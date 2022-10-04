Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
Optimal Dynamics Announces Charles Virden as Global Head of Revenue
Optimal Dynamics, the pioneer in automated decision intelligence for freight management, has hired industry veteran, Charles Virden, as Global Head of Revenue. Virden brings nearly three decades of experience in enterprise software sales, most recently serving as Vice President of Sales for Interos, Inc. In this role, Virden will guide...
Databricks and Signal Sciences Executives Join Propelo’s Board as Company Sees Massive Growth and Acceleration in Enterprise Market Segment
Propelo Inc. announced that Naveen Zutshi, CIO of Databricks, and Andrew Peterson, CEO, and Co-Founder of Signal Sciences, have joined its Board of Directors. The new board members bring deep executive and operational experience in the enterprise market segment to Propelo. Naveen Zutshi is the CIO of Databricks. Over 7000...
Point B Expands ESG Offerings with Sustainable Business Consulting Acquisition
A global consulting firm solving the world’s biggest challenges, announced its acquisition of Sustainable Business Consulting (SBC), a firm dedicated to providing ESG-focused solutions. This acquisition expands Point B’s robust ESG offerings, particularly in the areas of climate action, supply chain risk, ESG reporting, regulatory compliance and integrated strategy.
Reveal Group Wins UiPath Innovation Partner of the Year Award
UiPath global partner Reveal Group recognized at UiPath Forward 5 for innovation with RoboSuite for UiPath. Reveal Group announced it has been named Innovation Partner of the Year for the Americas at the UiPath 2022 Partner Awards. UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, made the announcement during the UiPath Forward 5 event in Las Vegas, the largest global gathering of automation practitioners. Reveal Group was recognized for developing and taking to market new products and solutions built around the UiPath Business Automation Platform, namely its RoboSuite® for UiPath.
AppSec Phoenix Welcomes Mike Takla, Cybersecurity leader in sales, to its business advisory board
Mikes’ leadership and year of field experience in cybersecurity strengthen the leadership and provide a sounding board for the sales strategy. AppSec Phoenix, the next-gen leader in Vulnerability and Posture Management for Cloud and Application security, has announced the addition of Mike Takla to its board. Mike joins the firm as an advisor adding to the board years of leadership and experience.
Xactly Appoints Industry Veteran Michel van den Berg to Drive Continued Expansion in EMEA
Xactly, the leader in intelligent revenue solutions, announced the hiring of Michel van den Berg to VP of Sales, EMEA. His understanding of the pain and challenges that sales organisations face, combined with his passion to deliver value to customers with mission critical technology, is an ideal complement to Xactly’s leadership team.
Deltek Recognized by J.D. Power for Providing an “Outstanding Customer Service Experience”
This is the fourth year Deltek has earned the Certified Technology Service and Support distinction. Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced they were named a recipient of the prestigious J. D. Power “Certified Customer Service Program” for providing an outstanding customer service experience. The J.D. Power recognition is based on exceeding the J.D. Power customer satisfaction global software benchmark and the successful completion of an operational audit across its support footprint.
