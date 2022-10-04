ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russian losses evident in liberated Ukrainian city

By The Newsroom
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZXZUg_0iL88xT700
World News

The bodies of Russian soldiers were lying in the streets of a key eastern Ukrainian city on Tuesday following their comrades’ retreat that marked the latest defeat for Moscow even as Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexation of Ukrainian regions.

Russian troops pulled back from Lyman over the weekend to avoid being encircled by Ukrainian forces. The city’s liberation gave Ukraine a key vantage point for pressing its offensive deeper into Russian-held territories.

The Ukrainian military collected the bodies of their comrades after fierce battles for control of Lyman, a key logistics and transport hub, but did not immediately remove those of the Russians.

“We fight for our land, for our children, so that our people can live better, but all this comes at a very high price,” said a Ukrainian soldier who goes by the nom de guerre Rud.

Lyman residents emerged from basements where they had hidden during the battle for control of the city and built bonfires for cooking. The city has had no water, electricity or gas since May.

An 85-year-old, who identified herself as Valentyna Kuzmichna, recalled a recent explosion nearby.

“I was standing in the hall, about 5m away, when it boomed,” she said. “God forbid, now I can’t hear well.”

The Russian forces launched more missile strikes at Ukrainian cities on Tuesday as Ukrainian forces pressed their counter-offensives in the east and the south.

Several missiles hit Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, damaging its infrastructure and causing power cuts.

Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov said one person was killed and at least two others, including a nine-year-old girl, were wounded.

In the south, four civilians were injured when Russian missiles struck the city of Nikopol.

After reclaiming control of Lyman in the Donetsk region, the Ukrainian forces pushed further east and may have gone as far as the border of the neighbouring Luhansk region as they advance toward Kreminna, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said in its latest analysis of the combat situation.

On Monday, Ukrainian forces also scored significant gains in the south, raising flags over the villages of Arkhanhelske, Myroliubivka, Khreshchenivka, Mykhalivka and Novovorontsovka.

The Ukrainian successes in the east and the south came even as Russia moved to absorb four Ukrainian regions amid the fighting there.

The upper house of Russian parliament, the Federation Council, voted on Tuesday to ratify treaties making the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk and southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions part of Russia.

The lower house had quickly rubber-stamped the accession pacts after last week’s Kremlin-orchestrated annexation “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies have dismissed as illegal and fraudulent.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to quickly endorse the annexation treaties.

Russia’s moves to incorporate the Ukrainian regions have been done so hastily that even the exact borders of the territories being absorbed were unclear.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Donetsk and Luhansk are joining Russia with the same administrative borders that existed before a conflict erupted there in 2014 between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces. He said the borders of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson are still undecided.

But a senior Russian politician offered a different view.

Pavel Krasheninnikov said Zaporizhzhia will be absorbed within its “administrative borders”, meaning Moscow plans to incorporate parts of the region still under Kyiv’s control.

He said similar logic will apply to Kherson, but that Russia will include two districts of the neighbouring Mykolaiv region that are now occupied by Russia.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Large fire reported on key bridge linking Russia to Crimea

A fire has occurred on a bridge linking mainland Russia with the Crimean peninsula, according to Russian state-backed media. RIA-Novosti and the Tass news agency quoted local Russian official Oleg Kryuchkov as saying an object thought to be a fuel storage tank caught fire and that traffic has been stopped on the bridge.
EUROPE
newschain

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia apartment buildings leaves 17 dead

A Russian barrage has pounded apartment buildings and other targets in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, killing at least 17 people and wounding dozens, officials said. The blasts in the city, which sits in a region Moscow has claimed as its own, blew out windows in adjacent buildings and left at least one high-rise apartment building partially collapsed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Multiple explosions rock Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine

A series of explosions has rocked the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, sending towering plumes of illuminated smoke into the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions. There were no immediate reports of casualties. The blasts early on Saturday came hours after Russia concentrated attacks in its increasingly...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
newschain

Russia charges jailed Kremlin critic with treason

Russian authorities have brought treason charges against a prominent opposition activist who was jailed for allegedly spreading “false information” about Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. The charges against Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr stem from speeches he gave in several western countries that criticised the Kremlin’s rule, according to...
POLITICS
newschain

Serial killer Peter Tobin dies after falling ill in prison

Serial killer Peter Tobin has died after becoming unwell at the prison where he was serving three life sentences. He was taken from HMP Edinburgh to hospital, thought to be the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on Wednesday and subsequently died, sources said. He was serving a life sentence for raping...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Looting and destruction of Ukrainian cultural sites ‘a war crime’

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is being accompanied by the destruction and pillaging of historical sites and treasures on an industrial scale, Ukrainian authorities said. In an interview with the Associated Press (AP), Ukraine’s culture minister Oleksandr Tkachenko alleged that Russian soldiers helped themselves to artefacts in almost 40 Ukrainian museums.
EUROPE
newschain

Three killed as truck bombing damages Russian bridge to Crimea

An explosion has caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking Russia to the Crimean peninsula, damaging a key supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. Russian authorities said a truck bomb caused the blast and that three people were killed. The speaker of Crimea’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luhansk#Liberation#Ukraine War Military#Ukrainian#Russians#The Nom De Guerre Rud
newschain

Joe Biden: Nuclear ‘Armageddon’ risk highest since Cuban Missile Crisis

US President Joe Biden has said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is “not joking” about tactical nuclear weapons and the “Armageddon” risk is at its highest level since the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. Russian officials have spoken of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons...
POLITICS
newschain

More than 500 bodies found in recaptured areas of Kharkiv region in a month

A Ukrainian official has said the bodies of 530 people have been discovered in recaptured areas of Kharkiv region since September 7. Ukraine’s First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Yevhen Yenin said on Friday the bodies included those 225 women, 257 men and 19 children, while 29 bodies have not been identified.
EUROPE
newschain

Steve Cooper signs new Forest contract after speculation over his future

Under-pressure Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has signed a new contract until 2025. Cooper was reported to be facing the sack earlier this week after a run of five successive Premier League defeats following promotion last season, but he has now tied his future to the club for the next three years.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
newschain

Thai police investigating CNN crew’s coverage of attack

Thai police are investigating a report that a CNN crew inappropriately entered the day care centre where more than 20 pre-schoolers were killed as they were reporting on the attack, authorities said. Danaichok Boonsom, head of the local township administration, told reporters as he left the Na Klang district police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Sturgeon: UK Government should be ‘clamouring’ for indyref2 if confident of win

The UK Government should be “clamouring” for another vote on Scottish independence if it is confident of winning, Nicola Sturgeon has said. Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, the First Minister said her Government has plans “ready to go” if the Supreme Court rules staging another independence referendum is in the powers of Holyrood.
POLITICS
newschain

Minister confirms free train travel for veterans to attend remembrance services

The Transport Secretary has confirmed military personnel and veterans will be able to access free train travel to attend remembrance services again this year. It was reported on Friday that the Government had revoked the offer, funded by the public purse in 2021, because the cost to the taxpayer would be “too great”.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy