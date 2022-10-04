Read full article on original website
Nobel goes to scientist who unlocked secrets of Neanderthal DNA
Swedish scientist Svante Paabo won the Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday for his discoveries on human evolution that provided key insights into our immune system and what makes us unique compared with our extinct cousins, the award’s panel said. Paabo has spearheaded the development of new techniques that...
Phys.org
Nobel prize: physicists share prize for insights into the spooky world of quantum mechanics
The 2022 Nobel prize for physics has been awarded to a trio of scientists for pioneering experiments in quantum mechanics, the theory covering the micro-world of atoms and particles. Alain Aspect from Université Paris-Saclay in France, John Clauser from J.F. Clauser & Associates in the US, and Anton Zeilinger from...
Scientists make ‘breakthrough’ DNA discovery in ‘key to living longer’
LOTS of scientists are in pursuit of the dream of making humans live longer and one team thinks it's made a breakthrough with DNA. The researchers focused on parts of DNA that are suspected to be tied to living longer. Those parts are called telomeres and they work to try...
Alien-Hunting Astronomer Says There May Be a Second Interstellar Object on Earth in New Study
A pair of researchers who previously identified what may be the first known interstellar meteor to impact Earth have now presented evidence of a second object that could have originated beyond the solar system, before it burned up in our planet’s skies and potentially fell to the surface, according to a new study.
msn.com
Scientists Successfully Sent A Particle Back in Time, Is Human Time Travel Next?
Slide 1 of 11: What is time? Well, that's a good question that may be impossible to answer because time may not even exist. It's mostly an illusion or a concept we've come up with to make sense of the world around us. Science keeps trying to make sense of the universe and experiment with how much control we have over it. Every new discovery defies the laws of physics that we have relied upon so far. Most recently, the arrow of time that we assumed we experienced may be put into question. Scientists have just proven that time travel is theoretically possible. Here's what that means for the world as we know it. Click HERE to learn what Numerology says about your life using only your Birth Date.
Phys.org
'Dinosaur mummy': Researchers believe they've found one of the best preserved dinosaurs ever
Researchers in Canada have discovered parts of what they believe to be a full "dinosaur mummy" lodged in a hillside, the University of Reading in the United Kingdom announced last week. The two exposed fossils, a foot and part of a tail clad in fossilized skin, are believed to belong...
scitechdaily.com
Superconductor Breakthrough: Scientists Discover an Invisible Phenomenon
It may be possible to develop superconductors that operate at room temperature with further knowledge of the relationship between spin liquids and superconductivity, which would transform our daily lives. Superconductors offer enormous technical and economic promise for applications such as high-speed hovertrains, MRI machines, efficient power lines, quantum computing, and...
Astronomers just discovered a planet that might be able to support life
Astronomers have discovered what may be an inhabitable exoplanet. The planet was discovered earlier this year, roughly 100 light-years from Earth. The planet, which scientists believe could support life, is located within the habitable zone of its start. This zone, which can be found around every star, determines whether liquid water can exist on the planet.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Relieved To Discover Mysterious Creature Is Not Humanity’s Earliest Ancestor
The “curious” creature with no anus was demonstrated to not be related to humans. An international study team has found that a mysterious microscopic creature assumed to be the ancestor of humans actually belongs to a different family tree. The Saccorhytus is a spikey, wrinkly sack with a...
Scientists discover shape-shifting material that could revolutionise robotics
Engineers have discovered a new kind of shape-shifting memory material that they claim could transform everything from jet engines to robotics.A team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology created the “smart material” using a special type of ceramic, which can withstand vast temperatures and intense wear and tear.When triggered – either by temperature, mechanical stress, or electric or magnetic fields – the material can change its shape by up to 10 per cent.Shape-memory materials made of metal have previously been developed, however their applications remain limited in high-temperature settings and at micro scales.“The shape-memory materials that are out there in the...
dailygalaxy.com
Earth is ‘Well-Hidden’ from Extraterrestrial Civilizations Hunting for Habitable Planets (The Galaxy Report)
Today’s stories include Astronomers discover traces of ‘super-supernovas’ that destroyed earliest stars to Where is the center of the Universe? and much more. Where is the center of the Universe? Here, there, and everywhere –The Big Bang is commonly misunderstood, warping our understanding about the Universe’s size and shape, reports Big Think. “The Universe may be infinite, but even if it is not, the observable part of it is just an incomprehensibly tiny part of the whole. Any spot in the Universe can be considered the center, with equal validity. Indeed, you may be the center of the Universe.”
scitechdaily.com
The Fountain of Life: Scientists Uncover the “Chemistry Behind the Origin of Life”
Water Droplets Hold the Secret Ingredient for Building Life. Chemists uncover key to early Earth chemistry, which could unlock paths to speed up chemical synthesis for drug discovery. Purdue University chemists have discovered a mechanism for peptide-forming reactions to occur in water — something that has baffled scientists for decades....
Researchers record for the first time that crows have conscious thoughts
In a recent study, scientists have made an unprecedented discovery: crows are not only clever; they also show consciousness and are aware of the world around them. This means they also have experiences that they feel and remember.
The Study That Predicted Human Extinction
Image from John B. Calhoun, a picture of Calhoun in a mouse utopia in 1970Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain. The end of mankind as we know it has been referred to by many different titles throughout history. Philosophically speaking, since everything has an end, we have always anticipated it. Various religious texts attempted to depict what the end will be like, but those texts eventually came to be dismissed as mere fairy tales. Before 1954, when a guy by the name of John B. Calhoun conducted an 18-year-long research called Universe 25, humanity had not properly examined the potential of human extinction and what this would actually look like from a scientific standpoint.
sciencealert.com
The Mysterious Phenomenon of Déjà Vu Is Finally Closer to Being Explained
Have you ever had that weird feeling that you've experienced the same exact situation before, even though that's impossible?. Sometimes it can even seem like you're reliving something that already happened. This phenomenon, known as déjà vu, has puzzled philosophers, neurologists, and writers for a very long time.
Harvard scientists find the first definitive proof of the rise of oceans
Harvard scientists have discovered the phenomenon essential to anticipating the effects of climate change. The study is the first indisputable evidence of sea level fingerprints from glacial ice sheet melting, according to a press release published by Harvard University on Thursday. "In sea-level physics, almost everyone assumed that the fingerprints...
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Find Extra-Terrestrial Water Inside Winchcombe Meteorite That Crashed in UK Last Year
A meteorite that fell in the UK the year before contained extraterrestrial water, a discovery that is the first of its kind. It is also believed that the Winchcombe meteorite, which fell into a Gloucestershire town's driveway in February of last year, may contain information about the origin of the planet's vast oceans.
Scientists Made a Breakthrough on Life’s Origin and It Could Change Everything
Scientists have achieved a major breakthrough toward unraveling the mystery of how life first arose on Earth and whether it might exist elsewhere in the universe, reports a new study. A longstanding mystery—perhaps the mystery, existentially speaking—is how life originated from non-living, or abiotic, chemicals. For the first time ever,...
Phys.org
How philosophy turned into physics and reality turned into information
The Nobel Prize in physics this year has been awarded "for experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science." To understand what this means, and why this work is important, we need to understand how these experiments settled a long-running debate among physicists....
Phys.org
Scientists peel back ancient layers of banana DNA to reveal 'mystery ancestors'
Bananas are thought to have been first domesticated by people 7,000 years ago on the island of New Guinea. But the domestication history of bananas is complicated, while their classification is hotly debated, as boundaries between species and subspecies are often unclear. Now, a study in Frontiers in Plant Science...
