. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has now approved $150 million in grants to help over 100,000 households in Florida. Read: How can Central Florida residents apply for...
Ron DeSantis Starts Hurricane Ian Blame Game After Evacuation Criticism
The Florida governor has been attacking the "national regime media" in an attempt to deflect criticism for officials' response to the storm, experts say.
Ron DeSantis says a 'national regime media' wanted Hurricane Ian to hit Tampa to 'advance their agenda' of hurting Florida
DeSantis spoke with Brenden Leslie, who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and runs the website "Florida's Voice."
Florida’s Lee County expects power to be out for a month at Fort Myers Beach following Hurricane Ian
Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais warned residents Monday that Fort Myers Beach is a dangerous place to be at the moment and power may not be back for at least a month.
Florida Democrat Quips 'Thank You Brandon' Following Biden's Ian Response
The nickname "Brandon" was originally used by the president's critics, but has been embraced by his supporters in recent months.
DeSantis Bizarrely Claims ‘Regime’ Media Wanted a Hurricane to Hit Tampa
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis bizarrely claimed this week that “regime” media wanted Hurricane Ian, which devastated Southwest Florida when it hit last week, to strike about 100 miles north in Tampa instead. “Quite frankly, you have national regime media that… wanted to see Tampa, because they thought that would be worse for Florida. That’s how these people think,” DeSantis told conservative outlet Florida’s Voice, without providing any evidence. He added: “They want to use storms and destruction from storms as a way to advance their agenda. And they don’t care what destruction’s in their wake.” Ian, which made landfall as a catastrophic Category 4 storm, was initially expected to make landfall in Tampa Bay, an area that has triple the population of its southern neighbors and is infamously ill-prepared to handle any hurricane. But Ian’s path abruptly shifted south just before landfall, leaving Florida’s southwest coast, where nearly 100 are confirmed dead, in harm’s way.Read it at Florida Politics
floridianpress.com
Claim that DeSantis Stopped Hurricane Supply Effort is Debunked
As water levels continue to rise throughout Florida as a result of Hurricane Ian, Florida Democrats have not missed any opportunity to politicize the natural disaster and push the apparent false narrative that Gov. Ron DeSantis had rescue operations paused because he was on the ground accessing the damage in Arcadia, Florida.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Fires Back At CNN On Hurricane Ian Evacuation Order Questions
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fired back at CNN after being questioned about Lee County, Florida, not having a mandatory evacuation for Hurricane Ian until the day before the storm hit the Florida Gulf coast. A reporter from CNN, Nadia Romero, questioned DeSantis on Sunday in
cltampa.com
Here are the Central Florida counties eligible for FEMA assistance after Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida residents can receive some relief in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced it is providing assistance in the form of grants to pay for temporary housing, personal property loss and other disaster-related expenses. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
