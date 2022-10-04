ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Dems Have Big, Totally Unspecified Plans if They Win

By Sam Brodey
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DVnaM_0iL8Dzx100
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

Ask 10 Democratic lawmakers what their top legislative priority should be if they control Congress next year, and you’ll get 10 different answers.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), for instance, said protecting abortion rights was “obviously at the top of my agenda next year.”

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) referenced the party’s economic agenda, saying Democrats “have to keep fighting to lower the cost of living for people,” which he called “our No. 1 priority.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) pointed to “unfinished business”—namely, provisions that fell out of Democrats’ ambitious Build Back Better agenda this session—like home- and community-based services for seniors and the disabled.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said the party’s top legislative priority should be “enact[ing] the provisions to protect our democracy more fully.”

Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) said Democrats should think about climate change “holistically” and develop “an actionable plan from now for the next 40 years.”

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), who’s running for U.S. Senate, called for a “permanent working-class tax cut” to be the party’s top priority.

Clearly, there are plenty of things Democrats still want to do after spending two years in control of Congress—a stretch that saw them make good on a number of campaign promises, from passing reforms aimed at lowering the cost of prescription drugs to making a historic investment in fighting climate change.

Most lawmakers would agree that the goals expressed on the economy, abortion, democracy, and climate are all worthy of pursuit. But in the eyes of some in Democratic politics, the wide-ranging visions of a forward-looking legislative agenda show that the party isn’t having enough of a conversation about what, exactly, it would do with the majorities it is campaigning so hard to win.

That may not be a pressing political problem in the 2022 campaign, as Democrats largely run on their records and make the case against Republican governance. But it could spell trouble later on, some worry.

“There’s not a clear legislative agenda, no consensus around what’s next,” said Lindsay Owens, executive director of Groundwork Collaborative, a progressive nonprofit. “It’s not a fatal weakness politically; on the policy side, it’s malpractice.”

That lack of clarity isn’t satisfying Ryan, who is aiming to flip a Senate seat in increasingly conservative Ohio this fall. Asked if Democrats were being explicit enough with voters about what they would do with another two years in power, he simply said “no.”

“Frankly, it pisses me off to see Democrats get caught up in stupid fights rather than do the urgent work to protect the rights of all Americans and make sure we can compete with countries the world over and dominate the industries of the future,” Ryan said, through a campaign spokesperson.

The disparate nature of Democrats’ visions is, on some level, understandable. Several of the lawmakers asked by The Daily Beast about a 2023 agenda emphasized that they were completely focused on winning November’s elections.

Some lawmakers are not terribly worried about an agenda snapping into place, should they get the chance to enact it. “This will not be a dog-catches-car situation where we don’t know what to do,” Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA) told The Daily Beast.

According to a senior Democratic aide, there is ongoing talk among members to shape a potential majority agenda next year. “There are still things members wish they’d gotten done this Congress and want to get done,” the aide said.

Still, a few Democrats seemed surprised to have even been asked what they might do if those elections went their way. “People are tired, understaffed, and under-resourced,” said one source in the party. “We just did a huge amount in the last two years…. ambitions are not high. People are not like, ‘let’s double down.’”

Considering another two years of Democratic control on Capitol Hill is hardly an academic exercise. While a sweep of Congress remains a tall order for Democrats, their outlook is better than it was a year ago, and lawmakers and operatives are growing increasingly bullish about their chances in November.

According to FiveThirtyEight’s latest projections, Democrats currently have a 2-out-of-3 shot of holding the Senate, and a 1-out-of-3 chance of holding the House. A scenario where both occur is unlikely, but not out of the question.

To some Democrats, the more important question is not if they keep the Senate majority, but how many seats they win. If they win 52, they likely would have enough support to end the filibuster, the Senate’s 60-vote threshold for passing most bills. That move would allow Democrats to turn most of their biggest stymied dreams—on voting rights, protecting abortion access, and more—into reality.

With Democrats arguably having accomplished as much as they could in a caucus that includes both Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), some lawmakers are not especially enthused at the prospect of a rerun of the last two years of painstaking negotiations involving the pair.

“If we hold a House majority, and get two more senators so that Manchin and Sinema are not the gatekeepers of all the good things we’d like to do, it’s a pretty exciting scenario,” Huffman said. A repeat of a 50-50 Senate, he added, would be “pretty unsatisfying.”

In that scenario, Democrats would have to turn again to the process known as budget reconciliation, which allowed them to advance the sweeping Inflation Reduction Act this year and the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan in 2021 with a simple majority vote. The filibuster-circumventing process applies only to bills with a specific budgetary impact, excluding long-awaited items like immigration or election reform.

