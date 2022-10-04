ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police looking for suspect in ransacking of Fayette County bar

NEW SALEM, Pa. — A Fayette County business owner is looking for help from the public after her bar was broken into and ransacked earlier this week. The break-in happened early Tuesday morning at the Dark Horse Saloon in New Salem. Surveillance video shows a suspect ransacking the bar for more than an hour, damaging the business's safe, and stealing the entire ATM.
Police: Man enters Butler school bus, threatens children

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are securing a warrant for a man who allegedly entered a school bus and threatened Butler Area School students. Police were notified by a Valley Lines school bus driver that a man entered the bus around 7 a.m. Thursday at Lincoln Avenue near Center Avenue, according to Butler City police Chief Bob O’Neill.
Film crew finds Harmony businessman's body in Allegheny River

A Harmony-area businessman was found dead in the Allegheny River on Saturday afternoon. Tod DiMinno, 54, who owned the Harmony Emporium, was last seen Sept. 28, according to the Zelienople Borough Police Department. More than a week after he went missing, his body was found in a submerged car in...
Body found inside vehicle in Allegheny River near Pittsburgh's North Shore

PITTSBURGH — The man whose body was found inside a vehicle that was recovered from the Allegheny River Saturday afternoon has been identified as Tod A. Diminno, 54, of Harmony, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office confirmed. Pittsburgh police confirmed to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 the vehicle was discovered...
Pittsburgh officer on administrative leave after incident at Star Lake

A Pittsburgh police officer is on administrative leave after he was accused of punching a woman in the face at Star Lake last month. According to the criminal complaint, Chas Kulow appeared under the influence and agitated at the Five Finger Death Punch concert on Sept. 21. The complaint alleges EMS was trying to treat Kulow's girlfriend when he interfered repeatedly and threatened them.
Greensburg shooting suspect seeks separate trial

The lawyer for a Greensburg man charged in connection with a shootout earlier this year in downtown Greensburg wants a separate trial from another man with whom police said he exchanged gunfire. In court documents filed this week, attorney Brent McCune said the defenses of his client, Evan Curley, and...
Man injured being tased by Fayette deputy; video released

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — The man tased by Fayette County sheriff deputies earlier this week is expected to make a full recovery after being flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital. Anthony Sheffey was at the Fayette County courthouse for a hearing that was continued Monday morning when deputies found out he was wanted on a felony warrant for a DUI case out of Allegheny County.
PA man backs over police officer, drags him 20 feet, then gets tased

Allegheny County, Pa. — According to CBS Pittsburgh’s KDKA, a 22-year-old man faces multiple charges after an incident early Tuesday morning in Allegheny County. Police say Dajuan Austin was sitting in driver’s seat of his car, unresponsive, when an officer approached. After being awakened, Austin allegedly refused to exit the car, a struggle ensued, Austin put the car in reverse, and backed over another officer, dragging him approximately 20 feet before crashing into a building. ...
Body of missing woman found in North Union Township

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials in Fayette County say the search for a missing woman is over.Police say the body of Keisha Hottinger was found and two men face charges. Five days shy of her 27th birthday, her family is now planning her funeral."The last time I talked to her in person was the 19th of September," said Karen West, Hottinger's mother.West said she knew something was wrong when her calls to her 26-year-old daughter went straight to voicemail."My daughter never goes that long without talking to me," she said. "Basically every day, she calls me to let me...
Woman accused of leaving two toddlers unattended vehicle in Walmart parking lot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local woman was arrested and is facing charges after police say she left her two young children unattended in a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot.Police say 41-year-old Augusta Goll, of Monessen, was taken into custody outside the Walmart store located along Century Drive in West Mifflin on Tuesday after officers determined she left her two young children left unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot.According to court paperwork, police were called to the store around 2 p.m. by a passerby who noticed the children in the vehicle.When police arrived, and found a 1-year-old and...
