College Football News

AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 6

What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 6. Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 6 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football News

College Football Rankings: 1 To 131 After Week 6

College Football News 2022 college football rankings after Week 6 for all 131 teams with results and who’s up next week. The whole belief system of respecting the results when it comes to ranking teams doesn’t go out the window almost midway through the season, but it gets a major overhaul.
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football News

10 Best College Football Predictions Against The Spread Week 6

10 best predictions for the big Saturday of college football. What games appear to be the best bets and best picks for the Week 6 games?. We got the bad week out of the way. It was bound to happen, and hopefully those of you who know how this rolls timed the fade right.
NFL
FOX Sports

College football top plays: Utah-UCLA, Auburn-Georgia, more

Week 6 of the college football season is in full swing, and we've got you covered from start to finish. Currently, No. 11 Utah is facing No. 18 UCLA on FOX, while No. 7 Oklahoma State plays host to Texas Tech on FS1. Elsewhere, Auburn is battling No. 2 Georgia in an SEC tilt.
NFL
College Football News

San Diego State vs Hawaii Prediction, Game Preview

San Diego State vs Hawaii prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: San Diego State (2-3), Hawaii (1-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Boy tackled by security after running on field at Bucs game

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of Tampa Bay’s game against Atlanta on Sunday. A woman who identified herself as the child’s mother told The Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn’t release his information because he’s a juvenile. The officer said the mother has several children and was confused about which one jumped onto the field. Tampa Police Department spokesman Lt. Abe Carmack said there was “an incident involving a juvenile” at Raymond James Stadium during the game but no charges will be filed and no arrest was made. The incident occurred while the Buccaneers were lining up for an extra point after Leonard Fournette’s 1-yard touchdown run gave them a 6-0 lead.
TAMPA, FL
College Football News

Georgia Tech vs Duke Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia Tech vs Duke prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Georgia Tech (2-3), Duke (4-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines | Hot...
ATLANTA, GA
texashsfootball.com

The Best Texas High School Football Recruits in 4A for 2022

High school football has grown so much over the years. We now have national networks like ESPN and FOX Sports investing time and resources on high school broadcasts as they would for college football. As a result of its upgraded profile, we’ve also seen college scouts devote more time to recruiting high school players.
NFL
College Football News

Ohio vs Akron Prediction, Game Preview

Ohio vs Akron prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Ohio (2-3), Akron (1-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The Zips are playing better. The coaching under Joe Moorhead has been stronger than it’s been in years, and it’s showing...
ATHENS, OH
College Football News

East Carolina vs Tulane Prediction, Game Preview

East Carolina vs Tulane prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: East Carolina (3-2), Tulane (4-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines | Hot...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
College Football News

Eastern Michigan vs Western Michigan Prediction, Game Preview

Eastern Michigan vs Western Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Eastern Michigan (3-2), Western Michigan (2-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard. Week 6 Early Lines...
KALAMAZOO, MI

