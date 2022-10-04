ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
sandiegocountynews.com

Carlsbad police investigate solo vehicle collision that killed driver

Carlsbad, CA–Carlsbad Police Department is seeking witnesses to a solo vehicle collision that killed a 30-year-old driver in his pickup truck on Friday, authorities said. Carlsbad Police Department responded to a 7:25 p.m. report of the collision in the 5700 block of Armada Drive, Public Information Officer Jodee Reyes said in a news release.
CARLSBAD, CA
Times of San Diego

Man, 42, Arrested in Shooting Death After Victim’s Body Found in Fire

A 42-year-old San Diego man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of a 55-year-old San Diego man, police said Saturday. Juan Carlos Sanchez was taken into custody Friday in Imperial Beach and booked into San Diego County Jail on one felony count of first-degree murder, according to Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department. Sanchez was being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Man struck by Sprinter train in North County

Vista, CA–A 60-year-old man suffered injuries after he was struck by a westbound Sprinter train near a transit station in Vista on Friday afternoon, authorities said. The Sheriff’s Department Transit Enforcement Unit received a report, just before 8:30 p.m., of the incident near the Buena Creek Transit Station.
VISTA, CA
CBS 8

North County woman stopped by fake deputy speaks out

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A North County woman is speaking out after a man who was impersonating a deputy tried to stop her at night in Oceanside. Alicia Engel has a warning for other drivers: don't pull over if you feel unsafe. “I was driving to work – I work...
OCEANSIDE, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Riverside County, CA: Riverside County Sheriff’s Office confirms wanted suspect Garrett Cole from Bakersfield, California has been arrested.

Source: Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Bakersfield Police Department (Information) Picture: Bakersfield Police Department (Courtesy) Riverside County, California: The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that wanted suspect Garrett Cole from Bakersfield, California has been arrested during the morning on Friday, October 7th, 2022.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KTLA

San Bernardino police catch ATM skimmer suspects in the act

The San Bernardino Police Department is warning the public to look out for credit card skimmers at ATMs after a local bank spotted two would-be thieves installing devices Thursday morning. Police responded to the Bank of America at 2011 E. Highland Ave. on Thursday when a live surveillance feed showed the suspects installing a skimmer […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
The Friday Flyer

New captain to oversee Canyon Lake policing

The Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station, which oversees the police service for the City of Canyon Lake, has a new commander. Captain James Rayls assumed command of the Lake Elsinore Sheriff‘s Station late last month. He replaces Captain Andrew Elia, who assumed command of the Major Crimes Bureau. The...
CANYON LAKE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Found Fatally Shot in Indio Alleyway Identified

A man found fatally shot in an Indio alley was identified Thursday, while police continued their investigation into the killing. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as 35-year-old Mario Lopez of Indio. He was found about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday when officers responded to an alleyway near the...
INDIO, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Man Appears in Court in 2018 Fentanyl-Overdose Deaths

A 36-year-old man from San Diego accused of supplying two drug users with lethal doses of fentanyl pleaded not guilty Thursday to two counts of second-degree murder. Christopher Michael Koppa was arrested in August following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the deaths of Devahn Reed, 30, of Canyon Lake and Patrick Schwab, 34, of Lake Elsinore.
SAN DIEGO, CA

