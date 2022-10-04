ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Nobel goes to scientist who unlocked secrets of Neanderthal DNA

Swedish scientist Svante Paabo won the Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday for his discoveries on human evolution that provided key insights into our immune system and what makes us unique compared with our extinct cousins, the award’s panel said. Paabo has spearheaded the development of new techniques that...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfred Nobel
Person
Giorgio Parisi
msn.com

Scientists Successfully Sent A Particle Back in Time, Is Human Time Travel Next?

Slide 1 of 11: What is time? Well, that's a good question that may be impossible to answer because time may not even exist. It's mostly an illusion or a concept we've come up with to make sense of the world around us. Science keeps trying to make sense of the universe and experiment with how much control we have over it. Every new discovery defies the laws of physics that we have relied upon so far. Most recently, the arrow of time that we assumed we experienced may be put into question. Scientists have just proven that time travel is theoretically possible. Here's what that means for the world as we know it. Click HERE to learn what Numerology says about your life using only your Birth Date.
TRAVEL
scitechdaily.com

Superconductor Breakthrough: Scientists Discover an Invisible Phenomenon

It may be possible to develop superconductors that operate at room temperature with further knowledge of the relationship between spin liquids and superconductivity, which would transform our daily lives. Superconductors offer enormous technical and economic promise for applications such as high-speed hovertrains, MRI machines, efficient power lines, quantum computing, and...
CHEMISTRY
BGR.com

Astronomers just discovered a planet that might be able to support life

Astronomers have discovered what may be an inhabitable exoplanet. The planet was discovered earlier this year, roughly 100 light-years from Earth. The planet, which scientists believe could support life, is located within the habitable zone of its start. This zone, which can be found around every star, determines whether liquid water can exist on the planet.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Peace Prize#Nobel Prize In Physics#Swedish#Neanderthal#The Associated Press
The Independent

Scientists discover shape-shifting material that could revolutionise robotics

Engineers have discovered a new kind of shape-shifting memory material that they claim could transform everything from jet engines to robotics.A team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology created the “smart material” using a special type of ceramic, which can withstand vast temperatures and intense wear and tear.When triggered – either by temperature, mechanical stress, or electric or magnetic fields – the material can change its shape by up to 10 per cent.Shape-memory materials made of metal have previously been developed, however their applications remain limited in high-temperature settings and at micro scales.“The shape-memory materials that are out there in the...
ENGINEERING
dailygalaxy.com

Earth is ‘Well-Hidden’ from Extraterrestrial Civilizations Hunting for Habitable Planets (The Galaxy Report)

Today’s stories include Astronomers discover traces of ‘super-supernovas’ that destroyed earliest stars to Where is the center of the Universe? and much more. Where is the center of the Universe? Here, there, and everywhere –The Big Bang is commonly misunderstood, warping our understanding about the Universe’s size and shape, reports Big Think. “The Universe may be infinite, but even if it is not, the observable part of it is just an incomprehensibly tiny part of the whole. Any spot in the Universe can be considered the center, with equal validity. Indeed, you may be the center of the Universe.”
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

The Fountain of Life: Scientists Uncover the “Chemistry Behind the Origin of Life”

Water Droplets Hold the Secret Ingredient for Building Life. Chemists uncover key to early Earth chemistry, which could unlock paths to speed up chemical synthesis for drug discovery. Purdue University chemists have discovered a mechanism for peptide-forming reactions to occur in water — something that has baffled scientists for decades....
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Andrei Tapalaga

The Study That Predicted Human Extinction

Image from John B. Calhoun, a picture of Calhoun in a mouse utopia in 1970Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain. The end of mankind as we know it has been referred to by many different titles throughout history. Philosophically speaking, since everything has an end, we have always anticipated it. Various religious texts attempted to depict what the end will be like, but those texts eventually came to be dismissed as mere fairy tales. Before 1954, when a guy by the name of John B. Calhoun conducted an 18-year-long research called Universe 25, humanity had not properly examined the potential of human extinction and what this would actually look like from a scientific standpoint.
sciencealert.com

The Mysterious Phenomenon of Déjà Vu Is Finally Closer to Being Explained

Have you ever had that weird feeling that you've experienced the same exact situation before, even though that's impossible?. Sometimes it can even seem like you're reliving something that already happened. This phenomenon, known as déjà vu, has puzzled philosophers, neurologists, and writers for a very long time.
SCIENCE
Vice

Scientists Made a Breakthrough on Life’s Origin and It Could Change Everything

Scientists have achieved a major breakthrough toward unraveling the mystery of how life first arose on Earth and whether it might exist elsewhere in the universe, reports a new study. A longstanding mystery—perhaps the mystery, existentially speaking—is how life originated from non-living, or abiotic, chemicals. For the first time ever,...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

How philosophy turned into physics and reality turned into information

The Nobel Prize in physics this year has been awarded "for experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science." To understand what this means, and why this work is important, we need to understand how these experiments settled a long-running debate among physicists....
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy