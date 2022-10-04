Innovaccer Expands Into UAE with Abu Dhabi Investment Office Partnership

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022--

Today Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, announced the launch of Innovaccer Health Limited, based in Abu Dhabi Global Market, United Arab Emirates. This marks the company’s latest international market expansion outside of the U.S. and supports the company’s long-term growth strategy and commitment to making healthcare more accessible, more affordable, and higher quality around the world.

Innovaccer, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), is establishing the new office to drive the company’s Middle Eastern business strategy and operations and help the region accelerate innovation and digital transformation by bringing Innovaccer’s industry-leading Health Cloud, Data Activation Platform, healthcare technology solutions, and deep expertise to local communities. ADIO will provide Innovaccer with financial and non-financial incentives to set up its new headquarters, which will support the region’s economic and employment growth, as Innovaccer builds a Middle Eastern team to support development, marketing, sales, implementations, customer support, and other operations throughout the region. Innovaccer is backed by Mubadala Investment Company, which led the technology company’s Series E funding round in December 2021.

The UAE has a comprehensive, government-funded health service and a rapidly developing private health sector that delivers a high standard of care. Their healthcare delivery is undergoing a transition that will affect all stakeholders, including patients, providers, and those responsible for planning, operating, and financing the health system. The key initiatives for the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi are to improve care quality, expand care access, shift from public to private providers, and implement a new financing model through mandatory health insurance. In the fight against COVID-19, the UAE has the world’s highest percentage of fully vaccinated residents.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with ADIO to bring our technology and talent to Abu Dhabi, which is a driving force for innovation in the region,” said Sandeep Gupta, cofounder and COO at Innovaccer. “The challenges healthcare faces are global. Spiralling costs and the pandemic have motivated markets around the world to improve the clinical and financial performance of their healthcare systems. Through this collaboration, we will accelerate healthcare transformation in the Middle East to meet the public’s needs and expectations for accessible, affordable, high-quality care. Our technology plays an instrumental role in helping healthcare stakeholders succeed in highly complex, highly regulated, and increasingly consumerised markets. Now we’re bringing our proven platform to Abu Dhabi to drive global healthcare data innovation and help accelerate the region’s transition from volume to value.”

Eng. Abdulla Abdul Aziz AlShamsi, acting director general of ADIO, said, “ADIO seeks partnerships with transformative companies that are driving positive change within their sectors. Innovaccer’s mission to transform healthcare data access and usability will be accelerated by its expansion to Abu Dhabi, with the emirate’s innovation ecosystem and established healthcare infrastructure and networks providing the ideal base to achieve growth and regional success.”

The Innovaccer Ⓡ Health Cloud and its Data Activation Platform enable healthcare organisations to accelerate value-based transformation by rapidly integrating data from disparate IT systems, care settings, and community sources (e.g., Social Determinants of Health) to create a unified, longitudinal patient record. This single source of patient truth helps organisations improve quality and lower costs with seamless workflows and real-time insights that support evidence-based, integrated, and coordinated care; help better manage costs and risk; and foster patient engagement strategies that facilitate patient-centred, equitable care.

Innovaccer’s solutions have been implemented in more than 1,600 care settings in the U.S., and have created unified patient records for more than 39 million patients, helping over 96,000 providers save more than $1 billion and work more collaboratively and insightfully at the point of care.

Innovaccer’s solutions continue to earn accolades and awards from leading industry analysts, including the Best in KLAS healthcare data and analytics platform, Best in KLAS in population health management, Black Book’s #1 ranking End-to-End Hospital System Population Health Technology, Black Book’s #1 ranking for Data Activation Platforms and Healthcare Data Integration Systems, the leading Population Health Management vendor recognised by Chilmark, and the UCSF Health Award for “Patient Cost Savings”—to name but a few.

“This is an important milestone not just for us as a company, but for global healthcare,” Gupta said. “We’re unwavering in our mission to connect and curate the world’s healthcare information to make it accessible and useful. With this step, we can truly say we’re impacting healthcare globally with advanced technology that is powering the future of global health.”

About ADIO

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government entity responsible for attracting and facilitating investment in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADIO enables opportunities for innovative investors and businesses of all sizes, facilitating connections across Abu Dhabi’s innovation ecosystem to help them establish and grow in the emirate. With a comprehensive range of tailored services and incentives, ADIO helps businesses achieve long-term, sustainable success in the market and across the region. For more information, visit https://www.investinabudhabi.ae.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, is dedicated to accelerating innovation in healthcare. The Innovaccer® Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and care settings, and empowers healthcare organisations to develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, financial, and operational outcomes. Innovaccer’s solutions have been deployed across more than 1,600 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 96,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped its customers unify health records for more than 39 million people and generate over $1B in cumulative cost savings. Innovaccer is the #1 rated Data and Analytics Platform by KLAS, and the #1 rated population health technology platform by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

