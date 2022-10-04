The UCSB women earned their sixth draw of the season, finishing 0-0 against UC San Diego in a Big West match Thursday at Harder Stadium. The Gauchos, now 2-6-6 overall and 1-1-3 in conference play, started off strong, striking against the Tritons’ defense and putting up five shots in the first 45 minutes. But even with their persistence, the Gauchos could not find the back of the net, resulting in a 0-0 score heading into the half.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO