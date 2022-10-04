UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials in Fayette County say the search for a missing woman is over.Police say the body of Keisha Hottinger was found and two men face charges. Five days shy of her 27th birthday, her family is now planning her funeral."The last time I talked to her in person was the 19th of September," said Karen West, Hottinger's mother.West said she knew something was wrong when her calls to her 26-year-old daughter went straight to voicemail."My daughter never goes that long without talking to me," she said. "Basically every day, she calls me to let me...

UNIONTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO