PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Pasadena Chorale announced its 2022-2023 season – the first full season of live programming since the COVID-19 pandemic!. The Pasadena Chorale will perform four choral concerts and hold two benefit events for the 22/23 season at various venues in Pasadena. The Pasadena Chorale will offer all of its 22/23 concerts at no cost to its patrons with its innovative “Listen First, Then Give” ticketing. While tickets are free, donations are strongly encouraged.

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO