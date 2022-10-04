Read full article on original website
Clean up of salt pile that devastated Mentor Marsh will cost another $3 million - increasing tab to more than $13.5 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s going to cost another $2.97 million to clean up the infamous “salt fill site” that contaminated Mentor Marsh decades ago and created a major environmental disaster that is still being dealt with today. The additional funds will increase the amountallocated for the...
Ongoing substance use disorder crisis demands state, federal policy responses: Brian Lane and Daniel Lettenberger-Klein
CLEVELAND -- The substance use disorder crisis in our region, and across the country, is not going away. In fact, it’s getting worse. The state of Ohio is ground zero for opioid overdose deaths, leading the nation with an overdose death rate of 38.3 per 100,000, compared to 21.6 per 100,000 nationally. And it’s not just about opioids anymore. The crisis has worsened and evolved. We are now in the fourth wave of the epidemic characterized by concurrent stimulant and synthetic opioid abuse.
Tim Ryan forgets it’s your money - your choice: Bernie Moreno
WESTLAKE, Ohio – You should decide what kind of car you buy. You’d think this wouldn’t be in dispute, but you’d be wrong. Democrats like Ohio’s failed 20-year congressman Tim Ryan think they should decide for you. Just three years ago, Tim Ryan harshly criticized...
Three strategies to address Ohio’s ‘benefit cliff’: John Corlett
Guest columnist John Corlett is president of The Center for Community Solutions. Many of us who study public policy as it relates to poverty have long talked about eliminating or reducing the “benefit cliff.”
J.D. Vance addresses ‘Common Good’ conservative academic conference in interlude from campaign trail
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio – Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance spoke to a couple hundred ideological allies while keynoting a conservative, Catholic academic conference in Eastern Ohio Saturday night, capping a day of more typical campaign activities with a month to go until the Nov. 8 election. Vance was billed to...
Daniel P. Troy for the Ohio House 23rd District: endorsement editorial
Daniel P. Troy is a political throwback to the days of bipartisanship, moderation and congenial relationships across the aisle. That may be the biggest reason the 74-year-old Democrat from Willowick is still in office in increasingly red Lake County. A longtime Lake County commissioner who was elected to the Ohio...
Rep. Shontel Brown joins nationally known Democratic leaders to drum up support at Saturday campaign event in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – In an election when turnout of reliable supporters looms large, national, state and local Democratic politicians turned to one of the safest Democratic congressional districts to drum up enthusiasm Saturday, exactly one month before the Nov. 8 election. Rep. Shontel Brown, who is running for re-election...
Gov. Mike DeWine campaign ad attacks Nan Whaley over coronavirus relief spending that DeWine has campaigned on
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine’s reelection campaign is airing a new TV attack ad criticizing Democratic opponent Nan Whaley for supporting the federal American Rescue Plan Act, a coronavirus relief bill. But what the ad doesn’t mention is that for almost a year, DeWine has been touting...
A U.S. Senate race dominated by sloganeering, not substance: Thomas Suddes
Ambition can do terrible things to an Ohio politician. If you think otherwise, here’s Exhibit No. 1: The U.S. Senate campaigns of Republican J.D. (James David) Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan. Ryan and Vance are competing to succeed U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, a Terrace Park Republican, who after two...
Walleye fishermen still struggling on Lake Erie: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After enjoying a tremendous summer of walleye fishing all along the Ohio shoreline of Lake Erie, anglers this week are wondering where all of the walleye have gone. Bob Hanko at Cranberry Creek Marina keeps his Huron area shop open until late October so anglers have...
Ohio is about to hold elections for unconstitutional congressional and legislative districts. Here’s how it happened
COLUMBUS, Ohio – When Ohio voters choose the state’s congressional delegation and most of the state legislature during the 2022 general election, they will be electing people to represent districts that have twice been ruled unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court. If that seems bizarre, that’s because it...
New Ohio bill could freeze property taxes for Cuyahoga County seniors, but has long road to passage
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County may, one day, be able to freeze property taxes for homeowners over the age of 60 and with a total income less than $50,000. Rep. Tom Patton (Rep.) introduced House Bill 726 this week, which would grant counties with populations greater than one million – only Cuyahoga – the ability to apply the tax freeze, if approved by county council and the executive.
Tim Ryan is the right choice for Ohio’s veterans and military personnel: Don Moss and Gus Biggio
WOOSTER, Ohio -- Ohio is home to over 860,000 veterans and 90,000 veteran-owned businesses. Another 6,700 active-duty service members also hail from the Buckeye State. Those who have served our nation in uniform are able to access care at one of the 46 Department of Veterans Affairs facilities across the state.
Ohio casinos and racinos are on a hot streak after second straight month of record gambling revenue
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio’s casinos and racinos have had two record months, breaking records for gambling revenue in September and August. Combined, the 11 facilities reported $188.6 million in gambling revenue in September, up from $185.4 million made in the same month last year, according to reports Wednesday from the Ohio Casino Control and Lottery commissions. September 2021 was also a record month.
Ohioans should follow J.D. Vance’s advice and vote out state’s failed GOP leaders
In a Sept. 25 Plain Dealer article (“Both Vance, Ryan say they are leading in race for the Senate”), J.D. Vance was quoted saying, “Let people know that the problems in this country are caused by bad leadership, and to fix those problems, we need better leaders.”
FanDuel Ohio promo code activates $100 pre-registration bonus this weekend
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. You can now pre-register with FanDuel in the Buckeye State with our FanDuel Ohio promo code. Click here to pre-register for a $100...
Loretta Lynn legacy: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The longest reigning Queen of England, Elizabeth II has been followed into eternal rest by the longest reigning ‘Queen of Country’ Loretta Lynn, who passed peacefully in her sleep at her Tennessee home at age 90. Fitting that the songstress passed in her sleep at...
How the Browns can slow Justin Herbert and the explosive Chargers offense: Film Review
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As the Browns prepare for the Chargers, the obvious concern is slowing down Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert. Though fighting a rib injury, the former Oregon star has already thrown for 1,250 and nine touchdowns in just four games. At 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, Herbert has incredible arm strength and great feet inside or outside the pocket. He throws from various platforms needed in today’s NFL, and is very accurate.
Moeller pulls out 25-10 win at St. Ignatius: Highlights, by the numbers
PARMA, Ohio — The state’s No. 1-ranked team in Division I made its second trip to Northeast Ohio. Just like Archbishop Moeller’s season-opening victory at Massillon Washington, the Crusaders again returned to Cincinnati without a loss after their 25-10 victory Saturday against St. Ignatius at Byers Field in Parma.
Browns vs. Chargers: Live updates from Cleveland’s Week 5 game
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers are both looking for their third win of the season on Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. For the Browns defense, the test will be whether they can stop the No. 1 passing offense in the...
