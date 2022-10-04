Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports ComplexLarry LeaseDallas, TX
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces RetirementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Related
Coworking space in Grapevine, Southlake renamed Lucid Private Offices
The workspaces include conference rooms, a full-service coffee lounge and IT infrastructure. (Courtesy Lucid Private Offices) Lucid Private Offices is the new name for WorkSuites, which offers workspaces to professionals, entrepreneurs and teams of up to 30 people. The Texas-based company has more than 24 locations, including locations at 1560 E. Southlake Blvd., Ste. 100, Southlake and at 1701 W. Northwest Hwy., Ste. 100, Grapevine.
McKinney Farmers Market has new schedule; Whataburger coming to east Plano and more top DFW-area news
The McKinney Farmers Market welcomes as many as 2,000 visitors each weekend, according to Chestnut Square Executive Director Jaymie Pedigo. (Courtesy Chestnut Square) The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Sept. 30-Oct. 6. The McKinney Farmers Market...
Sugaring NYC now offers waxing, cosmetic services in Plano
Sugaring NYC opened a new location, bringing its natural waxing paste to Plano. (Courtesy Sugaring NYC) Sugaring NYC opened its new Plano location Aug. 17. This salon offers hair removal services that use an organic sugar paste. It also offers a number of other cosmetic services, including keratin lash lifts. Sugaring NYC is located at 4025 Preston Road, Ste. 606, in Plano. 972-378-6599. www.sugaringnyc.com.
Dallas to hold meetings on accountability for housing equity
Dallas Accountability for Housing Equity meetings will aim to address issues concerning and create solutions for housing equity. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Dallas Department of Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization will host two public meetings in October to help develop long-term equitable and affordable housing in the city, according to a press release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Whataburger restaurant to be constructed in far east Plano
Texas-based chain Whataburger sells burgers, fries and shakes. (Courtesy Whataburger) A new Whataburger restaurant with a drive-thru will be constructed in far east Plano at the northeast corner of Renner Road and the President George Bush Turnpike. The restaurant is part of a larger development at that intersection from Turnpike Commons of Plano LLC, according to city planning documents. The Plano Planning & Zoning Commission approved a preliminary plat for the restaurant at its Aug. 15 meeting. Construction, estimated to cost $2.6 million, is scheduled to be completed in July, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Texas-based fast-food chain has more than 900 restaurants in 14 states, according to its website. It serves burgers, fries and shakes as well as chicken, salads and breakfast items. An address and phone number for this location are not yet available. www.whataburger.com.
Lewisville City Council approves economic development agreement for planned office, warehouse facility
A conceptual rendering shows the planned office and warehouse facility at 280 E. Corporate Drive, Lewisville. (Rendering courtesy the city of Lewisville) Lewisville City Council approved an economic development agreement for a planned office and warehouse facility during its Oct. 3 meeting. The developer, 280 Corporate LLC, plans to bring...
Safelite expanding into Frisco with new location
Safelite is planning to open a new location in Frisco by late spring 2023. (Courtesy Safelite) Safelite, the vehicle glass services company, is expecting to open its first Frisco location in late spring 2023 at 6065 Sports Village Road, according to a news release. Safelite leased a 9,357-square-foot space for seven years after working with Pangman Commercial, KM Realty and Frisco city officials to find the right location. Sports Village Road sits at the heart of the city and is accessible to many neighborhoods, said Jim Pangman of Pangman Commercial in a statement. www.safelite.com.
Principle Volkswagen brings new inventory to Grapevine
Principle Volkswagen opened a location in Grapevine on Sept. 30. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Principle Volkswagen has moved from Irving to a new Grapevine location. The 28,000-square-foot facility opened Sept. 30 and is located at 2351 William D. Tate Ave., Grapevine, according to the dealership’s website. The new location features updated amenities such, as the new business center and waiting area, the website stated. 833-620-7882. www.principlevwgrapevine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lewisville City Council denies Oncor’s rate change request
Lewisville City Council approved a resolution that will deny Oncor Electric Delivery Company's proposed rate change. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Lewisville City Council approved a resolution Oct. 3 that will deny Oncor Electric Delivery Company’s proposed rate change. Oncor filed an application with cities retaining original jurisdiction in May seeking...
Outer Loop project awaits bond funding; Denton County sees westward expansion
The Outer Loop regional connector project is an ongoing effort that is expected to persist for decades. (Courtesy Google) On the Oct. 7 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast, Community Impact Editors Miranda Jaimes and Samantha Douty weigh in on the Outer Loop regional freeway project, which seeks funding from a bond proposition on the Nov. 8 ballot in Denton County, and southern Denton County's efforts to scale for rapid population growth. Listen to hear these conversations and more news from across the metroplex.
Dallas Nails & Lashes offers cosmetic services in Plano
Dallas Nails & Lashes opened in Plano this summer. (Andrew Norsworthy/Community Impact) Dallas Nails & Lashes opened its new Plano location this summer. The salon offers guests a number of cosmetic services, including manicures, pedicures, lip waxing, eyebrow waxing and more. Dallas Nails & Lashes is located at 8408 Preston Road, Ste. 310, Plano. 214-407-8482. https://dallasnailsandlashesplano.com.
Becoming a super region: 6.7M people projected to live in the Austin-San Antonio corridor by 2030
From left, Mark Medici, San Antonio Business News publisher; Southwest Business Corporation Chair Charlie Amato; Roy Spence, chair and co-founder of the advertising agency GSD&M; and Community Impact CEO and founder John Garrett attend the ninth annual YTexas Summit. (Summer El-Shahawy/Community Impact) Nearly 1,000 business professionals and students gathered at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Learning Experience bringing child care service to Keller
The Learning Experience, a child care center with multiple locations in Texas, will open a new location in Keller in early November. (Courtesy The Learning Experience) The Learning Experience is set to open a Keller location at 150 Ridge Point Parkway, Keller, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Learning Experience is an academy for children from the ages of 6 weeks-6 years old. The child care facility teaches children early educational materials and social skills through exploration and play, according to The Learning Experience’s website. There are 14 The Learning Experience locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. Owner Ramesh Tinnanooru expects the new location to be open in the first week of November. This will be the franchisee’s third location, joining Richardson and Tulsa, Oklahoma, locations. Construction for this location, in the Center Stage Development, started two years ago, Tinnanooru stated. 817-837-5935. www.thelearningexperience.com.
Trinity Metro’s budgeted capital improvement projects scheduled to provide 2-mile line extensions, new station
Trinity Metro has $106.6 million included in the fiscal year 2022-23 capital expenditures budget, according to Chad Edwards, Trinity Metro’s vice president of planning and development. These improvements include a 2-mile extension to Fort Worth’s Medical District and a new station in Hurst. The rail extension will bring...
Plano ISD trustees extend one-time stipends to new employees
The Plano ISD board of trustees voted at their Oct. 3 meeting to extend stipends to new employees hired between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact) New employees hired in Plano ISD during the first half of the school year will get a one-time stipend as part of the district’s recruitment and retention efforts.
Carillon Parc plans on track with public library, commercial property
Carillon Parc is slated to be a nearly 43-acre mixed-use development at the corner of Hwy. 114 and White Chapel Boulevard. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) After almost five years of discussion and planning, the development of a space within Southlake’s Carillon neighborhood for commercial tenants and public space is set to break ground early next year.
Glitter Beauty Boutique offers eyelash care in Richardson
Glitter Beauty Boutique focuses on eyelash care, including volume and wispy eyelashes. (Courtesy Glitter Beauty Boutique) Glitter Beauty Boutique opened Aug. 13 at 400 N. Coit Road, Ste. 1920, Richardson. The boutique focuses on eyelash care, including volume and wispy eyelashes. Ownership said the business plans to offer hair extension services. Glitter Beauty Boutique is open seven days a week, with walk-ins welcome in addition to appointments. 832-523-1442. www.styleseat.com/glitterbeauty.
CBD & Tobacco Villa Smoke Shop selling vaping products, more in Plano
The new Plano shop offers a number of CBD and smoking products. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) CBD & Tobacco Villa Smoke Shop opened at Signature Plaza in Plano earlier in the summer. This dispensary offers a number of CBD products, such as vapes, edibles, chocolates, cigarettes and more. The shop is located at 9720 Coit Road, Ste. 200, in Plano. 972-292-9320.
Trophy Club trash service cost increases by 4%
The town of Trophy Club announced trash service rates increased by 4% on Oct. 1. (Courtesy Fotolia) The cost for trash service for Trophy Club residents increased by 4% on Oct. 1. Republic Services exercised an option in the contract signed in 2020 to increase residential and commercial collections. The...
Dessert Lab offers unique options in Richardson
Dessert Lab offers dishes such as a waffle ice cream sandwich. (Tracy Ruckel/Community Impact) Dessert Lab opened this summer in Richardson at 329 E. Polk St., Ste. 100. The dessert store offers a variety of unique dessert dishes, including a glazed doughnut ice cream sandwich and a waffle ice cream sandwich. The restaurant is open seven days a week after 5 p.m. on weekdays. 469-740-6600.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0