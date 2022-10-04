ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 3

Related
POLITICO

North Korea will ‘automatically’ launch nukes if Kim killed

North Korea will launch a nuclear retaliation “automatically and immediately” if KIM JONG UN is incapacitated in an attack, according to a new law, codifying for the first time that the leader has delegated his strike authority under that severe condition. The legislation, passed by Kim’s rubber-stamp parliament,...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

North Korea Flies Warplanes Near South Korea as Tensions Skyrocket

South Korea says North Korean warplanes flew close to the nations’ dividing border Thursday, causing Seoul to scramble its own jets in response. The South Korean military said a formation of eight North Korean fighter jets and four bombers were believed to have been conducting air-to-surface firing drills. South Korea scrambled 30 of its own jets when the threat was spotted. The aerial standoff comes after Pyongyang fired two ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters Thursday. Seoul responded by carrying out drills alongside the U.S. and Japan off the peninsula’s east coast. Tension in the region has been steadily rising, with Kim Jong Un firing a nuclear-capable missile over Japan.Read it at Associated Press
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Service#Kim Young#South Korean#The Korea Times
CNN

US warns North Korea it could increase 'steps that are taken in response' if it continues missile launches

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that if North Korea continues "down this road" of provocation following its ballistic missile launch over Japan on Tuesday, "it will only increase the condemnation, increase the isolation and increase the steps that are taken in response to their actions." Blinken made the comments during a press conference in Santiago, Chile, as a part of his week-long trip to South America.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BTS
The Independent

‘I have never seen so many cases’: Volunteer doctors tackle horror of Pakistan flooding aftermath

Hungry children surviving by drinking contaminated water, pregnant women waiting for treatment in relief camps and elderly people unable to find life-saving medicines – these are some of the heartbreaking scenes described by the volunteers helping millions of victims of the catastrophic floods in Pakistan.Speaking to The Independent, those struggling to help at the epicentre of the disaster rued the minuscule amount of aid received so far compared with the massive scale of the crisis the vulnerable South Asian nation is suffering.Official figures say the climate crisis-induced disaster has led to hundreds of thousands being forced from their homes, with...
ASIA
americanmilitarynews.com

China says it’s ready to create new world order with Russia

A top Chinese official said this week that China is willing to work with Russia to establish a new world order that will work “in a more just and reasonable direction.”. Yang Jiechi, the director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CCP) Central Committee, met with outgoing Russian Ambassador to China in Beijing Andrey Denisov on Monday, the Chinese state-run CGTN news service reported.
CHINA
AOL Corp

U.S. aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea as warning to North

BUSAN, South Korea (Reuters) -A U.S. aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea on Friday for the first time in about four years, set to join other military vessels in a show of force intended to send a message to North Korea. USS Ronald Reagan and ships from its accompanying strike...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy