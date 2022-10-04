ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

coloradoboulevard.net

PUSD School Board Candidate Engagement Forum, Oct. 10

Six parent/caregiver engagement groups will host a Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) Board of Education candidate forum on Monday, October 10 at the PUSD Education Center, 351 South Hudson Avenue, Pasadena, beginning at 5:00 pm. Sponsored by the Pasadena Education Network (PEN), the PTA Council of PUSD, African American Parent...
PASADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

The Pasadena Chorale Announces 22/23 Season

PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Pasadena Chorale announced its 2022-2023 season – the first full season of live programming since the COVID-19 pandemic!. The Pasadena Chorale will perform four choral concerts and hold two benefit events for the 22/23 season at various venues in Pasadena. The Pasadena Chorale will offer all of its 22/23 concerts at no cost to its patrons with its innovative “Listen First, Then Give” ticketing. While tickets are free, donations are strongly encouraged.
PASADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena’s Measure H Explained

Over the past five years Pasadena residents have worked to place a series of tenant protections on the ballot via the ballot measure process. After a first attempt failed to get enough signatures to qualify for the 2018 ballot, a larger coalition gathered over 20,000 signatures between October 2021 and March 2022. After L.A. County verification, the campaign had 15,101 valid signatures—13% more than the required 13,366.
PASADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

2022 Candidates for San Gabriel Elections

Like many local municipalities, San Gabriel will have several elected positions on the November 8th ballot. Three City Council Seats (4-year terms) City Treasurer (4-year term) Four of the five seats on the San Gabriel Unified School District Governing Board are up for election as well as numerous seats on...
SAN GABRIEL, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

San Gabriel City Council Candidate Forum, Oct. 19

The public is invited to an in-person opportunity to meet and ask questions of the candidates for the three open San Gabriel City Council seats in the November 8th election. The forum is sponsored by ColoradoBoulevard.net and will be moderated by the League of Women Voters- Pasadena Area (LWV-PA). Questions...
SAN GABRIEL, CA

