Houston, TX

2 Off-Duty Officers Seriously Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)

 5 days ago

According to the deputies, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Houston. 

The officials stated that two off-duty Harris County Sheriff’s Offices were traveling in a Toyota 4Runner when they struck a [..]