Every Democratic lawmaker and aide contacted by The Daily Beast agreed that the reconciliation process would be used again if they held the House and Senate. The senior Democratic aide, speaking anonymously to candidly describe internal conversations, said it was “very possible that you’d see another IRA-sized bite at the apple.”

But ideas vary as to what, exactly, Democrats would stuff in another reconciliation package. Many would like to see a renewal of the child tax credit, a significant monthly subsidy for families that was approved in the ARP but expired in December 2021. There remains plenty of support for other social safety net priorities that were once part of the Build Back Better bill but did not make it into the IRA, like universal pre-K and paid family leave.

“We haven’t gotten to the point of timing or scheduling, but there’s a long list of issues we’d like to get to, which really speak to real life, real families, struggling with affordability of childcare, or lack of home care options,” said Casey, who was a lead proponent of home care provisions in the BBB plan.

Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), a close ally of Biden, said that the president’s agenda is one “that deserves continued robust, Democratic support, meeting the costs and needs of working families across the country.” He laid out less sweeping but more targeted actions a Democratic majority could take, like boosting workforce training to create jobs and speed construction projects fueled by the $1 trillion infrastructure law passed in 2021.

Incoming members have also laid down their visions for a reconciliation package. Greg Casar, a progressive Democrat who is almost certain to represent Texas in the U.S. House next year, told The Daily Beast that he would push for “ambitious legislation to provide universal paid family leave, free community college, raising the minimum wage, and comprehensive immigration reform.”

“We should abolish the filibuster and pass these laws immediately,” Casar said, “or ensure that we can get these important policies into reconciliation.”

In making their midterm case, Republicans have attacked Democrats’ ambitious, big-spending bills and argued they would do more of the same if given another turn in the majority.

The party out of power is typically more explicit about campaigning on governing plans: in 2006, for instance, House Democrats made a number of promises about what specific bills they’d pursue if voted into the majority.

In 2022, congressional Republicans have largely abandoned any pretense of laying out an agenda. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has explicitly rejected the idea of crafting one, especially after Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), his campaign chief, released his own plan that was widely panned. In September, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) rolled out a House GOP platform titled “Commitment to America,” but it’s light on any specific legislative promises.

But the 2022 midterm has become an unexpected referendum on one key Republican agenda item: rolling back abortion rights. The Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade in June caused widespread backlash among voters and has prompted Democratic candidates to seize on the issue in hopes of capitalizing on that backlash.

If that groundswell helps Democrats keep and expand their majorities, congressional aides acknowledge that they would need to prioritize legislation to codify protection of abortion access into law.

Activists like Leah Greenberg, co-founder of the influential progressive group Indivisible, are already making that point.

“If Democrats win expanded majorities including 52 seats, it will be a clear rejection of MAGA Republicans’ extremism and assault on our democracy,” Greenberg said. “Democrats must honor that mandate with an immediate move to end the filibuster to protect our freedoms and democracy, immediately passing structural democracy reform and ensuring the right to abortion access nationally,” she said.

Some Democrats argue that the party can and should be clearer with voters about their policy plans for the majority. Owens, of Groundwork Collaborative, pointed to John Fetterman—the Democratic nominee for Senate in Pennsylvania—as someone who has put forward a compelling and distinctive pitch focused on how a Democratic majority might rein in corporate abuses to lower costs.

But to some key figures in the party, the strongest message that Democrats can send about their potential priorities next year has already been sent through the party’s legislative record—not just the IRA, but the passage of the infrastructure law and the so-called CHIPS Act, which invests tens of billions of dollars in U.S. high-tech manufacturing.

“I think you can see where our focus is, right?” Murphy said. “Our focus is on covering the cost of health care and re-industrializing America. So if you’re concerned about bringing manufacturing jobs back to the United States, if you're concerned about the amount of money you’re paying for health care, then we’ve shown this summer that we can deliver.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

Biden Calls Out ‘Socialist Republicans’ Now Begging for Money From Program They Voted Down

President Joe Biden took the opportunity on Friday to tweak conservative Republicans who recently asked for grants from the infrastructure law that was passed last year, noting that these same lawmakers had previously blasted the legislation as socialism.“I didn’t know there were that many socialist Republicans!” Biden exclaimed during a speech in Maryland.Hours before the president took the podium at a Hagerstown auto plant to tout his economic policies, CNN reported that dozens of Republicans who initially opposed the billion-dollar infrastructure plan have since written letters to the administration requesting money from the bill.For instance, MAGA Congressman Paul Gosar (R-AZ)...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Judge Sides With Jan. 6 Committee Over Obtaining Arizona GOP Leader's Phone Records

