Stephen Colbert Gives Trump's Ugly 'Death Wish' Threat A Brutal Reality Check

By Ed Mazza
 5 days ago

Stephen Colbert called out former President Donald Trump for issuing a not-so-veiled threat against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

In a post on his struggling social media site, Trump said McConnell has a “ DEATH WISH ” for supporting “Democrat sponsored Bills.”

A Trump spokesperson later clarified that it was a “ political ” death wish. But Colbert wasn’t moved.

“Okay, but it’s never great when you have to clarify that your death wish is a metaphor,” Colbert said, then offered up an example to show the absurdity of it: “I want this mob to march on my opponent’s house. Figuratively. Which is metaphorically at 471 Pine Cone Road, and leave a severed horse’s head in his bed ― as an allegory for his head.”

The “Late Show” host also spotted some “overt racism” in Trump’s latest post in his Monday monologue:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

X-Factor
5d ago

you kinda know a guy is screwed when his lawyer hires a lawyer. things aren't going good in those meetings. put the clown shoe in jail already.

Stephen Kinkead
5d ago

Does this leftist echo head still consider himself a comedian? Do folks watch his show? How does he still have a show?

regina hogan
5d ago

The woke are the worse comedians. Imagine having Joe as president that can supply so many funny jokes and he's still stuck on Trump. He still wants to be noticed by the woke instead of being a funny comedian . He will never be a great comedian but B- night time low rated show.

