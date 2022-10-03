Read full article on original website
Retired North County locomotive to be preserved in railroad museum
Oceanside, CA–A 282,000-pound piece of Southern California railroad history is being preserved at a railroad museum in East County. After nearly five years of planning, the North County Transit District donated the Coaster F40 locomotive to the Pacific Southwest Railway Museum Association where it will be preserved and made available for train aficionados to enjoy. In time, the locomotive will become part of the museum’s operating fleet for visitors to watch move down the rail line.
Carlsbad man indicted for multimillion-dollar ponzi scheme
San Diego, CA–A Carlsbad man is charged in a federal grand jury indictment with securities fraud and money laundering, federal prosecutors said. According to the indictment unsealed Tuesday, 53-year-old Richard Lee Ramirez ran a fraudulent investment scheme with his company JMJ Capital Group (“JMJ”) and obtained at least $8 million from investors in 2018. The indictment alleges he used investors’ money for personal expenses and to make Ponzi-style payments to other investors, rather than advancing JMJ’s purported business and investment opportunities.
The third annual Holiday Market returns to Petco Park
San Diego, CA–The San Diego Padres have released details surrounding the return of the third annual Holiday Market at Petco Park in San Diego. The event at Petco Park’s Gallagher Square will feature various local artisan shops, magical lighting displays, seasonal food and beverage, Santa and other holiday characters, and more.
False bomb threat made at Tri-City Christian School
Vista, CA–Staff at Tri-City Christian School went into safety protocols Wednesday after they received a call from someone who claimed to have a bomb and threatened to blow up the school, authorities said. Classes had just ended at around 2:45 p.m., and the school was in the process of...
Coronado Island Film Festival returns with a slate of new programs
Coronado, CA–Coronado Island, a place that has long served as a home away from home to Hollywood’s finest since the golden era of film, continues to uphold and celebrate its chic charm and rich cinematic history even today. The Coronado Island Film Festival will be a part of...