A federal judge in Phoenix is enabling the special committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection to obtain the phone records of Arizona Republican Party leader Kelli Ward, despite her attempts to thwart the order. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Diane Humetewa rejected Ward’s argument that congressional investigators poring over her phone records infringed upon her First Amendment rights, and that she would suffer irreparable harm in the process, the Associated Press reported. The judge found her “alleged concern speculative” and “dubious.” Ward is a big proponent of the “big lie” that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election. She and her husband signed a document claiming they were Arizona’s true electors even though Biden won the state. Congressional investigators want to see her correspondence from right before the November 2020 election to Jan. 31, 2021. The time period is important because it’s when she convened electors at the state’s party headquarters to vote for Trump and declare themselves Arizona’s “duly elected and qualified” electors, AZ Central notes. Ward also refused to answer the committee’s questions during her subpoenaed testimony last week.Read more at The Daily Beast.
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Finland Leader’s Solution for Ending the War in Ukraine Goes Viral

Finland’s uber-cool Prime Minister Sanna Marin was once again going viral on Friday, this time for a mic-drop moment about Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine. Marin, 36, was asked by a reporter for her thoughts on President Joe Biden’s comments about trying to find Putin’s “off-ramp” to avoid continuing along a road toward nuclear armageddon. Marin asked for clarification of the term “off-ramp,” to which the reporter explained: “A way out of the conflict.” “The way out of the conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine,” Marin answered. “That’s the way out of the conflict.” She then laughed and walked away. Marin was previously blowing up on social media after videos of her partying with friends were leaked to the Finnish press.Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin was asked about a potential off-ramp for Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Her reply: pic.twitter.com/VblWxkMuFc— Rikhard Husu (@RikhardHusu) October 7, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Ohio State
TheDailyBeast

Fox News CEO’s Own Words Used Against Network in Election Lies Lawsuit

Immediately following Fox News’ pivotal 2020 election night call of Arizona for Joe Biden, the network’s CEO Suzanne Scott warned colleagues that “we can’t give the crazies an inch” as then-President Donald Trump tore into the conservative cable giant and some of the network’s stars publicly undermined the projection.Scott’s words are now being used against Fox News by voting software firm Dominion Voting Systems in its $1.6-billion defamation lawsuit accusing the network of peddling election fraud claims, NPR reported on Thursday.In a court proceeding earlier this week, Dominion’s lawyer Justin Nelson revealed Scott’s remarks while arguing that his legal team...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

I’m a Cop. It’s About Time We Ended Marijuana Prohibition.

“This is a gamechanger.” That was my first thought as a retired police officer, upon learning President Joe Biden had signed an executive order pardoning people convicted of federal simple possession marijuana charges, and had asked for the secretary of Health and Human Services and attorney general to review its scheduling under the Controlled Substances Act.After two decades in law enforcement, I’ve spent the past ten years working to reform the criminal justice system, starting with the War on Drugs. Few policies in American history have done as much damage as this racist, ineffectual, cruel set of laws that have...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TheDailyBeast

Sen. Tommy Tuberville Goes on Racist Rant Over ‘Reparations’

Saturday’s Donald Trump rally in Nevada naturally featured some extremist comments, chief among them a false—and racist—tirade from Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), who claimed that Democrats are in favor of “reparations” because they are “pro-crime.” Tuberville’s speech also called for an end to food stamps, education reform, and closing the border. “No, they’re not soft on crime, they’re pro-crime. They want crime!” Tuberville said to the fringe crowd. “They want reparations because they think the people who do the crime are owed that. Bullshit!” The remarks at an event intended to promote Stop the Steal loons like Adam Laxalt, a Senate candidate, drew the ire of an army of critics on social media. Among them was MSNBC’s Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough, who likened the Alabama senator’s comments to the rhetoric of segregationist figures like George Wallace and Lester Maddox. Tuberville: They want reparation because they think the people that do the crime are owed that! Bullshit! pic.twitter.com/W3mOP5vte7— Acyn (@Acyn) October 9, 2022 Read it at Twitter
NEVADA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Brian Schatz
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Jared Huffman
TheDailyBeast

