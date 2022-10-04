Finastra has today announced that it has partnered with Kotak Mahindra Bank to support its new integrated corporate banking portal, Kotak FYN, using Finastra’s Unified Corporate Portal solution. Kotak Bank and Finastra have been working together since October 2021 to expand the Kotak FYN portal for business and corporate customers. The bank’s customers can use the new enterprise portal to carry out all trade services. By the last quarter of 2022, the Kotak FYN portal will include many other services, including account services, payments and collections, thus eliminating the need for multiple logins and disparate user interfaces.

