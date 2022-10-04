ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Russia strikes Ukraine housing; detains refugees at border

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles hit apartment buildings in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday, killing at least seven people, with at least five others missing, in a region that Moscow has illegally annexed, a local official said. Two strikes damaged more than 40 buildings hours...
Russian analyst set to face trial on charges of lying to FBI

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Five years after the term “Steele dossier” entered the political lexicon, a think tank analyst who contributed to research about Donald Trump and Russia goes on trial Tuesday for lying to the FBI about his sources of information. Igor Danchenko is the third...
Trump speaks via video at rally of global far-right in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump threw his weight behind Spain’s far-right Sunday in a video shown at a rally in Madrid that also featured messages by the leading stars of Europe's populist right like Italy’s Giorgia Meloni and Hungary’s Viktor Orban. In a...
