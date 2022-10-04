ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Week 5 Pickups: Replacements for Javonte Williams & Cordarrelle Patterson

By Matt Harmon,Andy Behrens, Yahoo Sports
 5 days ago
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens break down the news coming out of NFL Week 4, including Javonte Williams’ season-ending knee injury and Cordarrelle Patterson going on IR, before discussing potential waiver wire claims that fantasy managers could make to fill the holes on their roster.

02:50 NEWS / Javonte Williams out for season (knee injury)

13:05 NEWS / Jonathan Taylor might play on TNF vs. Broncos

14:50 NEWS / Cordarrelle Patterson placed on Injured-Reserve

18:25 NEWS / Treylon Burks has turf toe injury

20:33 NEWS / Tua Tagovailoa out vs. NYJ (concussion)

21:35 NEWS / Sam Darnold is “not close” to returning to Panthers

25:00 Chiefs 41, Buccaneers 31

33:35 Waiver Wire Pickups - RB

40:00 Fantasy advice is situational

42:45 Waiver Wire Pickups - WR

52:41 Waiver Wire Pickups - QB & TE

57:50 Getting in early

59:50 Drops

62:50 Hold on loosely

66:35 Treviso Babes League update

The Guardian

NFL round-up: Brady ends Bucs’ skid as Bills overwhelm Steelers

Tom Brady threw for 351 yards and a touchdown, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers end a two-game losing streak with victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Brady completed 35 of 52 passes without an interception, avoiding his first three-game losing streak since 2002, when he was with the New England Patriots. Leonard Fournette scored two TDs for the Bucs (3-2).
KRMG

Packers safety Amos active for London clash with Giants

LONDON — (AP) — Packers safety Adrian Amos is active for Green Bay's game against the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. Amos had been in the concussion protocol and was limited in practice this week. He is now set to join a defensive backfield with cornerback Jaire Alexander, who is back from a groin injury.
GREEN BAY, WI
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