The Disgrace That Has Sparked Civil War in a Delaware Town

However the midterm elections go, they will see the end of a tradition in President Biden’s home state that has embodied the spirit of democracy at its best for more than two centuries.Since at least 1812, the winners and losers of state- and federal-level elections have ridden carriages together in parades through the Delaware municipality of Georgetown. The event is held on Return Day, the Thursday after the polling, the time decades ago when the tallies became available. The winner of a particular race sits in the carriage facing forward, the loser backward.The starting point where the victors and...
DELAWARE STATE
TheDailyBeast

Jan. 6 Committee Announces Its Next Hearing

The congressional committee examining the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has scheduled a hearing for Thursday, Oct. 13, at 1:00 p.m. ET. It was originally expected to be livestreamed on Sept. 28, but was postponed due to Hurricane Ian. The select committee has previously included bombshell testimony from former Mark Meadows’ aide Cassidy Hutchinson and former Attorney General Bill Barr, detailing the myriad ways in which Trump supporters stormed and threatened the work and lives of congressmen, and how the Trump administration pursued a fraudulent campaign to delegitimize the 2020 presidential election results. Since the last publicly aired meeting in July, the committee has heard from the likes of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and Trump’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The session is expected to include video testimony of Trump ally Roger Stone predicting violent clashes at the Capitol ahead of Jan. 6, and could be the last hearing on the docket.Read it at Twitter
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Biden: Putin Is ‘Not Joking,’ ‘Risk’ of ‘Armageddon’ Highest Since 1962

President Joe Biden said Thursday that the risk of “Armageddon” is the closest it’s been since 1962’s Cuban Missile Crisis given Russia’s threats to use tactical nuclear weapons. Speaking at a Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee fundraiser in New York, Biden bluntly invoked the apocalyptic language in suggesting Russian leader Vladimir Putin—“a guy I know fairly well”—was prepared to go to extremes after his troops’ faltering invasion of Ukraine. “He’s not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons because his military is, you might say, significantly underperforming,” Biden said. Last month, Putin suggested in a national address that his forces would “certainly use all the means at our disposal” if Russia felt its “territorial integrity” was at stake. Biden said on Thursday that he was still “trying to figure out” the best way to de-escalate the crisis—to find, as he put it, Putin’s “off-ramp” in Ukraine.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Donald Trump Brags Jan. 6 Was His Biggest Crowd Ever

Former President Donald Trump couldn’t resist boasting about the crowd size he attracted to Washington, D.C., on Jan 6 during his Saturday evening rally in Minden, Nevada. “These corrupt people,” Trump said, referring to the media, “will never take a camera and turn it around and show them how many people are here. They never do it. They’re corrupt.” Shortly thereafter, Trump proudly reminisced about Jan 6. “You know the biggest crowd I have ever seen? January 6. And you never hear that. It was the biggest. And they were there largely to protest a corrupt and rigged and stolen election.” “It was the biggest crowd, I believe, I have ever spoken to,” he concluded. On Friday afternoon, a pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C., attracted a measly 27 attendees. So far, over 300 individuals have pleaded guilty in connection to the Capitol riot. But Trump has floated pardoning them all if he wins back the White House come 2024.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Dems#Economy#Republicans#Politics State#Politics Federal#The Daily Beast Getty Ask#Democratic#U S Senate
TheDailyBeast

Biden Issues Federal Pardon for Weed Possession

Every American with a past conviction for violating federal marijuana possession laws will be pardoned, President Joe Biden announced on Thursday, part of an enormous reversal in national drug policy that will have far-reaching ramifications for criminal justice and public health.Biden’s executive actions also direct the Departments of Justice and of Health and Human Services to begin the process of potentially changing the drug classification of marijuana—which is currently scheduled on the same level as heroin. The move would potentially allow for marijuana to be given the green light for medical use nationally, as well as be used in studies...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Trump Reportedly Pitched Trading Classified Files for Documents Proving Russia Probe was a Hoax

