Pittsburgh police investigating armed robbery of convenience store
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police were called to the 4900 block of Penn Avenue in the city’s Garfield neighborhood at 7:15 p.m. Friday for an armed robbery in progress at a convenience store. Two males entered the store and threatened employees with guns before stealing cash and cigarettes, according...
wtae.com
Police looking for suspect in ransacking of Fayette County bar
NEW SALEM, Pa. — A Fayette County business owner is looking for help from the public after her bar was broken into and ransacked earlier this week. The break-in happened early Tuesday morning at the Dark Horse Saloon in New Salem. Surveillance video shows a suspect ransacking the bar for more than an hour, damaging the business's safe, and stealing the entire ATM.
Target 11 Exclusive: Pittsburgh firefighter takes near-lethal dose of heroin in firehouse
PITTSBURGH — A City of Pittsburgh firefighter who works at the Engine 37 Firehouse in Manchester was found unconscious and unresponsive in the fire station on the afternoon of Aug. 10. According to a City of Pittsburgh police report obtained by Target 11, a fellow firefighter discovered him on...
West Mifflin police looking to identify man in connection to ongoing case
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — West Mifflin police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man connected to an open investigation. According to police, they need help identifying a man seen in surveillance footage. Because the case is open, police said they cannot release more information at...
wtae.com
More than $2,100 stolen from Taco Bell in Westmoreland County
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating the theft of more than $2,100 from a Taco Bell in Westmoreland County. Investigators said the theft happened at the Mountain Laurel Plaza location in Unity Township sometime between 11 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday. Police said they have a...
pghcitypaper.com
Video shows police officer belittling resident when confronted on illegal parking
A Pittsburgh-based cycling advocate is calling out a city police officer for allegedly parking in a bike lane during a non-emergency situation and growing belligerent when asked to move it. Cyclist Armin Samii says he was “insulted and belittled” by the officer during the encounter, most of which he caught...
Police: Man enters Butler school bus, threatens children
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are securing a warrant for a man who allegedly entered a school bus and threatened Butler Area School students. Police were notified by a Valley Lines school bus driver that a man entered the bus around 7 a.m. Thursday at Lincoln Avenue near Center Avenue, according to Butler City police Chief Bob O’Neill.
Target 11 Exclusive: Pittsburgh officer accused of attacking woman at Star Lake, defying police
BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — An off-duty Pittsburgh police officer is accused of punching a woman in the face at the Five Finger Death Punch concert at Star Lake amphitheater in September. According to the criminal complaint obtained by Target 11, Chas Kulow became aggressive towards and uncooperative with EMS as...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Film crew finds Harmony businessman's body in Allegheny River
A Harmony-area businessman was found dead in the Allegheny River on Saturday afternoon. Tod DiMinno, 54, who owned the Harmony Emporium, was last seen Sept. 28, according to the Zelienople Borough Police Department. More than a week after he went missing, his body was found in a submerged car in...
Pa. woman arrested for leaving 2 children alone in vehicle at Walmart parking lot: report
A western Pennsylvania woman was arrested Tuesday and is facing charges after police say she left her two young children unattended in a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot, according to a story from KDKA. Augusta Goll, 41, of Monessen, was taken into custody outside a Walmart store in West...
wtae.com
Body found inside vehicle in Allegheny River near Pittsburgh's North Shore
PITTSBURGH — The man whose body was found inside a vehicle that was recovered from the Allegheny River Saturday afternoon has been identified as Tod A. Diminno, 54, of Harmony, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office confirmed. Pittsburgh police confirmed to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 the vehicle was discovered...
wtae.com
Greensburg shooting suspect seeks separate trial
The lawyer for a Greensburg man charged in connection with a shootout earlier this year in downtown Greensburg wants a separate trial from another man with whom police said he exchanged gunfire. In court documents filed this week, attorney Brent McCune said the defenses of his client, Evan Curley, and...
Man injured being tased by Fayette deputy; video released
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — The man tased by Fayette County sheriff deputies earlier this week is expected to make a full recovery after being flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital. Anthony Sheffey was at the Fayette County courthouse for a hearing that was continued Monday morning when deputies found out he was wanted on a felony warrant for a DUI case out of Allegheny County.
PA man backs over police officer, drags him 20 feet, then gets tased
Allegheny County, Pa. — According to CBS Pittsburgh’s KDKA, a 22-year-old man faces multiple charges after an incident early Tuesday morning in Allegheny County. Police say Dajuan Austin was sitting in driver’s seat of his car, unresponsive, when an officer approached. After being awakened, Austin allegedly refused to exit the car, a struggle ensued, Austin put the car in reverse, and backed over another officer, dragging him approximately 20 feet before crashing into a building. ...
wtae.com
Washington County DA says officer was justified in shooting death of suspect in Monongahela
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — The Washington County District Attorney says a police officer who shot and killed an armed man in Monongahela over the summer was justified in doing so. In a news conference Friday, DA Jason Walsh revealed new details about what happened in the moments before that...
Body of missing woman found in North Union Township
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials in Fayette County say the search for a missing woman is over.Police say the body of Keisha Hottinger was found and two men face charges. Five days shy of her 27th birthday, her family is now planning her funeral."The last time I talked to her in person was the 19th of September," said Karen West, Hottinger's mother.West said she knew something was wrong when her calls to her 26-year-old daughter went straight to voicemail."My daughter never goes that long without talking to me," she said. "Basically every day, she calls me to let me...
Police to announce arrest in Kennywood shooting
Allegheny County and West Mifflin Police are expected to announce an arrest in the Kennywood shooting that injured three people, including two teenagers.
Woman accused of leaving two toddlers unattended vehicle in Walmart parking lot
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local woman was arrested and is facing charges after police say she left her two young children unattended in a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot.Police say 41-year-old Augusta Goll, of Monessen, was taken into custody outside the Walmart store located along Century Drive in West Mifflin on Tuesday after officers determined she left her two young children left unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot.According to court paperwork, police were called to the store around 2 p.m. by a passerby who noticed the children in the vehicle.When police arrived, and found a 1-year-old and...
