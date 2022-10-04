Read full article on original website
Related
I bought a FedEx van and turned it into my dream home – it even has two doors to keep me warm in the winter
WITH the cost of living rising and house prices being expensive, many people are seeking more alternatives homes to live in. And one person who certainly fits that bill is Jonathan Norris, who bought an old FedEx delivery van to turn into an epic home. The US-based former army vet...
CARS・
CNBC
Go inside the most expensive home for sale in the Hamptons: $150,000,000
This $150-million beachfront estate is the priciest for sale in the Hamptons. The 4-acre oceanfront compound hidden behind tall hedges and an electronic mansion gate is called La Dune and the estate includes a pair of mansions with a total of 21,000 sq ft of living space, 19 bedrooms and 16 baths. The grounds include a private gravel drive, two swimming pools and a sunken tennis court. If the home sells for any where near its asking price it will break a record in the Hamptons, but it hasn't been easy to find a buyer. The 9-figure trophy home has been on and off the market since 2016. Take an exclusive tour with CNBC's Ray Parisi and La Dune's listing agent Shawn Elliott of Nest Seekers.
Mum's horror as a huge two-storey 'castle' is suddenly built next door - blocking her home's daylight and letting neighbours look into her BATHROOM
An Australian mum is outraged and stunned by a huge house going up next door that she claims will rob her family of privacy and is already blocking out her daylight. Livia, who didn't want to use her surname, is upset by the sheer size and proximity of the emerging 'castle' next to her family's home in Concord West, in Sydney's inner west.
I’m an interior design pro – 5 mistakes that make your home look cheap, including how you hang your curtains
EVER wondered if you were inadvertently making your home look cheap?. One interior design pro set the record straight on which home design faux-pas could be cheapening your home. Reynard Lowell is a design enthusiast and digital content creator. He took to YouTube to share his top five home design...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Powerful & Under-$30 Vacuum Is a ‘Staple’ For Homes With Furry Pets
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When you’re a pet parent, there are a few things you get used to. You always wake up in the middle of the night from your pets; they meow or bark a bunch after snacks, so you give them more, and of course, the fur. You find hair everywhere: on your clothes, couch, and every nook of your home.
PETS・
I’m a cleaning pro – how to banish soap scum for good using a $1 item
CLEANING up shower scum on glass shower doors can be difficult and unpleasant. However, one cleaning pro has shared a trick that changes the game. Chiana Dickson, who describes herself as a "stickler for keeping a clean home," wrote in a post for Homes & Gardens about how she instantly dissolved soap scum on glass shower doors.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: Fresh Paint Takes This Kitchen from Cookie-Cutter to Custom in a $500 Redo
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. A lot of times, if you’re looking to make major change in the kitchen without spending major money or doing any major heavy-lifting, paint is the answer. Painting your cabinets can make appliances and counters and floors look completely new again, as was the case for Shweta Pathak’s (@houseofsuris) kitchen.
I Have Only Two (Tiny) Kitchen Cabinets — Here’s How I Manage to Store Things in Style
Marlen is a writer first, vintage hoarder second, and donut fiend third. If you have a passion for finding the best taco joints in Chicago or want to talk about Doris Day movies, then she thinks an afternoon coffee date is in order. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Having a Massive Fall Sale With up to 50% Off Just About Everything
Bed Bath & Beyond is one of those places that has pretty much everything and anything you could possibly need. From pots and pans and hair styling tools to mattresses, vacuum cleaners, and coffee makers,n you could furnish your entire home courtesy of Bed Bath & Beyond. And right now, the retailer is hosting a Fall Savings Event during which you can save up to 50% on pretty much everything in-store and online. Looking to overhaul your entire cookware collection? Then check out the Our Table 10-piece cookware set, which is marked down to just $60. The set comes with two...
tinyhousetalk.com
432 Sq. Ft. Log Cabin w Ground Floor Bedroom
Here’s a beautiful 432 sq. ft. log cabin that started as an Amish-built frame and was built out by the folks at Square Nail Rustics. It comes fully furnished and ready to take just about anywhere (as long as your town allows, of course). The cabin has a lovely...
Allrecipes.com
Why Is The Internet Obsessed With IKEA's Newest Kitchen Product?
IKEA, home to our favorite furniture and Swedish meatballs, and now, our new kitchen organization obsession. Yes, IKEA has stepped up its kitchen products and one in particular has caught the eye of the internet and is taking TikTok — and seemingly the whole internet — by storm.
tinyhousetalk.com
Modern & Deightful M2 22 ft For Sale
Meet the M2, a stunning 22 ft tiny house built by TruForm tiny and available immediately for purchase. The modern THOW has two lofts, one designed as a bedroom and the other perfect for storage or guest space. The highlight of this tiny home is the living room, complete with...
tinyhousetalk.com
‘Quite A Party THOW’ for Family of 5
Are you thinking there’s no way a family of 5 could fit in a tiny house? Well Indigo River Tiny Homes has proved otherwise with their 39′ Homesteader model custom-built for a family that wanted to sleep five people comfortably!. With a gooseneck bedroom for the parents, a...
domino
Shrinking the Vanity and Ditching the Tub Made This Bleak Bathroom Feel Brighter and Bigger
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. You know your bathroom is tiny when you can’t even open the door all the way. For years, Domino’s deputy commerce editor, Samantha Weiss-Hills, had to enter her Indiana bathroom with caution as to not knick her vanity. Eventually, she resorted to sticking a foam pad on the one side as a layer of protection until the day came when she and her husband, Alex, decided it was time to start fresh. “Even the shower made the space feel smaller than it was,” recalls Weiss-Hills. “It took up so much room and the curtain caused it to feel dark—you couldn’t tell there was a window in there.”
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A $24 Peel-And-Stick Project Makes a Basic IKEA Vanity Look MUCH More Expensive
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Statement-making natural wood vanities are having a moment in bathrooms right now, and for good reason: They’re beautiful! They look like high-quality furniture and they add storage under the sink, too — a win-win. Solid wood vanities can also be quite expensive, but they don’t have to be, thanks to examples set by a couple of DIYers featured on Apartment Therapy.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A Plain Fireplace’s Renter-Friendly Redo Only Cost $57
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
Before and After: This 152-Square-Foot, 1976 Camper’s Renovation Keeps the ’70s Vibes But Adds a Colorful Twist
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Ariane Walder (they/them), my partner Zach, and our two dogs Toaster and Daxman. Location: Everywhere. Type of home: RV. Size: 152 square...
CARS・
Comments / 0