Instead of returning the classified materials he’d taken to Mar-a-Lago from the White House, Donald Trump allegedly wanted to trade them for documents showing the FBI investigated his 2016 campaign ties to Russia, according to reporting from The New York Times. For more than a year, National Archives officials hounded the former president’s aides and attorneys to return the boxes. Trump insisted they contained nothing important, some just had dirty laundry. But after more pushing from his team, Trump pitched a deal: give the government back its files in exchange for proof that the FBI’s Russia investigation was a “hoax,” the Times reported. His aides knew the idea would be a “non-starter” and never acted on it. After one of Trump’s attorneys warned him he could face serious consequences if he did not return the classified documents, the former president, who kept insisting the “boxes were ‘mine,’” began going through them last December, the Times said. The news is the latest in the ongoing saga, which has sparked a Justice Department investigation into Trump's handling of the classified material. Federal investigators still believe he is withholding government documents, the Times reported earlier this week.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Right-Wing Protesters Try but Fail to Derail Women’s March in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C.— As the Women's March held their Saturday gathering at a park two blocks from the Capitol building, occasional counter-demonstrations caused tempers to flare. A man wearing a red MAGA hat, a right-wing activist wearing a t-shirt featuring a swastika, and members of the youth anti-abortion group “Students for Life” all at some point infuriated many of the thousands of pro-abortion rights activists that had gathered. Abortion-rights advocates quickly tried to drown out hecklers with whistles and bullhorns. Julia Dawson, 81, from Virginia, told The Daily Beast it was “these fuckers,” referring to the “Student for Life” group, who she said were “intentionally ignorant” when it came to women's rights. Elsewhere at the event, the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department detained a private security guard carrying a firearm, pepper spray and multiple knives serving as personal security for right-wing YouTuber Ella Maulding. Read more at The Daily Beast.
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

Ron DeSantis Knows Surviving in the GOP Means Never Playing Nice

If you want to know how to get ahead in today’s Republican politics, look no further than Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.Whether it’s enacting a controversial policy or managing a natural disaster, DeSantis—in contrast to Donald Trump—is competent, disciplined, and effective. The only problem? That’s not what his fanbase is clamoring for. So he gives them plenty of culture war action, too.Consider his recent handling of Hurricane Ian as a prime example of how DeSantis walked this tightrope brilliantly.“What’s really striking to me, in part, about DeSantis’ response is that he is really leaning into the bureaucratic administrative bit of this,...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
TheDailyBeast

Inside the Loony MAGA Media Career of Top GOP Governor Pick Tudor Dixon

The years that Tudor Dixon spent hosting a daily show on the conservative TV network Real America’s Voice, she has said herself, prepared her for the job she is seeking now: governor of the state of Michigan.“I’ve been in the media, and I’ve been in the weeds on politics,” Dixon said recently, “getting to know exactly what’s happening with all of our federal issues, but also state issues.”Indeed, Dixon was frequently in the weeds during her media career—but in a very different way than she might have meant. And the show she described during her campaign as a “pretty standard...
MICHIGAN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Justice Dept. Officials Think Donald Trump May Have More Docs: NYT

A top official at the Department of Justice communicated to Donald Trump’s attorneys that they don’t believe the former president has returned all the government records he held onto after leaving office, two sources told The New York Times on Thursday. It is unclear what action, if any, the department plans to take around further document retrieval following the outreach from senior official Jay Bratt, chief of the department’s counterintelligence and export-control section. It was also unclear what the department believes it has yet to recover after the Aug. 8 seizure of roughly 11,000 documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The Times reported that Bratt’s outreach sowed discord among Trump’s team, with some of his attorneys set on cooperating and others intent on resisting. The latter camp won the day, the Times reported. “The weaponized Department of Justice and the politicized FBI are spending millions and millions of American tax dollars to perpetuate witch hunt after witch hunt,” a Trump spokesperson told the newspaper.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Oath Keepers Leader Stewart Rhodes Texted About Bloody Civil ‘War’ Before Jan. 6

Prosecutors say his messages show a plot to keep Trump in office.Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes talked openly of civil war in the weeks before the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, prosecutors revealed on Friday.Rhodes and four other Oath Keepers are currently on trial for seditious conspiracy related to their alleged involvement in the Capitol breach. Authorities accuse the group of a plot to keep Donald Trump in office by preventing President Joe Biden’s victory from being certified. In text messages to allies, unveiled in court on Friday, Rhodes called on Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act and mobilize the military...
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Lindsey Graham Wanted Jan. 6 Rioters Shot Dead, Book Claims

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told Capitol police officers they should have shot and killed rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, a former police officer claims in his new book Hold the Line. “We gave you guys guns, and you should have used them,” Michael Fanone quoted Graham as saying during a May 2021 discussion with law enforcement. “You guys should have shot them all in the head,” the Republican lawmaker was quoted saying, according to excerpts of the book obtained by Politico. Graham denounced the insurrection on the Senate floor at the time but quickly returned to his role as a hardcore Trump loyalist. Fanone was almost killed on Jan. 6 as rioters attacked him while trying to enter the Capitol. He left his job less than a year after the attack, slamming Republican politicians for downplaying the attack.Read it at Politico
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
80K+
Followers
32K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy