UiPath global partner Reveal Group recognized at UiPath Forward 5 for innovation with RoboSuite for UiPath. Reveal Group announced it has been named Innovation Partner of the Year for the Americas at the UiPath 2022 Partner Awards. UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, made the announcement during the UiPath Forward 5 event in Las Vegas, the largest global gathering of automation practitioners. Reveal Group was recognized for developing and taking to market new products and solutions built around the UiPath Business Automation Platform, namely its RoboSuite® for UiPath.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO