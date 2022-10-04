Read full article on original website
Carlsbad police investigate solo vehicle collision that killed driver
Carlsbad, CA–Carlsbad Police Department is seeking witnesses to a solo vehicle collision that killed a 30-year-old driver in his pickup truck on Friday, authorities said. Carlsbad Police Department responded to a 7:25 p.m. report of the collision in the 5700 block of Armada Drive, Public Information Officer Jodee Reyes said in a news release.
Man, 42, Arrested in Shooting Death After Victim’s Body Found in Fire
A 42-year-old San Diego man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of a 55-year-old San Diego man, police said Saturday. Juan Carlos Sanchez was taken into custody Friday in Imperial Beach and booked into San Diego County Jail on one felony count of first-degree murder, according to Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department. Sanchez was being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.
Man walking on freeway hit, killed near Mission Valley
A man who was walking on the freeway Thursday night was killed after being hit by a truck, California Highway Patrol said.
Group of teens arrested for attempted murder in Riverside County shootings
Two 18-year-old men and a group of juveniles have been arrested for attempted murder after shootings in Riverside County. On Oct. 1, deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of shots fired near the 63000 block of Landon Lane in Thermal. While responding to the scene, a second report of shots fired […]
Man, 30, Dies After Pickup Truck Crashes Into Tree in Carlsbad
A 30-year-old man was killed after his pickup truck crashed into a tree, police said Saturday. The crash happened at 7:25 p.m. Friday in the 5700 block of Armada Drive. Carlsbad police officers responded and located a 30-year-old unconscious man trapped in the truck. The Carlsbad Fire Department extricated the...
Arson investigation follows firebombing of La Mesa dispensary
An arson investigation is underway in La Mesa, where several people were caught on surveillance video throwing fiery objects at a marijuana dispensary.
2 women die after passing attempt results in head-on crash in Rialto: Police
Two people are dead after one of them tried to pass an 18-wheeler but instead hit another driver head-on in Rialto early Thursday morning. The crash in the 3500 block of North Riverside Avenue occurred just before 3 a.m., the Rialto Police Department announced in a press release. Officers found...
Man struck by Sprinter train in North County
Vista, CA–A 60-year-old man suffered injuries after he was struck by a westbound Sprinter train near a transit station in Vista on Friday afternoon, authorities said. The Sheriff’s Department Transit Enforcement Unit received a report, just before 8:30 p.m., of the incident near the Buena Creek Transit Station.
Man accused of exposing himself to children in Corona, additional victims sought
Police are searching for additional victims of a man accused of indecently exposing himself to children in Corona. On Oct. 1, a 22-year-old Eastvale man was arrested for allegedly exposing himself multiple times to children as young as 7 to 11 years old. Police say the man may be connected to a string of incidents […]
North County woman stopped by fake deputy speaks out
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A North County woman is speaking out after a man who was impersonating a deputy tried to stop her at night in Oceanside. Alicia Engel has a warning for other drivers: don't pull over if you feel unsafe. “I was driving to work – I work...
CHP: Man changing tire on I-805 hit by vehicle, killed
CHP officials said a 31-year-old man was trying to change a tire when a white Toyota Camry struck him.
Breaking News: Riverside County, CA: Riverside County Sheriff’s Office confirms wanted suspect Garrett Cole from Bakersfield, California has been arrested.
Source: Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Bakersfield Police Department (Information) Picture: Bakersfield Police Department (Courtesy) Riverside County, California: The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that wanted suspect Garrett Cole from Bakersfield, California has been arrested during the morning on Friday, October 7th, 2022.
Street race eyed as possible cause of I-8 crash that injured mom and 8 kids
Investigators looking into street race as possible cause of I-8 crash that injured mom and 8 kids; 10-year-old girl critically injured.
San Diego County Medical Examiner identifies elderly Man and Woman in fatal solo collision in Chula Vista
The San Diego County Medical Examiner identified the elderly male driver and his female passenger of a fatal solo collision in a Chula Vista Freeway overpass bridge wall on Sunday. According to Chula Vista Police, Luis Perez Barajas, 77, and his wife Avelina Munoz, 70 traveled south on Interstate 805...
San Bernardino police catch ATM skimmer suspects in the act
The San Bernardino Police Department is warning the public to look out for credit card skimmers at ATMs after a local bank spotted two would-be thieves installing devices Thursday morning. Police responded to the Bank of America at 2011 E. Highland Ave. on Thursday when a live surveillance feed showed the suspects installing a skimmer […]
New captain to oversee Canyon Lake policing
The Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station, which oversees the police service for the City of Canyon Lake, has a new commander. Captain James Rayls assumed command of the Lake Elsinore Sheriff‘s Station late last month. He replaces Captain Andrew Elia, who assumed command of the Major Crimes Bureau. The...
Man Found Fatally Shot in Indio Alleyway Identified
A man found fatally shot in an Indio alley was identified Thursday, while police continued their investigation into the killing. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as 35-year-old Mario Lopez of Indio. He was found about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday when officers responded to an alleyway near the...
San Diego Man Appears in Court in 2018 Fentanyl-Overdose Deaths
A 36-year-old man from San Diego accused of supplying two drug users with lethal doses of fentanyl pleaded not guilty Thursday to two counts of second-degree murder. Christopher Michael Koppa was arrested in August following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the deaths of Devahn Reed, 30, of Canyon Lake and Patrick Schwab, 34, of Lake Elsinore.
Michael Myers detained for narcotics after a search warrant in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 57-year-old man named Michael Myers was detained for narcotics after a search warrant in Apple Valley. On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at approximately 8:31 a.m., deputies and detectives from the Apple Valley Police Department executed the warrant at a residence in the 13000 block of Kiowa Road.
Video shows man struck by car during street takeover in Buena Park (Warning)
A man was struck by a car that was doing donuts at a street takeover in Buena Park late Thursday night. Video captured the incident, which occurred around 11:30 p.m., as spectators gathered around the intersection of Valley View Street and Artesia Boulevard. The video shows a man trip and fall as a car heads […]
