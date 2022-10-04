ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens Library, closed for bed bugs, makes plans to reopen

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
The Athens-Clarke County Library, still closed after last week’s discovery of bedbugs in the Baxter Street facility’s second floor, is making plans to reopen this coming Sunday. The Library says no overdue fines will be accrued on materials during the temporary closure.

The Athens Regional Library System announced Monday that the Athens-Clarke County Library on Baxter Street will remain closed through Saturday, Oct. 8, to allow time for treatment after bed bugs were discovered in the building on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Library officials plan to reopen the building to the public on Sunday, Oct. 9, for the library’s regular Sunday hours, 2 to 6 pm.

“The health and safety of our library visitors and staff are our highest priority,” said Athens Regional Library System Executive Director Valerie Bell. “We want to be as thorough as possible to effectively eliminate the issue, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The library building closed early Thursday, Sept. 29, after bed bugs were discovered on a chair on the second floor of the building.

No overdue fines will be accrued on materials checked out from the Baxter Street location during the temporary closure. Holds will also be extended.

Updates will be posted on the library’s website at athenslibrary.org/athens and on the library’s social media at www.facebook.com/AthensClarkeLibrary.

Patrons are encouraged to use the library’s online resources at athenslibrary.org, or visit other Athens Regional Library System locations.

The Athens-Clarke County Library is located at 2025 Baxter Street, Athens. For information, visit athenslibrary.org/athens.

