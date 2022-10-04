ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawson, GA

Americus Times-Recorder

What’s going on at Georgia Southwestern State University

GSW Alumni are invited to the first of many Canes After Hours events – this month at Pretoria Fields Taproom in Albany. Presented by Colony Bank, this event is for GSW alumni to network with fellow alumni in the surrounding Albany and Leesburg area. October 6 – MBA Virtual...
AMERICUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Mrs. Deborah Mills Aldridge: October 6, 2022

Mrs. Deborah Mills Aldridge, age 70, went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 6, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, October 9, 2022 in the chapel of Aldridge Funeral Services. Reverend Matt Johnson will officiate the service. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. A visitation will be held in the chapel of Aldridge Funeral Services on Saturday, October 8th from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. The following gentlemen are asked to serve as active pall bearers: Michael Hernandez, Darrell Arrington, Danny Minick, Billy Minick, Clarke Story, Chris Hooks, Kris Bowden, and Chuck Payne. Doctors Lou Riccardi and Alex Riccardi-Turner, along with their office and staff, will serve as honorary pall bearers.
AMERICUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Frances Hunter Dykes: September 30, 2022

Frances Hunter Dykes, 78, of Atlanta, GA, died on September 30, 2022. Fran was born in Americus, GA, to Wingate and Martha Dykes. Fran was a member of the Junior Service League of Americus and the National Society of The Colonial Dames of America. She enjoyed doing acts of service for local humane societies and helped many animals throughout her life.
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus: City auction happening on Saturday, October 8

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The City Auction is happening this weekend. The auction will be on Oct. 8, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Potential buyers can preview the items being sold on Oct. 7, from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. Items being sold include vehicles, furniture, and more. The auction will be in parking lot […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

South Georgia counties under increased fire danger

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The U.S. National Weather Service is warning residents of increased fire danger in some parts of south Georgia. A combination of warmer temperatures, dry air and dry soils has led to a greater risk for wildfires, according to the weather service. Officials said to avoid burning...
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

Man shot after wielding knife and bow at Columbus officers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus police officer is on paid administrative leave following a early morning shooting on Saturday. Officers approached a man along 3rd Avenue just before 2a.m. following a call regarding a domestic dispute. A report from the police department states the man responded by pulling out a knife and chain. The report states the man did not respond to multiple attempts to de-escalate the situation.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Two juveniles hit by vehicle on Steam Mill Road, one has died

UPDATE 10/06/2022 11:34 a.m. – The Columbus Police has released new details about a deadly hit-and-run on Steam Mill Road in which one child was killed and a second seriously injured. According to police the victims, both pedestrians, are an eleven-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl. Police said the girl was pronounced dead at the […]
COLUMBUS, GA
southgatv.com

Liberty Expressway traffic alert

ALBANY, GA – The speed limit will drop and outside shoulders will close on a portion of US 82/State Route (SR) 520/Liberty Expressway as a contractor prepares to begin construction to extend Westover Boulevard into Lee County. Starting Thursday, Oct. 13th, the speed limit will be set at 45...
ALBANY, GA
WTVM

Suspect in custody for deadly Columbus hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man has been arrested and faces several charges in the deadly Steam Mill Road hit-and-run accident in Columbus. According to Columbus police, 29-year-old DeAntre Wolfe called to turn himself into police custody on Friday afternoon. Authorities have charged him with the following crimes:. Homicide by...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run on Steam Mill Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in a hit-and-run that left a 13-year-old girl dead and an eleven-year-old boy seriously injured on Steam Mill Road on Thursday. According to police, DeAntre Wolfe has been arrested in connection to the hit-and-run. Police said Wolfe turned himself in on Friday at […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Two Georgia men arrested on a total of twenty counts relating to armed drug trafficking & distribution

CORDELE, Ga. (WRBL) — Two Georgia men were arrested on Oct. 4 for over a dozen charges relating to drug distribution and trafficking, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). A fourth-month investigation led to the arrest of two 26-year-olds — Grayling Coley and Marqavious Gaston. Officials say search warrants were executed on three […]
CORDELE, GA
southgatv.com

GBI’s big drug bust in Cordele

CORDELE, GA – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration concluded a four-month drug trafficking investigation targeting Grayling Coley. Search warrants were executed on the residences used by Coley for his drug distribution. Coley supplied large quantities of methamphetamine, and heroin/fentanyl and was escorted by an individual armed with AR-15 styled rifle, acting as Coley’s security during the drug transactions.
CORDELE, GA
Cordele Dispatch

Ribbon Cutting held for new local business

Brown’s Awesome Cleaning Service held thier ribbon cutting Tuesday at the Cordele Crisp Chamber of Commerce. Brown’s is locally owned by Joyce Brown, they clean residential and commercial buildings. Ms. Brown said if she cleans your home or business it will be done right. To contact Brown’s Awesome...
CORDELE, GA

