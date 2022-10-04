ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Inside the GOP's heated, leaky race to lead a powerful House panel

By Olivia Beavers
POLITICO
POLITICO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4diWwM_0iL87qkl00

Vern Buchanan‘s GOP colleagues have an anonymous warning for his campaign to lead a powerful House panel: It’s not locked up yet.

While early reports indicated the Floridian had the votes for the top GOP spot on the Ways and Means Committee shored up, there are signs Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.) has gained ground. He’s aggressively working members of the House Steering Committee — who will decide who gets the plum position — and touting higher fundraising numbers.

POLITICO spoke to more than two dozen of the current members of the roughly 30-member committee about who they support, granting anonymity so lawmakers could speak frankly. That vote tally shows the three-way race has no guaranteed winner; one Steering member said the dynamics have “shifted significantly.” Though Rep. Adrian Smith (R-Neb.), who is known as more of a policy wonk, trails the other two.

“We knew early on whenever we got in the race that no one had it locked up,” Jason Smith said in an interview. “And the reporting early on said that it was a lock for Vern and we knew that it wasn’t, and I feel comfortable where we’re at.”

Among the members who were willing to answer, the results suggest Buchanan and Jason Smith will be going head-to-head, with three main groups in the mix: Buchanan supporters, anti-Buchanan voters and those who are still undecided or declining to answer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M6wV9_0iL87qkl00
Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.) speaks during a campaign event in Sarasota, Fla., in October 2020. | Chris O'Meara/AP Photo

The voting process itself could easily work against Buchanan. Members need a simple majority to win, but if no candidate receives a majority in a three-way race, then the lowest person drops out and the panel goes to the second ballot. A handful of Steering members said they are supporting “one of the Smiths,” while others said they were backing Adrian Smith but would shift support to Jason Smith if it went to a second ballot.

However, there are some unknowns to consider that could shift the race to lead Ways and Means — which has jurisdiction over taxes and other revenue-raising measures — in anyone’s favor. The Steering panel makeup will adjust as Republicans look to replace the seats of at least three retiring members and fill new regional representative seats, which will be impacted by where Republicans win seats in the midterms. Plus, expected shuffling to House leadership will highly impact the committee.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s vote will be decisive. If he wins the speakership, as expected, the GOP leader would then have four votes on Steering, whereas other members only have one, plus a designee that is expected to vote alongside him. At least two Steering members telegraphed to POLITICO that they would at least partially base their vote on McCarthy’s choice. And Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), a McCarthy ally who is expected to rise to majority leader with little to no trouble, will have two votes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PslRV_0iL87qkl00
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., arrives during a ceremony at the Capitol in Washington, on Sept. 29, 2022. | Andrew Harnik/AP Photo

While cozying up to Steering members is a big part of the game, as well as fundraising, some Republicans felt Buchanan took it too far. His attempts to project confidence in the race have backfired among some members — the question is how much.

Multiple lawmakers on the panel believe the Florida Republican’s team is behind leaked comments to a beltway newsletter that suggest Buchanan is the future chair. That’s including a recent one from National Republican Congressional Committee Chair Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), as well as some from McCarthy himself and Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), the Republican Study Committee chair.

Steering members don’t deny that McCarthy and company made the comments, but they argue those statements of support are typically trotted out to encourage GOP donors to pull out their wallets. Leaking such comments in order to publicly suggest it was genuine support felt like a “gotcha” moment, according to some frustrated Steering members.

“I don’t believe that information should be made public,” said Jason Smith, calling it the “worst thing” to do in such a race. “And it definitely should not be put to the press to try to help promote or push a certain agenda or candidate. And when that happens, it does backfire.”

Buchanan’s office declined an interview request for this story, as the Floridian’s state was grappling with Hurricane Ian. In a statement provided to POLITICO, he said he was focused on Republicans taking back the House next year.

That’s not to say Buchanan doesn’t still have his supporters. The Sarasotan comes from a blue-collar background but built up a net worth that exceeds $100 million. He lives in an area and a state that is primed for thick-pocketed donors. And he has delivered on his dollars.

Buchanan leads the other candidates in terms of fundraising, giving House Republicans’ campaign arm $3.1 million this cycle as well as over $320,000 to members and candidates. Jason Smith, who has vowed to match Buchanan, follows him with $2.5 million to the NRCC as well as $620,000 for members and candidates this cycle. And Adrian Smith has elected to give $1.3 million directly to candidates and committees, rather than routing it through the NRCC.

Buchanan also has the seniority argument on his side, holding every single subcommittee leadership role on the panel in his eight congressional terms — though he is tied in terms of time serving on the panel with Adrian Smith. And he enjoys the support of the only GOP Steering member who is publicly airing his vote plans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NMEm6_0iL87qkl00
Rep. Adrian Smith (R-Neb.), joined by fellow House Republicans, speaks at a press conference at the Capitol on June 15, 2022 in Washington, D.C. | Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“You tell me who’s better than him as a candidate for that position,” said Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly, who praised the other talent in the race. “I said, ‘You’re the guy. I mean, I’ve checked everything you said about yourself. I’ve checked your resume. … You are exactly who you say you are.’”

But members say you still can’t count out Jason Smith. In addition to his vow last month to match Buchanan monetarily, he impressed Steering members with a pitch about his humble beginnings, revealed for the first time in his career.

“I lived in a single wide trailer most of my life and then we upgraded to a double wide,” Jason Smith said, describing how he bought his family farm that had an outhouse and a water pump where he’d wash his hands.

“I always felt like I never needed to tell anyone and probably to be honest, I didn’t want people to know because I serve with millionaires and I’m not one. I still have student loans,” said the Missouri Republican, who said he shared his story because those experiences can help him “be a better leader for the committee on those issues.”

Adrian Smith, for his part, said while he’s his own man, his colleagues have told him that he is “most similar to Kevin Brady,” the Republican who is retiring from leading Ways and Means.

Jason Smith could enjoy plenty of support from the anti-Buchanan contingency, with some feeling prickly that the Floridian’s efforts to build relationships within the conference and the big checks only really started when he wanted the committee slot. One Steering member recalled how Buchanan had escalated his courting attempts, hosting key lawmakers for a series of cocktails and cigar gatherings, among other events. That’s normal during a committee race, but members said he had more ground to make up than the others.

The other two candidates in the race appeared to take thinly veiled jabs at Buchanan over those charm offensives.

“I was giving to candidates before I was running for chair,” Adrian Smith said. “So it’s not just all of a sudden.”

“It’s not like I just started because I was running a race,” echoed Jason Smith. “I think most members will say that I have the most substantial relationships with the largest number of Republicans up here.”

Comments / 3

Related
POLITICO

Republicans slash ad buys in N.H. Senate race as Hassan leads

Senate Republicans’ campaign arm is pulling millions of dollars in spending from New Hampshire’s race to shore up other candidates across the board, as Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan continues to poll ahead of her challenger. The National Republican Senatorial Committee is canceling the remainder of its fall ad...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Buckle up, Congress: A ‘very lame’ lame duck is coming after the election

Tens of billions in hurricane relief for Florida are landing on Congress’ to-do list for a post-election lame-duck session that already looked grueling. It may take weeks for Florida officials and the Biden administration to come up with a federal aid estimate to rebuild following Hurricane Ian. Ultimately, both parties expect a whopping price tag that loads further labor on lawmakers returning to Washington after the midterms.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
The Independent

GOP nominee sparks confusion by blaming Biden for children drinking water instead of juice

A Republican running for Nevada’s US Senate seat is blaming the Biden administration for forcing a mother buy water instead of juice for her children. “There was a mom the other day that said she had to stop buying juice for her children and they had to switch to water to go to school,” Adam Laxalt, the former attorney general of Nevada, told Fox News on Friday. “These are the decisions that Nevada families are making thanks to all this reckless spending and these terrible energy policies.”
NEVADA STATE
The Hill

Cortez Masto trails in poll of key Nevada Senate race

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) is trailing her Republican opponent, Adam Laxalt, by 2 points in her bid for reelection, according to a new CNN poll released on Thursday. With just over four weeks left until Election Day, 48 percent of likely voters said they support Laxalt, compared to the 46 percent that said they back Cortez Masto, according to the poll.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Emmer
Person
Adrian Smith
Person
Kevin Brady
Person
Steve Scalise
The Hill

Boebert in statistical tie with challenger in reelection bid: Democratic poll

Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) lead in her reelection race has narrowed to 2 percentage points over her Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch, according to a new Keating Research poll. The Democratic firm, which conducted the poll on behalf of Frisch’s campaign, found 47 percent of likely voters indicated support for Boebert, compared to 45 percent who…
ELECTIONS
Newsweek

Republican Chairman Under Fire for Using Fake Homemade ID to Vote

The Alabama Republican Party Chairman, a supporter of the state's voter ID law, used a non-valid ID to vote in at least two recent elections. In November 2020 and the party primaries in May 2022, Alabama GOP Chairman John Wahl showed up to the polls with what looked like an employee badge. Along with his name, the card read "Regional Press Secretary" and identified "The Office of State Auditor," according to an image obtained by AL.com.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Gop#House#Floridian#Anti Buchanan
Newsweek

The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm

With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
POLITICO

Mark Kelly went face to face with Arizona GOP nominee Blake Masters and Libertarian Marc Victor on Thursday night. Here's a breakdown of some of the biggest moments.

"Joe Biden is absolutely the president," said Masters. What's happening: In a debate that tackled issues ranging from abortion to the 2020 election, inflation and immigration, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Republican Blake Masters, along with Libertarian candidate Marc Victor, went toe-to-toe Thursday night in the first debate in one of the battleground races that could determine control of the Senate.
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

CNN Pundit Shrugs Off Herschel Walker Abortion Scandal Because ‘There's Too Much at Stake’

CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings on Wednesday declared that he was unbothered about revelations that GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion, claiming “there’s too much at stake” for Republicans.In the wake of The Daily Beast reporting that Walker—who is running on an extreme anti-abortion platform—urged his former girlfriend to get an abortion in 2009 and then paid for it, conservative lawmakers, officials, and media figures have all rallied around the ex-football hero.Right-wing talk radio host Dana Loesch, for instance, made it abundantly clear on Tuesday that despite her anti-abortion principles, she doesn’t care that Walker paid...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

Midterm elections roundup: Unpacking Senate scenarios

The battle over the Senate is being fought on a knife’s edge, with Republicans needing a net gain of just one seat to take control of the chamber. So what would a good night for Republicans (or Democrats) actually look like? And what about if democracy or the economy end up being the top issues for voters?
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
POLITICO

Mark your calendars: The Jan. 6 select committee has set its expected final hearing for 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13. No live witnesses are expected.

Panel lawmakers shifted the date from last week because of Hurricane Ian’s arrival in Florida. Rescheduled: The Jan. 6 select committee scheduled what is expected to be its final hearing for Thursday, Oct. 13 at 1:00 p.m. The hearing had been set to take place last week, but panel lawmakers shifted the date because of Hurricane Ian’s arrival in Florida.
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
265K+
Followers
15K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy