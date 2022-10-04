ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Comments / 19

electrician
5d ago

democrats and there minions in the media and press should leave amd move tona a POC country then write back and tell us how it went

Reply
20
peppercorn
5d ago

great get rid of founding fathers but let little boys pretend to be little girls, we're all screwed.🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃😎

Reply
28
username_hidden
5d ago

these clowns should remove themselves from the US instead if they feel offended by the founding fathers.

Reply
15
Related
signalscv.com

Community members protest ‘Thin Blue Line’ flag decision

A single person stood in counter-protest at the main gate of College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium before Saugus High School’s football game on Friday, donning a face-mask and holding a sign that said “Go Home Nazis.”. As about a dozen people arrived – protesting the William...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
capitalandmain.com

Many California Teachers Say They Are Barely Hanging On

A huge California teacher survey has just been released, but Salina Gray didn’t need to see the results. She’s living them. Gray, who teaches science to seventh and eighth graders in Moreno Valley near Riverside, hears colleagues eagerly counting down the days to their retirement. The Stanford PhD has seen her peers stretched sometimes to emotional breaking points, stressed from their workloads and trying to adapt to a rapidly changing teaching environment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, CA
Government
Fullerton, CA
Education
City
Fullerton, CA
Local
California Education
Fullerton, CA
Government
Orange County, CA
Education
Local
California Government
City
La Habra, CA
County
Orange County, CA
The Malibu Times

Two candidates for County Supervisor face each other in debate

The two candidates running for the seat of retiring 3rd Los Angeles County District Supervisor Sheila Kuehl faced off in a debate on Sept. 28. Lindsey Horvath, a West Hollywood City Council member who has twice served as mayor, debated Bob Hertzberg, a former Speaker of the California State Assembly and current State Senator representing […] The post Two candidates for County Supervisor face each other in debate appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Adams
Person
Alexander Hamilton
South Pasadena News

Student Assaulted On Way to School in South Pasadena

A student on the way to school was reported to have been assaulted and injured this morning while walking on Oak Street near Marengo. A swift police response ensued following the reported attack and the South Pasadena Fire Department paramedics treated the student at the scene while distraught family members looked on.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
Voice of OC

Diaz: Francisco Torres and Brandon Lopez, 130 Years and Half a Mile Apart

State-sanctioned violence in the United States is part of the American experience for communities of color. As we near the one year anniversary of the murder of Brandon Lopez at the hands of the Anaheim Police Department, it’s important to look at central Orange County’s history and its record of inaction, incompetence, and enforcement of violence targeted at marginalized communities.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Public Schools#Elementary School#Linus Public School#Linus K12#High School#School Principal#American#The Brea School Board#Spanish#The School Board#The Daily Titan#Kkk#Washington Middle School
KTLA

Former Baldwin Park City Council member, former San Bernardino County Planning Commissioner to admit to bribery

Another guilty plea is expected in the bribery scheme related to cannabis permits in San Bernardino County, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Gabriel Chavez, a former county planning commissioner, has agreed to plead guilty to a federal bribery charge, the DOJ announced in a Friday press release. According to prosecutors, Chavez, a 65-year-old […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Irvine ranked as 13th best city to live in the United States

If you're a resident of Irvine, consider yourself lucky.The city of Irvine is one of the top cities to live in the country, according to a list published by financial website Money. Of course, Irvine is also one of the more expensive places to live in Southern California, with the average home price costing more than $1.3 million.With its proximity to all the Orange County beaches and venues, Irvine has always served as a popular location for residents and businesses. Irvine is the No. 13 best city to live in in the United States, according to the list. It is the highest-ranked city on the list in California. San Diego is the next Southern California city on the list, coming in at No. 22.The only other two California cities on the list are Fremont (No. 18) and San Jose (No. 25).Irvine of course is home to one of the top public universities in the country in UC Irvine. It is also home to more than 19,000 businesses, according to Money. 
IRVINE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach artist debuts 60-foot sculpture at Irvine’s Skyloft Apartments

Jorg Dubin’s “Mercury Falling” public sculpture spills from rooftop to ground. After five years in the making, Laguna Beach artist Jorg Dubin recently completed a dramatic, 60-foot public sculpture installed outside Irvine’s Skyloft apartments. Aptly named “Mercury Falling,” the project hopes to share an environmental message about climate change.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Claim Jumper Location Permanently Closed

The Santa Clarita Claim Jumper location has been permanently closed as of Friday. Claim Jumper, tucked into a corner of the Valencia Marketplace on The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch, has permanently closed, according to an update on the business’ website. The local branch of the brand, known for...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Coyote wanders into middle school restroom in Riverside

Classes got off to a wild start at Mission Middle School in Riverside Monday morning. Riverside County Animal Services was called after employees encountered a coyote inside a building around 9 a.m. The frightened animal scurried into a restroom where it tried to hide in a stall next to a toilet. Animal Services officer Will […]
RIVERSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy