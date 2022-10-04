Read full article on original website
Related
WOWO News
One injured in overnight shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting overnight Sunday. Police were patrolling the area of Hanna Street and Hayden Street at 3:24 a.m. when they heard several gunshots nearby. Dispatch received a report on a shooting at the East Central Towers Apartments in the 900 block of East Washington Boulevard just east of downtown. Police arrived and found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the apartments.
WOWO News
Three injured in wrong way crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating after a wrong way crash injured three people Saturday night. Officers were called to the intersection of South Lafayette Street and East Paulding Road at 10:43 p.m. on a report of a crash involving an SUV going north on South Lafayette—the wrong way—when it crashed head-on into a van.
WOWO News
Mayor Tom Henry arrested for OWI
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Mayor Tom Henry was arrested early Sunday morning for an OWI. According to our partners in news at ABC 21, officials with the Allen County Jail confirmed that 70-year-old Tom Henry was booked into the Allen County Jail for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
13abc.com
Man facing slew of charges in West Toledo fatal shooting pleads not guilty
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man facing a series of charges in the murder of Eric Ham pleaded not guilty on Thursday. Adam Links pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder with gun specifications, murder with gun specifications, aggravated robbery with gun specifications, felonious assault with gun specifications, and abuse of a corpse on Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWO News
Man In Life Threatening Condition After Thursday Night Motorcycle Crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a Thursday Night incident that has left one man critically injured. Shortly before 6:30 P.M. Thursday, Police responded to the 5900 block of Cross Creek Boulevard where they located an adult male laying on the side of the roadway unresponsive. Paramedics provided medical attention to the victim before transporting him to a local hospital where he was listed with life threatening injuries. A witness told investigators that as they were driving on Cross Creek, they observed the male laying on the side of the roadway. There were no witnesses that actually witnessed the crash. It is believed that the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Cross Creek as the driver lost control. The driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and it is unclear if speed or alcohol was a determining factor.
Man shot overnight in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot overnight in west Toledo. He has been transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Toledo police said the shooting happened around midnight at Orchard Farms Apartments in the 4300 block of West Alexis Road. Police are investigating the incident. If you have...
Co-defendant in Damia Ezell case among three shot in north Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — One of the co-defendants in a February murder of a child was shot early Thursday morning in north Toledo less than 24 hours after posting bond. Carmanetta Wilson, 23, was one of three people shot in a vehicle just after 2:30 a.m., according to a police report. Wilson is one of the co-defendants in the murder case of 10-year-old Damia Ezell.
No suspects in custody following Whitmer HS football shooting, all 3 victims expected to recover
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Whitmer High School student and two adults - one male, one female - were shot outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium on Friday night during a game between Whitmer and Central Catholic, according to Washington Local Schools spokesperson Katie Peters. All three were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
13abc.com
Toledo man convicted of child endangerment after police say a toddler shot himself
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man charged in connection to the shooting of a toddler in Toledo was convicted of endangering children. Tyson Hawkins withdrew his previous not guilty plea and pleaded guilty to an endangering children charge Thursday. Court documents say Hawkins was lying on his bed with a...
13abc.com
Case Files: A Toledo mother is shot and killed while reading a book
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was the evening of January 3, 2017, Katie Ferguson was sitting in her front room reading. According to Toledo Police, just after 8:30 p.m., someone fired multiple shots into the bay window of Katie’s home on Atlantic Avenue. The 40-year-old mother was hit multiple...
Person shot outside east Toledo bar after argument
TOLEDO, Ohio — A fight at an east Toledo bar ends with one man shot overnight. The incident happened around midnight outside of Mahoney’s Irish Pub on Woodville Road near East Broadway Street. Toledo Police on scene tell us that the victim, 43-year-old Marquise Leach, was involved in...
WOWO News
Indiana State Police in Fort Wayne remind drivers to prepare for the fall seasonal hazards
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Release) – Halloween, pumpkin spice, football, and combines in the field…Fall is definitely upon us, but costume parties and football rivalries are not the only things for which we need to prepare. Falling leaves and colder temperatures are making their appearance as well. With these changes come driving hazards more unique to autumn than other times of the year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOWO News
Williams County school bus involved in a crash with a semi
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – A Williams County, Ohio school bus was involved a crash with a semi Thursday morning. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. at County Road 16 and U.S. Highway 20 in Madison Township. The bus was southbound on County Road 16 and approached the stop sign at U.S. 20. When the bus entered the intersection from the stop sign, it was struck by a semi that was eastbound on U.S. 20.
Police investigating west Toledo robbery
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man robbed a Vito's Pizza in west Toledo Tuesday. Toledo Police responded to a robbery call at the Vito's Pizza and Subs on Douglas Rd. around 11 p.m. When officers arrived, Hailee Miller, 19, and Drain Corso, 20, stated they were working inside the restaurant when a man wearing a blue bandana entered the business holding a handgun. The man demanded they open the.
13abc.com
TPD: Toledo man overdoses while driving car, crashes into home
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested after police say he overdosed while driving his vehicle and crashed into a home. Toledo Police say numerous 911 calls came in reporting that about a man was driving recklessly and overdosing in his vehicle. According to TPD, police observed David...
abc57.com
Goshen Police asking for help identifying person in surveillance photos
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Goshen Police have released surveillance photos of a person they would like to identify as part of a theft investigation. If you have any information about this person's identity, please call 574-533-8661 or email police@goshencity.com. Please reference case number 22GOS03375.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Allen County Coroner IDs victim in Sunday shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a shooting in the 300 block of West Wildwood Avenue Sunday night. The coroner’s office says that just before 11:30 p.m., several shots were fired at 19-year-old Yael Edu Esparza who was inside a car. Esparaza was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
wfft.com
Man killed in Wildwood Avenue shooting identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man who was killed in a shooting on Wildwood Avenue on Sunday has been identified. The Allen County Coroner's Office says the shooting victim is 19-year-old Yael Edu Esparza of Fort Wayne. Police say Esparza was in his vehicle when someone fired multiple shots...
13abc.com
Second man wanted in deadly drive-by murder arrested
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who’s been on the run for nearly three months after a deadly drive-by shooting in July is now in jail. James Hairston, 30, was booked Friday in the Lucas County Jail. He was wanted in connection to the July 5 murder of 24-year-old Annise Purifie, who was found shot in his car near the intersection of Central and Jeep Parkway.
19-year-old found overnight with apparent gunshot wound in north Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 19-year-old was taken to the hospital after police say he was shot overnight in north Toledo. The victim, Tyrice McCall, was located at a home on Kosciusko St. near Hartman St. When Toledo Police arrived, they found McCall sitting on a front porch with an...
Comments / 0