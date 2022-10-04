Mrs. Deborah Mills Aldridge, age 70, went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 6, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, October 9, 2022 in the chapel of Aldridge Funeral Services. Reverend Matt Johnson will officiate the service. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. A visitation will be held in the chapel of Aldridge Funeral Services on Saturday, October 8th from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. The following gentlemen are asked to serve as active pall bearers: Michael Hernandez, Darrell Arrington, Danny Minick, Billy Minick, Clarke Story, Chris Hooks, Kris Bowden, and Chuck Payne. Doctors Lou Riccardi and Alex Riccardi-Turner, along with their office and staff, will serve as honorary pall bearers.

AMERICUS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO