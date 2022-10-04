ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Daily Mail

Thrifters rejoice! Goodwill launches website with 10,000 donated items for purchase in a bid to keep up with a booming second-hand clothing market that is expected to grow 16 times faster than the retail market by 2026

Goodwill has gone online with a new website that features roughly 10,000 donated items available for purchase online, which aims to take advantage of the booming second-hand clothing market that is expected to grow 16 times faster than the broader retail clothing sector by 2026. The 120-year-old nonprofit organization on...
salestechstar.com

Commerce Layer Partners With Rapha to Make Any Moment Shoppable

World-renowned cycling apparel brand to future-proof its ecommerce with composable commerce. Commerce Layer, the ecommerce software provider that empowers brands and retailers to sell anything through any digital channel globally, announced a partnership with Rapha, the world’s leader in cycling apparel, to build new and exciting digital shopping experiences across its global business.
salestechstar.com

Holiday eBook Released for eCommerce Companies by Freestyle Software

Freestyle Software, the industry leading provider of order, inventory and operations management solutions for the SMB eCommerce market, has released an updated version of “Freestyle’s Ultimate Holiday Order & Inventory Management Ebook”, a comprehensive holiday guide for eCommerce brands. The holiday season is a critical time of...
shefinds

Walmart Just Made A Huge Change To Its Return Policy–Shoppers, Take Note

Walmart is attempting to make holiday shopping easier for customers this year. The department store just announced that they are revamping their return policy. Beginning in October, Walmart+ members and other customers can start their shopping without return policies that have 30-day limits.The chain’s new “Holiday Guarantee” will allow shoppers to have a longer return window, so they can buy presents for example, after October 1st, and have until January 31, 2023 to send items back.
Distractify

Amazon Delivery Driver Wants to Know Why Customers Run Away From Her When They See Her Approaching

OK, time for a little interrogation. We I have it from a good source that some of you are running away from your Amazon drivers when you see them coming. And by good source, we literally mean an Amazon driver herself! Bri, a 23-year-old driver living in Florida took to TikTok to call you all out and ask why this is a thing, and honestly, we're curious too!
iheart.com

Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error

You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
GOBankingRates

5 Fall Items To Stock Up on From Costco

This fall, Costco shoppers might feel tempted to add just about anything pumpkin-flavored or Halloween-themed to their carts. But which fall items are truly worth the bulk purchase?. Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions Answered. GOBankingRates spoke with Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com, to learn more about which fall...
Joel Eisenberg

Big Walmart Changes Announced

The perennial superchain is incorporating sweeping new business strategies beginning this month. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Marketwatch.com, RetailWire.com, and Bloomberg.com.
People

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
SHOPPING
Cadrene Heslop

Cash Expected To Become Obsolete

A post in The New York Times expects cash to become obsolete "soon.". The author notes some people like cash for two reasons. The first? The texture of physical currency in their hands. Second? The confidentiality of these transactions. But they also note that digital payments have fast become the norm. To keep the money relevant, central banks are experimenting with digital currencies. These are virtual, like Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, the state will issue it. And it will function like traditional currencies. (source)

